We held a very fun 12-team, PPR mock draft Tuesday night during our live stream on YouTube. I encourage you to watch the recap because you'll get some incredible insight.
The biggest takeaway of the draft was the early rush on receivers. Six receivers were selected in Round 1, seven receivers went in Round 2, five receivers were drafted in Round 3 and seven more receivers came off the board in Round 4. That's 25 receivers in the first 48 picks.
To put that in perspective, only 17 receivers are being selected in the first 48 picks based on the CBS Sports Average Draft Position. Now, I believe our mock draft is more reflective of what you'll see in a three-receiver PPR league -- and the CBS ADP factors in all drafts with multiple formats -- which means if you want a quality receiving corps then you need to be aggressive in drafting them.
Jacob Gibbs did that with his first three picks from the No. 8 spot with Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson and Calvin Ridley. He still ended up with a running back corps led by Dameon Pierce, David Montgomery and Rachaad White, which is excellent.
Dave Richard and Dave Kluge of Football Guys each took a Hero RB approach and got three receivers with their first four picks. Richard started from the No. 10 spot with Stefon Diggs, Derrick Henry, D.J. Moore and Christian Watson. And Kluge went with CeeDee Lamb, A.J. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amari Cooper to start his team from No. 11.
You can see how the rest of their rosters turned out below, but I like the way all three of these teams began their draft. Leaning on receivers is smart in this format, and it helps if you're picking in the back half of Round 1, given your options in Round 2.
I took a different approach from the No. 3 spot. I started with Ja'Marr Chase and expected to take a receiver in Round 2, but I didn't like the options on the board at No. 22 overall, so I pivoted to Josh Jacobs. He could end up as a steal at this spot if he's on the field for Week 1 despite his holdout.
In Round 3, I went with the best available player in Josh Allen, and I was very happy with this start. But when I was up in Round 4, 24 receivers were gone, which was a surprise, so I took the best player available again with Aaron Jones.
I thought Diontae Johnson would make it back to me in Round 5, but he went right after I drafted Jones. So instead of trying to fill out my receiving corps -- my next best options were Chris Godwin, Christian Kirk and Terry McLaurin -- I decided to make my running backs a strength and get Miles Sanders.
Going with a Hero WR approach might be a mistake in this format. But I love the combination of Allen, Jacobs, Jones and Sanders to go with Chase. And I was still pleased with how my receiving corps ended up since I got Marquise Brown (Round 6), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Round 7), JuJu Smith-Schuster (Round 9), Jameson Williams (Round 10), Nathaniel Dell (Round 11), Tyler Boyd (Round 13) and Rashee Rice (Round 14).
Another cool aspect of this mock draft was who drafted with us. As part of our upcoming Draft-A-Thon to raise money for St. Jude, we auctioned off three spots in this draft. And I wanted to see how each of those teams turned out.
Mazen Elatrache from Michigan had the No. 2 pick, and he went with Christian McCaffrey. Running back is the strength of his team since he drafted Jonathan Taylor in Round 2, and he also got solid value on Javonte Williams in Round 7. If all three are of those running backs are healthy, that's a tough trio to beat.
Mazen also got a standout quarterback in Joe Burrow, and he has a quality receiving corps led by Tee Higgins, Diontae Johnson and Jordan Addison. I like the Burrow-Higgins stack, and if the running backs do what they're capable of, this team will be competitive.
Matthew Catania from Texas had the No. 4 pick, and he went with Travis Kelce. That might seem early for the No. 1 tight end, but he's such a difference maker that it's hard to argue with that selection.
Matthew was also aggressive in drafting Chris Olave in Round 2 (we typically don't see him selected until Round 3), and that contributed to the early run on receivers. Joe Mixon was a solid selection in Round 3, and I like the way Matthew built his team. His starters are Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, Mixon and Kenneth Walker III at running back, Olave, Drake London and Tyler Lockett at receiver, and his flex options include Skyy Moore, Antonio Gibson and Rashod Bateman.
O.J. Webber from Oregon had the No. 12 pick, and I loved his start with Tony Pollard and Amon-Ra St. Brown. He followed that up with Jerry Jeudy and J.K. Dobbins, and it's almost identical to what I would have done.
