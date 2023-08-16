cooper-kupp-2-1400.jpg
We held a very fun 12-team, PPR mock draft Tuesday night during our live stream on YouTube. I encourage you to watch the recap because you'll get some incredible insight.

The biggest takeaway of the draft was the early rush on receivers. Six receivers were selected in Round 1, seven receivers went in Round 2, five receivers were drafted in Round 3 and seven more receivers came off the board in Round 4. That's 25 receivers in the first 48 picks. 

To put that in perspective, only 17 receivers are being selected in the first 48 picks based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position. Now, I believe our mock draft is more reflective of what you'll see in a three-receiver PPR league -- and the CBS ADP factors in all drafts with multiple formats -- which means if you want a quality receiving corps then you need to be aggressive in drafting them.

Jacob Gibbs did that with his first three picks from the No. 8 spot with Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson and Calvin Ridley. He still ended up with a running back corps led by Dameon Pierce, David Montgomery and Rachaad White, which is excellent.

Dave Richard and Dave Kluge of Football Guys each took a Hero RB approach and got three receivers with their first four picks. Richard started from the No. 10 spot with Stefon Diggs, Derrick Henry, D.J. Moore and Christian Watson. And Kluge went with CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amari Cooper to start his team from No. 11.

You can see how the rest of their rosters turned out below, but I like the way all three of these teams began their draft. Leaning on receivers is smart in this format, and it helps if you're picking in the back half of Round 1, given your options in Round 2.

I took a different approach from the No. 3 spot. I started with Ja'Marr Chase and expected to take a receiver in Round 2, but I didn't like the options on the board at No. 22 overall, so I pivoted to Josh Jacobs. He could end up as a steal at this spot if he's on the field for Week 1 despite his holdout.

In Round 3, I went with the best available player in Josh Allen, and I was very happy with this start. But when I was up in Round 4, 24 receivers were gone, which was a surprise, so I took the best player available again with Aaron Jones.

I thought Diontae Johnson would make it back to me in Round 5, but he went right after I drafted Jones. So instead of trying to fill out my receiving corps -- my next best options were Chris Godwin, Christian Kirk and Terry McLaurin -- I decided to make my running backs a strength and get Miles Sanders.

Going with a Hero WR approach might be a mistake in this format. But I love the combination of Allen, Jacobs, Jones and Sanders to go with Chase. And I was still pleased with how my receiving corps ended up since I got Marquise Brown (Round 6), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Round 7), JuJu Smith-Schuster (Round 9), Jameson Williams (Round 10), Nathaniel Dell (Round 11), Tyler Boyd (Round 13) and Rashee Rice (Round 14).

Another cool aspect of this mock draft was who drafted with us. As part of our upcoming Draft-A-Thon to raise money for St. Jude, we auctioned off three spots in this draft. And I wanted to see how each of those teams turned out.

Mazen Elatrache from Michigan had the No. 2 pick, and he went with Christian McCaffrey. Running back is the strength of his team since he drafted Jonathan Taylor in Round 2, and he also got solid value on Javonte Williams in Round 7. If all three are of those running backs are healthy, that's a tough trio to beat.

Mazen also got a standout quarterback in Joe Burrow, and he has a quality receiving corps led by Tee Higgins, Diontae Johnson and Jordan Addison. I like the Burrow-Higgins stack, and if the running backs do what they're capable of, this team will be competitive.

Matthew Catania from Texas had the No. 4 pick, and he went with Travis Kelce. That might seem early for the No. 1 tight end, but he's such a difference maker that it's hard to argue with that selection.

Matthew was also aggressive in drafting Chris Olave in Round 2 (we typically don't see him selected until Round 3), and that contributed to the early run on receivers. Joe Mixon was a solid selection in Round 3, and I like the way Matthew built his team. His starters are Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, Mixon and Kenneth Walker III at running back, Olave, Drake London and Tyler Lockett at receiver, and his flex options include Skyy Moore, Antonio Gibson and Rashod Bateman.

