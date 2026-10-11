Smith (concussion/neck) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Smith entered the league's concussion protocol during the Falcons' Week 4 win over the Saints on Monday. He drew the questionable tag after practicing in a limited capacity Friday, but it looks like he won't clear protocol before Sunday's game. Samson Ebukam (hamstring) is also listed as questionable, so Jared Ivey, Bralen Trice and Cameron Thomas are all in line for more defensive snaps against Baltimore. Smith's next chance to play is Week 6 against the Bears on Sunday, Oct. 18.