O.J. took Brandon Aiyuk in Round 5 and then made a surprise selection with Jahan Dotson over Terry McLaurin in Round 6. We'll see if that comes back to haunt O.J., but overall, I love the way he built his team. His quarterbacks are Anthony Richardson and Aaron Rodgers, Evan Engram is his tight end, and he has high upside players on his bench with De'Von Achane, Elijah Mitchell, Zamir White and Zay Flowers.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Zach Brook, FFT Social Media Coordinator
2. Mazen Elatrache, St. Jude donation entry
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Matthew Catania, St. Jude donation entry
5. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
6. Daniel Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
7. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
8. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
9. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Dave Kluge, Football Guys Fantasy Analyst
12. O.J. Webber, St. Jude donation entry
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Zach Brook
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|Mazen Elatrache
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|3
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Chase WR CIN
|4
|Matthew Catania
|T. Kelce TE KC
|5
|Adam Aizer
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|6
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|7
|Joel Cox
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|8
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Hill WR MIA
|9
|R.J. White
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|10
|Dave Richard
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|11
|Dave Kluge
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|12
|OJ Webber
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|OJ Webber
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|14
|Dave Kluge
|A. Brown WR PHI
|15
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|16
|R.J. White
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|17
|Jacob Gibbs
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|18
|Joel Cox
|D. Smith WR PHI
|19
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|20
|Adam Aizer
|D. Adams WR LV
|21
|Matthew Catania
|C. Olave WR NO
|22
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|23
|Mazen Elatrache
|J. Taylor RB IND
|24
|Zach Brook
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Zach Brook
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|26
|Mazen Elatrache
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|27
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Allen QB BUF
|28
|Matthew Catania
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|29
|Adam Aizer
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|30
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|31
|Joel Cox
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|32
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|33
|R.J. White
|K. Allen WR LAC
|34
|Dave Richard
|D. Moore WR CHI
|35
|Dave Kluge
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|36
|OJ Webber
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|OJ Webber
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|38
|Dave Kluge
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|39
|Dave Richard
|C. Watson WR GB
|40
|R.J. White
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|41
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|42
|Joel Cox
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|43
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Samuel WR SF
|44
|Adam Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|45
|Matthew Catania
|D. London WR ATL
|46
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jones RB GB
|47
|Mazen Elatrache
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|48
|Zach Brook
|N. Harris RB PIT
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Zach Brook
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|50
|Mazen Elatrache
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|51
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|52
|Matthew Catania
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|53
|Adam Aizer
|J. Fields QB CHI
|54
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|55
|Joel Cox
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|56
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|57
|R.J. White
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|58
|Dave Richard
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|59
|Dave Kluge
|A. Kamara RB NO
|60
|OJ Webber
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|OJ Webber
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|62
|Dave Kluge
|D. Waller TE NYG
|63
|Dave Richard
|J. Conner RB ARI
|64
|R.J. White
|C. Godwin WR TB
|65
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. White RB TB
|66
|Joel Cox
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|67
|Daniel Schneier
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|68
|Adam Aizer
|J. Cook RB BUF
|69
|Matthew Catania
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|70
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Brown WR ARI
|71
|Mazen Elatrache
|J. Addison WR MIN
|72
|Zach Brook
|M. Williams WR LAC
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Zach Brook
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|74
|Mazen Elatrache
|J. Williams RB DEN
|75
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|76
|Matthew Catania
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|77
|Adam Aizer
|G. Davis WR BUF
|78
|Daniel Schneier
|G. Kittle TE SF
|79
|Joel Cox
|C. Akers RB LAR
|80
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Watson QB CLE
|81
|R.J. White
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|82
|Dave Richard
|M. Evans WR TB
|83
|Dave Kluge
|M. Pittman WR IND
|84
|OJ Webber
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|OJ Webber
