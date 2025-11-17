Gonzalez converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries in the Falcons' 30-27 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Atlanta jumped out to an early 21-7 lead but blew it late, as the offense settled for just two second-half field goals from Gonzalez, including one from 45 yards out late in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Gonzalez has now kicked in two games with Atlanta, converting all three field goals and five of five extra points. Gonzalez will be in a plus kicking spot against New Orleans next Sunday.