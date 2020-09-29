Watch Now: Waiver Wire: Wide Receivers ( 7:45 )

Cashing in on a sell-high candidate gives you the best of both worlds when it comes to Fantasy value. You've already banked three weeks of excess value based on your Draft Day cost, and now you have a chance to turn them into an even better player the rest of the way. And a buy-low opportunity works in the same way in the opposite direction: You let someone else pay the Draft Day cost and then you get the value of their investment for a cheaper cost if the player turns around.

But here's the thing about the whole "Buy low, sell high" concept in Fantasy football: It's all relative. So, before anyone starts yelling at me, just know that just because someone is called a sell-high candidate doesn't mean I think they are a fraud; just because someone is a buy-low target doesn't mean they are a future stud.

It's all about building the best team moving forward, not the best team for Weeks 1 through 3. Josh Allen has arguably been the best quarterback in Fantasy so far, and he certainly looks like an absolute must-start stud for the rest of the season, but that doesn't mean you can't make your team better by selling him. IF someone values him as a top-three QB, one of the few true consistent difference makers at the position and you think he's still probably more like the seventh-best rest of season — as I do — you'll probably make your team better by moving him.

It doesn't mean you have to, of course. Many of the buy-low candidates on my list below are players I would be perfectly happy to have on my team for the rest of the season. It's all about value, and cashing in at the right time can give your team an extra, much-needed boost.

Here are 10 players I would be looking to sell as we near the quarter-way mark of the Fantasy regular season and 10 more I am looking to acquire on the cheap:

Sell High

Josh Allen (QB2) - Allen does seem legitimately improved, but he's probably playing a bit over his head right now. He's still pretty middling in terms of accuracy, and there have been some bad decisions and throws that haven't hurt him yet that probably will eventually. I think he'll still be a must-start Fantasy option moving forward, but if someone values him like he belongs in the Mahomes/Jackson/Wilson tier, you might be able to get a nice return. Darrell Henderson (RB18) - This one is specific for coming off Week 3. Henderson has been fantastic the past two weeks, but he still split snaps evenly with Malcolm Brown in Week 3. When Cam Akers returns, this is going to be a true three-headed backfield, and it's hard to stand out that way. DK Metcalf (WR5) - As good as Metcalf is, this one is fairly straightforward: He's not going to keep averaging 24.8 yards per catch or 13.5 yards per target. He's definitely a top-15 WR, not a top-five one. Mike Evans (WR18) - This one is null and void if Chris Godwin's hamstring injury forces him to miss significant time, but there are real warning signs here because Evans' target share and average depth of target have collapsed playing with Tom Brady. That was always the fear when Brady signed there. Tyler Higbee (TE4) - A three-touchdown game in Week 2 is really papering over a pretty alarming lack of targets for Higbee. He's being used more like he was before his late-season breakthrough in 2019 when he was largely an afterthought for Fantasy. Kyler Murray (QB6) — Murray has been awesome, by 7.2 yards per carry probably isn't a sustainable mark, and neither is a touchdown every six carries or so. Which means the passing game will have to carry more of the weight, and he hasn't taken the step forward there we were hoping for. On the other hand, you probably want to wait until after Week 5 against the Jets, just in case. But if you could get a must-start RB or WR for him, I would do it. Mike Davis (RB24) — Davis did pretty much exactly what I expected with Christian McCaffrey sidelined, and i think he's going to be a must-start option as long as he remains out. That might be just two more weeks, however, and there might be someone in your league who is desperate enough for immediate help that they'll pay top dollar for Davis. If you can get a long-term piece — someone like David Montgomery, perhaps — and can afford the short-term hit, it probably nets out as a win in the long run. Nick Chubb (RB8) — This Browns offense can sustain two must-start backs, but even knowing that, Chubb is playing over his head at 5.7 yards per carry and a league-high four touchdowns. But the bigger issue is the passing game usage — he has just three targets. It's really hard to finish as a top-12 RB with fewer than 40 catches; it's pretty much impossible with 20-ish. You need to have a Derrick Henry-esque historic performance to do it, and you shouldn't bet on that. Chubb is a high-floor, high-end No. 2 RB who is probably being valued as an elite RB right now. Robby Anderson (WR8) — The Panthers wide receivers are interesting right now. Anderson is being used a lot like how D.J. Moore was used last season, with a lot of shorter targets, while Moore has become more of a deep threat — he had a 13.5 yard average depth of target compared to 8.5 for Anderson. Anderson is a good player, and his addition has really hurt Moore in my eyes, but 11.6 yards per target and an 83.3% catch rate isn't sustainable, and he's not dominating targets nearly enough to think he's better than Moore for Fantasy yet. Colts DST (DST1) — As a general rule, if you can get anything for the top performing defense at any point in the season, it's a smart move. The Colts should be one of the best in the league thanks to a pretty soft schedule — you probably won't need to sit them until Week 9 against the Ravens — but if someone thinks they are a must-start DST that can strongly outperform streaming, snagging a useful piece at a shallower position is the way to go.

Buy Low