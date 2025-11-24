Gonzalez went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try during the Falcons' 24-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Gonzalez opened Sunday's scoring with a 56-yard field goal early in the first quarter and added two more field goals from 41 and 54 yards in the second frame. The veteran kicker has been perfect since joining Atlanta in early November, having made all six of his field-goal attempts (three of which have come from 50-plus yards) and each of his six point-after tries across three regular-season games.