|A. Richardson QB IND
|86
|Dave Kluge
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|87
|Dave Richard
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|88
|R.J. White
|D. Swift RB PHI
|89
|Jacob Gibbs
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|90
|Joel Cox
|A. Dillon RB GB
|91
|Daniel Schneier
|M. Thomas WR NO
|92
|Adam Aizer
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|93
|Matthew Catania
|S. Moore WR KC
|94
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Perine RB DEN
|95
|Mazen Elatrache
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|96
|Zach Brook
|D. Cook RB MIN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Zach Brook
|T. Burks WR TEN
|98
|Mazen Elatrache
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|99
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|100
|Matthew Catania
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|101
|Adam Aizer
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|102
|Daniel Schneier
|N. Collins WR HOU
|103
|Joel Cox
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|104
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Penny RB PHI
|105
|R.J. White
|R. Doubs WR GB
|106
|Dave Richard
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|107
|Dave Kluge
|E. Moore WR CLE
|108
|OJ Webber
|D. Achane RB MIA
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|OJ Webber
|E. Engram TE JAC
|110
|Dave Kluge
|D. Harris RB BUF
|111
|Dave Richard
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|112
|R.J. White
|K. Toney WR KC
|113
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|114
|Joel Cox
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|115
|Daniel Schneier
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|116
|Adam Aizer
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|117
|Matthew Catania
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|118
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Williams WR DET
|119
|Mazen Elatrache
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|120
|Zach Brook
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Zach Brook
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|122
|Mazen Elatrache
|D. Chark WR CAR
|123
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Dell WR HOU
|124
|Matthew Catania
|J. Warren RB PIT
|125
|Adam Aizer
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|126
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Williams RB NO
|127
|Joel Cox
|J. Meyers WR LV
|128
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|129
|R.J. White
|R. Moore WR ARI
|130
|Dave Richard
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|131
|Dave Kluge
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|132
|OJ Webber
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|OJ Webber
|Z. White RB LV
|134
|Dave Kluge
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|135
|Dave Richard
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|136
|R.J. White
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|137
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|138
|Joel Cox
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|139
|Daniel Schneier
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|140
|Adam Aizer
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|141
|Matthew Catania
|K. Miller RB NO
|142
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|143
|Mazen Elatrache
|D. Vaughn RB DAL
|144
|Zach Brook
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Zach Brook
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|146
|Mazen Elatrache
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|147
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|148
|Matthew Catania
|R. Blackshear RB CAR
|149
|Adam Aizer
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|150
|Daniel Schneier
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|151
|Joel Cox
|J. Goff QB DET
|152
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Reed WR GB
|153
|R.J. White
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|154
|Dave Richard
|J. Johnson TE NO
|155
|Dave Kluge
|D. Jones QB NYG
|156
|OJ Webber
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|OJ Webber
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|158
|Dave Kluge
|K. Murray QB ARI
|159
|Dave Richard
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|160
|R.J. White
|G. Smith QB SEA
|161
|Jacob Gibbs
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|162
|Joel Cox
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|163
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Ross WR KC
|164
|Adam Aizer
|T. Spears RB TEN
|165
|Matthew Catania
|P. Campbell WR NYG
|166
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Rice WR KC
|167
|Mazen Elatrache
|A. Pierce WR IND
|168
|Zach Brook
|C. Brown RB CIN
|Zach Brook
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|24
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|3
|25
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|4
|48
|N. Harris RB PIT
|5
|49
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|6
|72
|M. Williams WR LAC
|7
|73
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|8
|96
|D. Cook RB MIN
|9
|97
|T. Burks WR TEN
|10
|120
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|11
|121
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|12
|144
|A. Lazard WR NYJ
|13
|145
|J. Metchie III WR HOU
|14
|168
|C. Brown RB CIN
|Mazen Elatrache
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|23
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|26
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|47
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|5
|50
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|6
|71
|J. Addison WR MIN
|7
|74
|J. Williams RB DEN
|8
|95
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|9
|98
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|10
|119