O.J. Webber from Oregon had the No. 12 pick, and I loved his start with Tony Pollard and Amon-Ra St. Brown. He followed that up with Jerry Jeudy and J.K. Dobbins, and it's almost identical to what I would have done.

O.J. took Brandon Aiyuk in Round 5 and then made a surprise selection with Jahan Dotson over Terry McLaurin in Round 6. We'll see if that comes back to haunt O.J., but overall, I love the way he built his team. His quarterbacks are Anthony Richardson and Aaron Rodgers, Evan Engram is his tight end, and he has high upside players on his bench with De'Von Achane, Elijah Mitchell, Zamir White and Zay Flowers.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
2. Mazen Elatrache, St. Jude donation entry
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Matthew Catania, St. Jude donation entry
5. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
6. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
7. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
8. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
9. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Dave Kluge, Football Guys Fantasy Analyst
12. O.J. Webber, St. Jude donation entry

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Zach Brook J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 Mazen Elatrache C. McCaffrey RB SF
3 Jamey Eisenberg J. Chase WR CIN
4 Matthew Catania T. Kelce TE KC
5 Adam Aizer A. Ekeler RB LAC
6 Daniel Schneier B. Robinson RB ATL
7 Joel Cox S. Barkley RB NYG
8 Jacob Gibbs T. Hill WR MIA
9 R.J. White C. Kupp WR LAR
10 Dave Richard S. Diggs WR BUF
11 Dave Kluge C. Lamb WR DAL
12 OJ Webber T. Pollard RB DAL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 OJ Webber A. St. Brown WR DET
14 Dave Kluge A. Brown WR PHI
15 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
16 R.J. White N. Chubb RB CLE
17 Jacob Gibbs G. Wilson WR NYJ
18 Joel Cox D. Smith WR PHI
19 Daniel Schneier J. Waddle WR MIA
20 Adam Aizer D. Adams WR LV
21 Matthew Catania C. Olave WR NO
22 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jacobs RB LV
23 Mazen Elatrache J. Taylor RB IND
24 Zach Brook P. Mahomes QB KC
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Zach Brook M. Andrews TE BAL
26 Mazen Elatrache T. Higgins WR CIN
27 Jamey Eisenberg J. Allen QB BUF
28 Matthew Catania J. Mixon RB CIN
29 Adam Aizer T. Etienne RB JAC
30 Daniel Schneier J. Hurts QB PHI
31 Joel Cox L. Jackson QB BAL
32 Jacob Gibbs C. Ridley WR JAC
33 R.J. White K. Allen WR LAC
34 Dave Richard D. Moore WR CHI
35 Dave Kluge J. Gibbs RB DET
36 OJ Webber J. Jeudy WR DEN
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 OJ Webber J. Dobbins RB BAL
38 Dave Kluge A. Cooper WR CLE
39 Dave Richard C. Watson WR GB
40 R.J. White R. Stevenson RB NE
41 Jacob Gibbs D. Pierce RB HOU
42 Joel Cox D. Hopkins WR TEN
43 Daniel Schneier D. Samuel WR SF
44 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
45 Matthew Catania D. London WR ATL
46 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones RB GB
47 Mazen Elatrache D. Johnson WR PIT
48 Zach Brook N. Harris RB PIT
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Zach Brook A. Mattison RB MIN
50 Mazen Elatrache J. Burrow QB CIN
