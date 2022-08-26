It's hard to screw up a draft in a 10-team league because everyone should have a stacked roster. The key is setting your team apart from the field to maximize your potential to win.
Now, it's easy to say that, but how do you make it work? Where you draft in the first round matters, but I like to be aggressive with certain players who might pose a greater risk. The hope is there's a big reward with these guys, but you also have the ability to recover if they fail given a more robust waiver wire.
You can prioritize quarterback or tight end in this format -- this is a 10-team, PPR mock draft -- with the hope of locking up a top-five player at those positions. Or you can try to have the most dominant running back or receiving corps to obliterate your opponents.
I had the No. 10 pick in this mock draft, and I ended up with what I consider the best collection of running backs in this league after selecting Najee Harris, Joe Mixon, James Conner and A.J. Dillon with four of my first six picks. We start two flexes in this league, so I can play all four if I want, which is awesome.
Harris and Mixon were easy picks to start this draft, but Conner and Dillon come with some risk. Conner, as we know, is injury prone, although he was exceptional last year when given the chance to be the lead running back for the Cardinals. Drafting him over receivers like Courtland Sutton, Chris Godwin, Tee Higgins and Mike Williams could be something I regret, but I felt like Conner gives me the best chance to win.
The same goes for Dillon, who will share touches with Aaron Jones for the Packers. I expect him to be a breakout candidate this year and lead Green Bay in rushing yards and touchdowns, as well as having a role in the passing game, and he could be a league-winner if Jones were to miss any time. With that in mind, I drafted him ahead of Ezekiel Elliott, Cam Akers and plenty of talented receivers, along with Darren Waller.
I have a solid but stable receiving corps with A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Christian Kirk, Brandon Aiyuk, Chris Olave, Chase Claypool and Isaiah McKenzie. Brown and Waddle are top-20 receivers, and Kirk and Aiyuk have breakout potential, but this isn't the strength of my team. That's why I invested so much capital at receiver, with Kirk and Aiyuk giving me other quality options at flex.
Dalton Schultz has top-five upside at tight end, and I was thrilled to draft him in Round 8. But I love my quarterback duo of Trey Lance and Russell Wilson, and Lance could be the reason my team is the best in this league if he has a top-five finish.
Keeping in mind my strategy to maximize talent, I drafted Lance in Round 10 ahead of Wilson, who I have ranked higher by one spot. Both quarterbacks have huge upside, but I think Lance has the higher ceiling if everything goes right.
He also has a low floor, so I recommend drafting a backup with Lance. And it was easy to draft Wilson when he was still on the board in Round 12.
If my running backs perform as expected, and Lance has the type of season I'm hoping for, this team should be dominant, especially with Schultz and a quality receiving corps. I like the way this roster came together.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE and 2 FLEX spots (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Zach Brook, FFT Social Producer
3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy Sports
4. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
5. Daniel Schneier, Fantasy Editor
6. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
7. Jeremy St. Louis, CBS Sports HQ Host
8. Jack Capotorto FFT HQ Producer
9. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Zach Brook
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|Chris towers
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|4
|Thomas Shafer
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|5
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|Adam Aizer
|J. Chase WR CIN
|7
|Jeremy St.Louis
|D. Henry RB TEN
|8
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Kelce TE KC
|9
|George Maselli
|D. Cook RB MIN
|10
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Harris RB PIT
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|11
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|12
|George Maselli
|D. Adams WR LV
|13
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Kamara RB NO
|14
|Jeremy St.Louis
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|15
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jones RB GB
|16
|Daniel Schneier
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|17
|Thomas Shafer
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|18
|Chris towers
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|19
|Zach Brook
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|20
|Heath Cummings
|L. Fournette RB TB
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|21
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CAR
|22
|Zach Brook
|D. Samuel WR SF
|23
|Chris towers
|D. Swift RB DET
|24
|Thomas Shafer
|T. Hill WR MIA
|25
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Williams RB DEN
|26
|Adam Aizer
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|27
|Jeremy St.Louis
|K. Allen WR LAC
|28
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Evans WR TB
|29
|George Maselli
|M. Pittman WR IND
|30
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Brown WR PHI
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Conner RB ARI
|32
|George Maselli
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|33
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Allen QB BUF
|34
|Jeremy St.Louis
|C. Godwin WR TB
|35
|Adam Aizer
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|36
|Daniel Schneier
|M. Williams WR LAC
|37
|Thomas Shafer
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|38
|Chris towers
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|39
|Zach Brook
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|40
|Heath Cummings
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|41
