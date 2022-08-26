james-conner-1400.jpg
It's hard to screw up a draft in a 10-team league because everyone should have a stacked roster. The key is setting your team apart from the field to maximize your potential to win.

Now, it's easy to say that, but how do you make it work? Where you draft in the first round matters, but I like to be aggressive with certain players who might pose a greater risk. The hope is there's a big reward with these guys, but you also have the ability to recover if they fail given a more robust waiver wire.

You can prioritize quarterback or tight end in this format -- this is a 10-team, PPR mock draft -- with the hope of locking up a top-five player at those positions. Or you can try to have the most dominant running back or receiving corps to obliterate your opponents.

I had the No. 10 pick in this mock draft, and I ended up with what I consider the best collection of running backs in this league after selecting Najee Harris, Joe Mixon, James Conner and A.J. Dillon with four of my first six picks. We start two flexes in this league, so I can play all four if I want, which is awesome.

Harris and Mixon were easy picks to start this draft, but Conner and Dillon come with some risk. Conner, as we know, is injury prone, although he was exceptional last year when given the chance to be the lead running back for the Cardinals. Drafting him over receivers like Courtland Sutton, Chris Godwin, Tee Higgins and Mike Williams could be something I regret, but I felt like Conner gives me the best chance to win.

The same goes for Dillon, who will share touches with Aaron Jones for the Packers. I expect him to be a breakout candidate this year and lead Green Bay in rushing yards and touchdowns, as well as having a role in the passing game, and he could be a league-winner if Jones were to miss any time. With that in mind, I drafted him ahead of Ezekiel Elliott, Cam Akers and plenty of talented receivers, along with Darren Waller.

I have a solid but stable receiving corps with A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Christian Kirk, Brandon Aiyuk, Chris Olave, Chase Claypool and Isaiah McKenzie. Brown and Waddle are top-20 receivers, and Kirk and Aiyuk have breakout potential, but this isn't the strength of my team. That's why I invested so much capital at receiver, with Kirk and Aiyuk giving me other quality options at flex.

Dalton Schultz has top-five upside at tight end, and I was thrilled to draft him in Round 8. But I love my quarterback duo of Trey Lance and Russell Wilson, and Lance could be the reason my team is the best in this league if he has a top-five finish.

Keeping in mind my strategy to maximize talent, I drafted Lance in Round 10 ahead of Wilson, who I have ranked higher by one spot. Both quarterbacks have huge upside, but I think Lance has the higher ceiling if everything goes right.

He also has a low floor, so I recommend drafting a backup with Lance. And it was easy to draft Wilson when he was still on the board in Round 12.

headshot-image
Russell Wilson
DEN • QB • 3
CMP%64.8
YDs3113
TD25
INT6
YD/Att7.78
View Profile

