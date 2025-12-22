Gonzalez made both of his field-goal attempts and two of three PATs in Sunday's 26-19 win over the Cardinals.

Gonzalez converted 49- and 40-yard field goals versus Arizona but missed a second-quarter extra point following a six-yard Kyle Pitts touchdown. Gonzalez has kicked in seven games for Atlanta this season, going 13-for-15 on field-goal tries and 13-for-14 on extra points. He's not an overly exciting fantasy kicker headed into next Monday night's game against the Rams.