cMaybe the biggest complaint we get about our mock drafts is that they're not realistic. Analysts tend to reach for breakout players, wait on quarterbacks and completely ignore low-upside veterans. They often don't match ADP once you get to Round 4.

So why should analysts have all the fun? Analysts should be the ones working!

And work we did as we rewarded a dozen viewers of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast with a mock draft of their own on Feb. 28.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

We kept the scoring simple: 0.5 PPR, all touchdowns with six points, all turnovers worth minus-2 points, everything else typical of a decimal-point Fantasy league.

We made the roster requirements interesting: one QB, two RB, two WR, one TE, two FLEX, six bench spots. This was done to encourage drafters to pick best players available, not pick based on need.

Where can you watch?

Who drafted?

Who were the steals?

CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL - 16th overall Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU - 60th overall Josh Jacobs, RB, LV - 33rd overall Evan Engram, TE - 100th overall DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 43rd overall Gabe Davis, WR, BUF - 112th overall Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE - 47th overall Michael Thomas, WR - 116th overall

Who were the reaches?

Breece Hall, RB, NYJ - 11th overall Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI - 36th overall Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI - 2nd QB off the board Christian Kirk, WR, JAC - 49th overall Deebo Samuel, WR, SF - 28th overall Tyler Boyd, WR - 103rd overall

The complete results