If my running backs perform as expected, and Lance has the type of season I'm hoping for, this team should be dominant, especially with Schultz and a quality receiving corps. I like the way this roster came together.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and 2 FLEX spots (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Zach Brook, FFT Social Producer
3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
4. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
5. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
6. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
7. Jeremy St. Louis, CBS Sports HQ Host
8. Jack Capotorto FFT HQ Producer
9. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Zach Brook J. Taylor RB IND
3 Chris towers A. Ekeler RB LAC
4 Thomas Shafer J. Jefferson WR MIN
5 Daniel Schneier C. Kupp WR LAR
6 Adam Aizer J. Chase WR CIN
7 Jeremy St.Louis D. Henry RB TEN
8 Jack Capotorto T. Kelce TE KC
9 George Maselli D. Cook RB MIN
10 Jamey Eisenberg N. Harris RB PIT
Round 2
Pos Team Player
11 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mixon RB CIN
12 George Maselli D. Adams WR LV
13 Jack Capotorto A. Kamara RB NO
14 Jeremy St.Louis N. Chubb RB CLE
15 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB GB
16 Daniel Schneier S. Diggs WR BUF
17 Thomas Shafer S. Barkley RB NYG
18 Chris towers M. Andrews TE BAL
19 Zach Brook C. Lamb WR DAL
20 Heath Cummings L. Fournette RB TB
Round 3
Pos Team Player
21 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CAR
22 Zach Brook D. Samuel WR SF
23 Chris towers D. Swift RB DET
24 Thomas Shafer T. Hill WR MIA
25 Daniel Schneier J. Williams RB DEN
26 Adam Aizer K. Pitts TE ATL
27 Jeremy St.Louis K. Allen WR LAC
28 Jack Capotorto M. Evans WR TB
29 George Maselli M. Pittman WR IND
30 Jamey Eisenberg A. Brown WR PHI
Round 4
Pos Team Player
31 Jamey Eisenberg J. Conner RB ARI
32 George Maselli C. Sutton WR DEN
33 Jack Capotorto J. Allen QB BUF
34 Jeremy St.Louis C. Godwin WR TB
35 Adam Aizer T. Higgins WR CIN
36 Daniel Schneier M. Williams WR LAC
37 Thomas Shafer B. Cooks WR HOU
38 Chris towers P. Mahomes QB KC
39 Zach Brook J. Dobbins RB BAL
40 Heath Cummings J. Herbert QB LAC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
41 Heath Cummings D. Montgomery RB CHI
42 Zach Brook J. Hurts QB PHI
43 Chris towers D. Johnson WR PIT
44 Thomas Shafer M. Thomas WR NO
45 Daniel Schneier A. Robinson WR LAR
46 Adam Aizer L. Jackson QB BAL
47 Jeremy St.Louis T. McLaurin WR WAS
48 Jack Capotorto B. Hall RB NYJ
49 George Maselli T. Etienne RB JAC
50 Jamey Eisenberg J. Waddle WR MIA
Round 6
Pos Team Player
51 Jamey Eisenberg A. Dillon RB GB
52 George Maselli E. Elliott RB DAL
53 Jack Capotorto D. Metcalf WR SEA
54 Jeremy St.Louis C. Edmonds RB MIA
55 Adam Aizer J. Jeudy WR DEN
56 Daniel Schneier D. Waller TE LV
57 Thomas Shafer C. Akers RB LAR
58 Chris towers M. Brown WR ARI
59 Zach Brook G. Davis WR BUF
60 Heath Cummings D. Mooney WR CHI
Round 7
Pos Team Player
61 Heath Cummings A. Thielen WR MIN
62 Zach Brook T. Pollard RB DAL
63 Chris towers A. St. Brown WR DET
64 Thomas Shafer R. Bateman WR BAL
65 Daniel Schneier K. Murray QB ARI
66 Adam Aizer K. Hunt RB CLE
67 Jeremy St.Louis T. Brady QB TB
68 Jack Capotorto J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
69 George Maselli G. Kittle TE SF
70 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kirk WR JAC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
71 Jamey Eisenberg D. Schultz TE DAL
72 George Maselli C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
73 Jack Capotorto J. Jacobs RB LV
74 Jeremy St.Louis D. Goedert TE PHI
75 Adam Aizer A. Lazard WR GB
76 Daniel Schneier E. Moore WR NYJ
77 Thomas Shafer D. Pierce RB HOU
78 Chris towers D. London WR ATL
79 Zach Brook D. Hopkins WR ARI
80 Heath Cummings T. Hockenson TE DET
Round 9
Pos Team Player
81 Heath Cummings R. Penny RB SEA
82 Zach Brook D. Smith WR PHI
83 Chris towers R. Woods WR TEN
84 Thomas Shafer E. Mitchell RB SF
85 Daniel Schneier M. Sanders RB PHI
86 Adam Aizer D. Singletary RB BUF
87 Jeremy St.Louis R. Stevenson RB NE
88 Jack Capotorto B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
89 George Maselli J. Burrow QB CIN
90 Jamey Eisenberg B. Aiyuk WR SF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
91 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lance QB SF
92 George Maselli D. Harris RB NE
93 Jack Capotorto A. Gibson RB WAS
94 Jeremy St.Louis H. Renfrow WR LV
95 Adam Aizer J. Robinson RB JAC
96 Daniel Schneier C. Patterson RB ATL
97 Thomas Shafer M. Gordon RB DEN
98 Chris towers M. Carter RB NYJ
99 Zach Brook Z. Ertz TE ARI
100 Heath Cummings A. Cooper WR CLE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
101 Heath Cummings T. Lockett WR SEA
102 Zach Brook T. Allgeier RB ATL
103 Chris towers J. Dotson WR WAS
104 Thomas Shafer G. Pickens WR PIT
105 Daniel Schneier N. Hines RB IND
106 Adam Aizer K. Toney WR NYG
107 Jeremy St.Louis M. Jones WR JAC
108 Jack Capotorto N. Collins WR HOU
109 George Maselli A. Mattison RB MIN
110 Jamey Eisenberg C. Olave WR NO
Round 12
Pos Team Player
111 Jamey Eisenberg R. Wilson QB DEN
112 George Maselli D. Prescott QB DAL
113 Jack Capotorto S. Moore WR KC