51 Jamey Eisenberg M. Sanders RB CAR
52 Matthew Catania K. Walker III RB SEA
53 Adam Aizer J. Fields QB CHI
54 Daniel Schneier B. Hall RB NYJ
55 Joel Cox T. Hockenson TE MIN
56 Jacob Gibbs D. Montgomery RB DET
57 R.J. White J. Herbert QB LAC
58 Dave Richard K. Pitts TE ATL
59 Dave Kluge A. Kamara RB NO
60 OJ Webber B. Aiyuk WR SF
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 OJ Webber J. Dotson WR WAS
62 Dave Kluge D. Waller TE NYG
63 Dave Richard J. Conner RB ARI
64 R.J. White C. Godwin WR TB
65 Jacob Gibbs R. White RB TB
66 Joel Cox C. Kirk WR JAC
67 Daniel Schneier T. McLaurin WR WAS
68 Adam Aizer J. Cook RB BUF
69 Matthew Catania T. Lockett WR SEA
70 Jamey Eisenberg M. Brown WR ARI
71 Mazen Elatrache J. Addison WR MIN
72 Zach Brook M. Williams WR LAC
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Zach Brook G. Pickens WR PIT
74 Mazen Elatrache J. Williams RB DEN
75 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
76 Matthew Catania T. Lawrence QB JAC
77 Adam Aizer G. Davis WR BUF
78 Daniel Schneier G. Kittle TE SF
79 Joel Cox C. Akers RB LAR
80 Jacob Gibbs D. Watson QB CLE
81 R.J. White D. Goedert TE PHI
82 Dave Richard M. Evans WR TB
83 Dave Kluge M. Pittman WR IND
84 OJ Webber Z. Flowers WR BAL
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 OJ Webber A. Richardson QB IND
86 Dave Kluge I. Pacheco RB KC
87 Dave Richard K. Herbert RB CHI
88 R.J. White D. Swift RB PHI
89 Jacob Gibbs B. Cooks WR DAL
90 Joel Cox A. Dillon RB GB
91 Daniel Schneier M. Thomas WR NO
92 Adam Aizer D. Njoku TE CLE
93 Matthew Catania S. Moore WR KC
94 Jamey Eisenberg S. Perine RB DEN
95 Mazen Elatrache C. Sutton WR DEN
96 Zach Brook D. Cook RB MIN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Zach Brook T. Burks WR TEN
98 Mazen Elatrache P. Freiermuth TE PIT
99 Jamey Eisenberg J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
100 Matthew Catania A. Gibson RB WAS
101 Adam Aizer Q. Johnston WR LAC
102 Daniel Schneier N. Collins WR HOU
103 Joel Cox Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
104 Jacob Gibbs R. Penny RB PHI
105 R.J. White R. Doubs WR GB
106 Dave Richard R. Johnson RB CHI
107 Dave Kluge E. Moore WR CLE
108 OJ Webber D. Achane RB MIA
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 OJ Webber E. Engram TE JAC
110 Dave Kluge D. Harris RB BUF
111 Dave Richard T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
112 R.J. White K. Toney WR KC
113 Jacob Gibbs T. Bigsby RB JAC
114 Joel Cox B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
115 Daniel Schneier O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
116 Adam Aizer J. Wilson RB MIA
117 Matthew Catania R. Bateman WR BAL
118 Jamey Eisenberg J. Williams WR DET
119 Mazen Elatrache K. Gainwell RB PHI
120 Zach Brook D. Kincaid TE BUF
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Zach Brook T. Allgeier RB ATL
122 Mazen Elatrache D. Chark WR CAR
123 Jamey Eisenberg N. Dell WR HOU
124 Matthew Catania J. Warren RB PIT
125 Adam Aizer S. LaPorta TE DET
126 Daniel Schneier J. Williams RB NO
127 Joel Cox J. Meyers WR LV
128 Jacob Gibbs R. Mostert RB MIA
129 R.J. White R. Moore WR ARI
130 Dave Richard D. Prescott QB DAL
131 Dave Kluge J. McKinnon RB KC
132 OJ Webber E. Mitchell RB SF
