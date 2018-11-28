Falcons' Zane Beadles: Potential to start in Week 13
Beadles said Monday that he's ready to step in as a starter at offensive guard if called upon in the near future, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports. "I wouldn't have come (to Atlanta) if I wasn't ready for that," Beadles said. "I was really excited to have an opportunity to come here and play football, feeling better physically than maybe I ever have in my career."
Head coach Dan Quinn has been exuding rightful concern regarding the offensive line's play of late, with the unit allowing nine sacks over the past two weeks, including six during Thursday night's loss to New Orleans. The run blocking hasn't been any better, as the Falcons have posted a severely underwhelming 3.9 yards per carry average, tied for second-worst in the NFL. The struggling Ben Garland may soon be replaced by Beadles, who has played at both guard positions since joining the Falcons earlier this season. Beadles is currently listed as the backup right tackle on the team's official depth chart for Week 13, but Dan Quinn said that any changes to the starting front five will remain in-house until Sunday.
