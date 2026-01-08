Gonzalez made 19 of 22 field-goal attempts and 17 of 18 point-after tries across nine regular-season games with the Falcons in 2025.

The 30-year-old from Arizona State was picked up by the Falcons in early November and operated as the team's top kicker for the remainder of the season. Gonzalez was reliable and converted on 86.4 percent of his field-goal attempts, with two of his three misses coming from beyond 50 yards. Set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason, Gonzalez will likely be a candidate to return to Atlanta following a strong finish to the 2025 campaign.