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 OJ Webber Z. White RB LV
134 Dave Kluge G. Edwards RB BAL
135 Dave Richard T. Chandler RB MIN
136 R.J. White D. Singletary RB HOU
137 Jacob Gibbs J. Mingo WR CAR
138 Joel Cox T. Higbee TE LAR
139 Daniel Schneier E. Elliott RB DAL
140 Adam Aizer C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
141 Matthew Catania K. Miller RB NO
142 Jamey Eisenberg D. Schultz TE HOU
143 Mazen Elatrache D. Vaughn RB DAL
144 Zach Brook A. Lazard WR NYJ
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Zach Brook J. Metchie III WR HOU
146 Mazen Elatrache M. Gallup WR DAL
147 Jamey Eisenberg T. Boyd WR CIN
148 Matthew Catania R. Blackshear RB CAR
149 Adam Aizer K. Cousins QB MIN
150 Daniel Schneier I. Hodgins WR NYG
151 Joel Cox J. Goff QB DET
152 Jacob Gibbs J. Reed WR GB
153 R.J. White A. Thielen WR CAR
154 Dave Richard J. Johnson TE NO
155 Dave Kluge D. Jones QB NYG
156 OJ Webber A. Rodgers QB NYJ
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 OJ Webber W. Robinson WR NYG
158 Dave Kluge K. Murray QB ARI
159 Dave Richard V. Jefferson WR LAR
160 R.J. White G. Smith QB SEA
161 Jacob Gibbs G. Dulcich TE DEN
162 Joel Cox D. Mooney WR CHI
163 Daniel Schneier J. Ross WR KC
164 Adam Aizer T. Spears RB TEN
165 Matthew Catania P. Campbell WR NYG
166 Jamey Eisenberg R. Rice WR KC
167 Mazen Elatrache A. Pierce WR IND
168 Zach Brook C. Brown RB CIN
Team by Team
Zach Brook
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 24 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 25 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 48 N. Harris RB PIT
5 49 A. Mattison RB MIN
6 72 M. Williams WR LAC
7 73 G. Pickens WR PIT
8 96 D. Cook RB MIN
9 97 T. Burks WR TEN
10 120 D. Kincaid TE BUF
11 121 T. Allgeier RB ATL
12 144 A. Lazard WR NYJ
13 145 J. Metchie III WR HOU
14 168 C. Brown RB CIN
Mazen Elatrache
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 23 J. Taylor RB IND
3 26 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 47 D. Johnson WR PIT
5 50 J. Burrow QB CIN
6 71 J. Addison WR MIN
7 74 J. Williams RB DEN
8 95 C. Sutton WR DEN
9 98 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
10 119 K. Gainwell RB PHI
11 122 D. Chark WR CAR
12 143 D. Vaughn RB DAL
13 146 M. Gallup WR DAL
14 167 A. Pierce WR IND
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Chase WR CIN
2 22 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 27 J. Allen QB BUF
4 46 A. Jones RB GB
5 51 M. Sanders RB CAR
6 70 M. Brown WR ARI
7 75 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
8 94 S. Perine RB DEN
9 99 J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
10 118 J. Williams WR DET
11 123 N. Dell WR HOU
12 142 D. Schultz TE HOU
13 147 T. Boyd WR CIN
14 166 R. Rice WR KC
Matthew Catania
Rd Pk Player
1 4 T. Kelce TE KC
2 21 C. Olave WR NO
3 28 J. Mixon RB CIN
4 45 D. London WR ATL
5 52 K. Walker III RB SEA
6 69 T. Lockett WR SEA
7 76 T. Lawrence QB JAC
8 93 S. Moore WR KC
9 100 A. Gibson RB WAS
10 117 R. Bateman WR BAL
11 124 J. Warren RB PIT
12 141 K. Miller RB NO
13 148 R. Blackshear RB CAR
14 165 P. Campbell WR NYG
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 20 D. Adams WR LV
