Gonzalez converted one of two field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in the Falcons' 27-24 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Gonzalez missed a 50-yard field-goal attempt wide right in the third quarter but hit one from 52 yards on the next drive. Through four games with the Falcons, Gonzalez has made seven of eight field goals and all nine of his PATs. In an offense now quarterbacked by Kirk Cousins with Drake London (knee) injured, Gonzalez isn't an exciting fantasy kicker.