|Heath Cummings
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|42
|Zach Brook
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|43
|Chris towers
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|44
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Thomas WR NO
|45
|Daniel Schneier
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|46
|Adam Aizer
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|47
|Jeremy St.Louis
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|48
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|49
|George Maselli
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|51
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Dillon RB GB
|52
|George Maselli
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|53
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|54
|Jeremy St.Louis
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|55
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|56
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Waller TE LV
|57
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Akers RB LAR
|58
|Chris towers
|M. Brown WR ARI
|59
|Zach Brook
|G. Davis WR BUF
|60
|Heath Cummings
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Heath Cummings
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|62
|Zach Brook
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|63
|Chris towers
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|64
|Thomas Shafer
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|65
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Murray QB ARI
|66
|Adam Aizer
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|67
|Jeremy St.Louis
|T. Brady QB TB
|68
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|69
|George Maselli
|G. Kittle TE SF
|70
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|71
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|72
|George Maselli
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|73
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|74
|Jeremy St.Louis
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|75
|Adam Aizer
|A. Lazard WR GB
|76
|Daniel Schneier
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|77
|Thomas Shafer
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|78
|Chris towers
|D. London WR ATL
|79
|Zach Brook
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|80
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|81
|Heath Cummings
|R. Penny RB SEA
|82
|Zach Brook
|D. Smith WR PHI
|83
|Chris towers
|R. Woods WR TEN
|84
|Thomas Shafer
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|85
|Daniel Schneier
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|86
|Adam Aizer
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|87
|Jeremy St.Louis
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|88
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|89
|George Maselli
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|90
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|91
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Lance QB SF
|92
|George Maselli
|D. Harris RB NE
|93
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|94
|Jeremy St.Louis
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|95
|Adam Aizer
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|96
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|97
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|98
|Chris towers
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|99
|Zach Brook
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|100
|Heath Cummings
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|101
|Heath Cummings
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|102
|Zach Brook
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|103
|Chris towers
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|104
|Thomas Shafer
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|105
|Daniel Schneier
|N. Hines RB IND
|106
|Adam Aizer
|K. Toney WR NYG
|107
|Jeremy St.Louis
|M. Jones WR JAC
|108
|Jack Capotorto
|N. Collins WR HOU
|109
|George Maselli
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|110
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Olave WR NO
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|111
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|112
|George Maselli
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|113
|Jack Capotorto
|S. Moore WR KC
|114
|Jeremy St.Louis
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|115
|Adam Aizer
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|116
|Daniel Schneier
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|117
|Thomas Shafer
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|118
|Chris towers
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|119
|Zach Brook
|J. Cook RB BUF
|120
|Heath Cummings
|T. Burks WR TEN
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|122
|Zach Brook
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|123
|Chris towers
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|124
|Thomas Shafer
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|125
|Daniel Schneier
|R. White RB TB
|126
|Adam Aizer
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|127
|Jeremy St.Louis
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|128
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jones WR TB
|129
|George Maselli
|R. Moore WR ARI
|130
|Jamey Eisenberg
|I. McKenzie WR BUF
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|131
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|132
|George Maselli
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|133
|Jack Capotorto
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|134
|Jeremy St.Louis
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|135
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|136
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Doubs WR GB
|137
|Thomas Shafer
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|138
|Chris towers
|A. Abdullah RB LV
|139
|Zach Brook
|D. Parker WR NE
|140
|Heath Cummings
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
