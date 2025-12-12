Gonzalez made his only field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries Thursday in a 29-28 Week 15 win over Tampa Bay.

Gonzalez didn't attempt a field goal in the first half but made both of his extra-point tries. The Falcons attempted a two-point conversion on each of their second-half touchdowns, so Gonzalez went almost the entire third and fourth quarters without taking the field. However, Atlanta drove down the field in the final two minutes of game time and called upon Gonzalez for a 43-yard field-goal try with four seconds left on the clock. The veteran kicker converted to give the Falcons the win. Since taking over as the team's kicker Week 10 against Indianapolis, Gonzalez has made 11 of 13 field-goal tries and 10 of 10 PATs.