Smith (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Unless he experiences a setback leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Smith looks set to play through the back issue that kept him from practicing Thursday and limited his participation Wednesday. With Jalon Walker (knee) out for the season and James Pearce suspended for the first eight games of the campaign, the Falcons will be counting on the 34-year-old Smith to serve as a key pass rusher.