114 Jeremy St.Louis A. Rodgers QB GB
115 Adam Aizer D. Henderson RB LAR
116 Daniel Schneier K. Gainwell RB PHI
117 Thomas Shafer K. Cousins QB MIN
118 Chris towers G. Wilson WR NYJ
119 Zach Brook J. Cook RB BUF
120 Heath Cummings T. Burks WR TEN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings K. Herbert RB CHI
122 Zach Brook I. Pacheco RB KC
123 Chris towers M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
124 Thomas Shafer M. Stafford QB LAR
125 Daniel Schneier R. White RB TB
126 Adam Aizer K. Walker III RB SEA
127 Jeremy St.Louis I. Spiller RB LAC
128 Jack Capotorto J. Jones WR TB
129 George Maselli R. Moore WR ARI
130 Jamey Eisenberg I. McKenzie WR BUF
Round 14
Pos Team Player
131 Jamey Eisenberg C. Claypool WR PIT
132 George Maselli P. Freiermuth TE PIT
133 Jack Capotorto J. McKissic RB WAS
134 Jeremy St.Louis K. Golladay WR NYG
135 Adam Aizer M. Gallup WR DAL
136 Daniel Schneier R. Doubs WR GB
137 Thomas Shafer C. Kmet TE CHI
138 Chris towers A. Abdullah RB LV
139 Zach Brook D. Parker WR NE
140 Heath Cummings J. Tolbert WR DAL
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 20 L. Fournette RB TB
3 21 D. Moore WR CAR
4 40 J. Herbert QB LAC
5 41 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 60 D. Mooney WR CHI
7 61 A. Thielen WR MIN
8 80 T. Hockenson TE DET
9 81 R. Penny RB SEA
10 100 A. Cooper WR CLE
11 101 T. Lockett WR SEA
12 120 T. Burks WR TEN
13 121 K. Herbert RB CHI
14 140 J. Tolbert WR DAL
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 2 J. Taylor RB IND
2 19 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 22 D. Samuel WR SF
4 39 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 42 J. Hurts QB PHI
6 59 G. Davis WR BUF
7 62 T. Pollard RB DAL
8 79 D. Hopkins WR ARI
9 82 D. Smith WR PHI
10 99 Z. Ertz TE ARI
11 102 T. Allgeier RB ATL
12 119 J. Cook RB BUF
13 122 I. Pacheco RB KC
14 139 D. Parker WR NE
Chris towers
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 18 M. Andrews TE BAL
3 23 D. Swift RB DET
4 38 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 43 D. Johnson WR PIT
6 58 M. Brown WR ARI
7 63 A. St. Brown WR DET
8 78 D. London WR ATL
9 83 R. Woods WR TEN
10 98 M. Carter RB NYJ
11 103 J. Dotson WR WAS
12 118 G. Wilson WR NYJ
13 123 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
14 138 A. Abdullah RB LV
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 17 S. Barkley RB NYG
3 24 T. Hill WR MIA
4 37 B. Cooks WR HOU
5 44 M. Thomas WR NO
6 57 C. Akers RB LAR
7 64 R. Bateman WR BAL
8 77 D. Pierce RB HOU
9 84 E. Mitchell RB SF
10 97 M. Gordon RB DEN
11 104 G. Pickens WR PIT
12 117 K. Cousins QB MIN
13 124 M. Stafford QB LAR
14 137 C. Kmet TE CHI
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 5 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 16 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 25 J. Williams RB DEN
4 36 M. Williams WR LAC
5 45 A. Robinson WR LAR
6 56 D. Waller TE LV
7 65 K. Murray QB ARI
8 76 E. Moore WR NYJ
9 85 M. Sanders RB PHI
10 96 C. Patterson RB ATL
11 105 N. Hines RB IND
12 116 K. Gainwell RB PHI
13 125 R. White RB TB
14 136 R. Doubs WR GB
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Chase WR CIN
2 15 A. Jones RB GB
3 26 K. Pitts TE ATL
4 35 T. Higgins WR CIN
5 46 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 55 J. Jeudy WR DEN
7 66 K. Hunt RB CLE
8 75 A. Lazard WR GB
9 86 D. Singletary RB BUF
10 95 J. Robinson RB JAC
11 106 K. Toney WR NYG
12 115 D. Henderson RB LAR
13 126 K. Walker III RB SEA
14 135 M. Gallup WR DAL
Jeremy St.Louis
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Henry RB TEN
2 14 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 27 K. Allen WR LAC
4 34 C. Godwin WR TB
5 47 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 54 C. Edmonds RB MIA
7 67 T. Brady QB TB
8 74 D. Goedert TE PHI
9 87 R. Stevenson RB NE
10 94 H. Renfrow WR LV
11 107 M. Jones WR JAC
12 114 A. Rodgers QB GB
13 127 I. Spiller RB LAC
14 134 K. Golladay WR NYG
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Kelce TE KC
2 13 A. Kamara RB NO
3 28 M. Evans WR TB
4 33 J. Allen QB BUF
5 48 B. Hall RB NYJ
6 53 D. Metcalf WR SEA
7 68 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
8 73 J. Jacobs RB LV
9 88 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
10 93 A. Gibson RB WAS
11 108 N. Collins WR HOU
12 113 S. Moore WR KC
13 128 J. Jones WR TB
14 133 J. McKissic RB WAS
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Cook RB MIN
2 12 D. Adams WR LV
3 29 M. Pittman WR IND
4 32 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 49 T. Etienne RB JAC
6 52 E. Elliott RB DAL
7 69 G. Kittle TE SF
8 72 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
9 89 J. Burrow QB CIN
10 92 D. Harris RB NE
11 109 A. Mattison RB MIN
12 112 D. Prescott QB DAL
13 129 R. Moore WR ARI
14 132 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 10 N. Harris RB PIT
2 11 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 30 A. Brown WR PHI
4 31 J. Conner RB ARI
5 50 J. Waddle WR MIA
6 51 A. Dillon RB GB
7 70 C. Kirk WR JAC
8 71 D. Schultz TE DAL
9 90 B. Aiyuk WR SF
10 91 T. Lance QB SF
11 110 C. Olave WR NO
12 111 R. Wilson QB DEN
13 130 I. McKenzie WR BUF
14 131 C. Claypool WR PIT