Gonzalez went 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his PATs in Monday night's 27-24 win over the Rams.

Gonzalez was able to make multiple field goals for the second straight week and third time in four contests, converting attempts from 56 and 51 yards in the second half. The kicker's lone miss on the day came in the third quarter when his 37-yard try was blocked by Jared Verse, who then picked it up and returned it for a touchdown. Gonzalez has now gone 15-for-18 on field-goal tries, including 8-for-10 from 50-plus yards, while making 16 of 17 extra-point attempts over eight contests with Atlanta this season.