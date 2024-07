Bailey (back) was signed to the Falcons' 90-man roster ahead of training camp Wednesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official website reports.

Bailey spent the 2023 season with the Chargers organization, ending the year on the team's injured reserve with a back injury, which he appears to have fully recovered from. He will now get another shot to prove himself with Atlanta, looking to earn a spot on the team's active roster as a depth option on the offensive line.