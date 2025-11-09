default-cbs-image
Gonzalez made his only field-goal attempt and completed a pair of extra-point tries during the Falcons' 31-25 overtime loss to the Colts in Berlin on Sunday.

Gonzalez completed a 47-yard field goal to extend the Falcons' lead in the 3rd quarter. The new kicker is perfect on field goals and extra points through his first game as a Falcon.

