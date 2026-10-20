Branch caught both of his targets for nine yards while adding 85 yards as a kick returner during Sunday's 31-23 loss to Chicago.

Branch has now caught exactly two passes in three straight games, but he has only compiled 34 total yards on those receptions. The wide receiver is merely a depth option behind the likes of Drake London, Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus on offense, and he's much more valuable as a return specialist for Atlanta. On the season, Branch has reeled in nine of 10 targets for 55 yards over six contests so far.