3 29 T. Etienne RB JAC
4 44 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 53 J. Fields QB CHI
6 68 J. Cook RB BUF
7 77 G. Davis WR BUF
8 92 D. Njoku TE CLE
9 101 Q. Johnston WR LAC
10 116 J. Wilson RB MIA
11 125 S. LaPorta TE DET
12 140 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
13 149 K. Cousins QB MIN
14 164 T. Spears RB TEN
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 6 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 19 J. Waddle WR MIA
3 30 J. Hurts QB PHI
4 43 D. Samuel WR SF
5 54 B. Hall RB NYJ
6 67 T. McLaurin WR WAS
7 78 G. Kittle TE SF
8 91 M. Thomas WR NO
9 102 N. Collins WR HOU
10 115 O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
11 126 J. Williams RB NO
12 139 E. Elliott RB DAL
13 150 I. Hodgins WR NYG
14 163 J. Ross WR KC
Joel Cox
Rd Pk Player
1 7 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 18 D. Smith WR PHI
3 31 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 42 D. Hopkins WR TEN
5 55 T. Hockenson TE MIN
6 66 C. Kirk WR JAC
7 79 C. Akers RB LAR
8 90 A. Dillon RB GB
9 103 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
10 114 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
11 127 J. Meyers WR LV
12 138 T. Higbee TE LAR
13 151 J. Goff QB DET
14 162 D. Mooney WR CHI
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 8 T. Hill WR MIA
2 17 G. Wilson WR NYJ
3 32 C. Ridley WR JAC
4 41 D. Pierce RB HOU
5 56 D. Montgomery RB DET
6 65 R. White RB TB
7 80 D. Watson QB CLE
8 89 B. Cooks WR DAL
9 104 R. Penny RB PHI
10 113 T. Bigsby RB JAC
11 128 R. Mostert RB MIA
12 137 J. Mingo WR CAR
13 152 J. Reed WR GB
14 161 G. Dulcich TE DEN
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 16 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 33 K. Allen WR LAC
4 40 R. Stevenson RB NE
5 57 J. Herbert QB LAC
6 64 C. Godwin WR TB
7 81 D. Goedert TE PHI
8 88 D. Swift RB PHI
9 105 R. Doubs WR GB
10 112 K. Toney WR KC
11 129 R. Moore WR ARI
12 136 D. Singletary RB HOU
13 153 A. Thielen WR CAR
14 160 G. Smith QB SEA
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 10 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 15 D. Henry RB TEN
3 34 D. Moore WR CHI
4 39 C. Watson WR GB
5 58 K. Pitts TE ATL
6 63 J. Conner RB ARI
7 82 M. Evans WR TB
8 87 K. Herbert RB CHI
9 106 R. Johnson RB CHI
10 111 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
11 130 D. Prescott QB DAL
12 135 T. Chandler RB MIN
13 154 J. Johnson TE NO
14 159 V. Jefferson WR LAR
Dave Kluge
Rd Pk Player
1 11 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 14 A. Brown WR PHI
3 35 J. Gibbs RB DET
4 38 A. Cooper WR CLE
5 59 A. Kamara RB NO
6 62 D. Waller TE NYG
7 83 M. Pittman WR IND
8 86 I. Pacheco RB KC
9 107 E. Moore WR CLE
10 110 D. Harris RB BUF
11 131 J. McKinnon RB KC
12 134 G. Edwards RB BAL
13 155 D. Jones QB NYG
14 158 K. Murray QB ARI
OJ Webber
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Pollard RB DAL
2 13 A. St. Brown WR DET
3 36 J. Jeudy WR DEN
4 37 J. Dobbins RB BAL
5 60 B. Aiyuk WR SF
6 61 J. Dotson WR WAS
7 84 Z. Flowers WR BAL
8 85 A. Richardson QB IND
9 108 D. Achane RB MIA
10 109 E. Engram TE JAC
11 132 E. Mitchell RB SF
12 133 Z. White RB LV
13 156 A. Rodgers QB NYJ
14 157 W. Robinson WR NYG