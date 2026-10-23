Smith (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Smith opened the week with back-to-back limited practices before logging a full session Friday. He's working through a neck injury that forced him to be sidelined for Week 6 against the Bears, and his status for Sunday's contest may not be officially known until the Falcons announce their list of inactive players about 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Smith's return would bolster the Falcons' depth at the edge rusher position behind Samson Ebukam (hamstring) and Cameron Thomas.