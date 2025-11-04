Gonzalez agreed to a one-year contract with the Falcons on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Atlanta will make room for Gonzalez on its roster by waiving incumbent kicker Parker Romo, whose missed extra-point attempt in this past Sunday's game against the Patriots proved to be the difference in a 24-23 loss. Gonzalez, who had been a free agent since being cut by Washington in April, brings ample NFL experience to the table, though he's rarely performed well enough to earn a long-term stay at any of his four stops since entering the league in 2017. The 30-year-old has converted field goals at an 80 percent clip across stints with the Browns, Cardinals, Panthers and Commanders over parts of six seasons.