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|11
|122
|D. Chark WR CAR
|12
|143
|D. Vaughn RB DAL
|13
|146
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|14
|167
|A. Pierce WR IND
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|22
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|27
|J. Allen QB BUF
|4
|46
|A. Jones RB GB
|5
|51
|M. Sanders RB CAR
|6
|70
|M. Brown WR ARI
|7
|75
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|8
|94
|S. Perine RB DEN
|9
|99
|J. Smith-Schuster WR NE
|10
|118
|J. Williams WR DET
|11
|123
|N. Dell WR HOU
|12
|142
|D. Schultz TE HOU
|13
|147
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|14
|166
|R. Rice WR KC
|Matthew Catania
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|21
|C. Olave WR NO
|3
|28
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|4
|45
|D. London WR ATL
|5
|52
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|6
|69
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|7
|76
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|8
|93
|S. Moore WR KC
|9
|100
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|10
|117
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|11
|124
|J. Warren RB PIT
|12
|141
|K. Miller RB NO
|13
|148
|R. Blackshear RB CAR
|14
|165
|P. Campbell WR NYG
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|20
|D. Adams WR LV
|3
|29
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|4
|44
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|53
|J. Fields QB CHI
|6
|68
|J. Cook RB BUF
|7
|77
|G. Davis WR BUF
|8
|92
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|9
|101
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|10
|116
|J. Wilson RB MIA
|11
|125
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|12
|140
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|13
|149
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|14
|164
|T. Spears RB TEN
|Daniel Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|19
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|3
|30
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|4
|43
|D. Samuel WR SF
|5
|54
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|6
|67
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|7
|78
|G. Kittle TE SF
|8
|91
|M. Thomas WR NO
|9
|102
|N. Collins WR HOU
|10
|115
|O. Beckham Jr. WR BAL
|11
|126
|J. Williams RB NO
|12
|139
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|13
|150
|I. Hodgins WR NYG
|14
|163
|J. Ross WR KC
|Joel Cox
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|18
|D. Smith WR PHI
|3
|31
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|42
|D. Hopkins WR TEN
|5
|55
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|6
|66
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|7
|79
|C. Akers RB LAR
|8
|90
|A. Dillon RB GB
|9
|103
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|10
|114
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|11
|127
|J. Meyers WR LV
|12
|138
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|13
|151
|J. Goff QB DET
|14
|162
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|T. Hill WR MIA
|2
|17
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|3
|32
|C. Ridley WR JAC
|4
|41
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|5
|56
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|6
|65
|R. White RB TB
|7
|80
|D. Watson QB CLE
|8
|89
|B. Cooks WR DAL
|9
|104
|R. Penny RB PHI
|10
|113
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|11
|128
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|12
|137
|J. Mingo WR CAR
|13
|152
|J. Reed WR GB
|14
|161
|G. Dulcich TE DEN
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|2
|16
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|33
|K. Allen WR LAC
|4
|40
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|5
|57
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|6
|64
|C. Godwin WR TB
|7
|81
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|8
|88
|D. Swift RB PHI
|9
|105
|R. Doubs WR GB
|10
|112
|K. Toney WR KC
|11
|129
|R. Moore WR ARI
|12
|136
|D. Singletary RB HOU
|13
|153
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|14
|160
|G. Smith QB SEA
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|2
|15
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|34
|D. Moore WR CHI
|4
|39
|C. Watson WR GB
|5
|58
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|6
|63
|J. Conner RB ARI
|7
|82
|M. Evans WR TB
|8
|87
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|9
|106
|R. Johnson RB CHI
|10
|111
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|11
|130
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|12
|135
|T. Chandler RB MIN
|13
|154
|J. Johnson TE NO
|14
|159
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|Dave Kluge
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|14
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|35
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|4
|38
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|5
|59
|A. Kamara RB NO
|6
|62
|D. Waller TE NYG
|7
|83
|M. Pittman WR IND
|8
|86
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|9
|107
|E. Moore WR CLE
|10
|110
|D. Harris RB BUF
|11
|131
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|12
|134
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|13
|155
|D. Jones QB NYG
|14
|158
|K. Murray QB ARI
|OJ Webber
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|2
|13
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|3
|36
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|4
|37
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|5
|60
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|6
|61
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|7
|84
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|8
|85
|A. Richardson QB IND
|9
|108
|D. Achane RB MIA
|10
|109
|E. Engram TE JAC
|11
|132
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|12
|133
|Z. White RB LV
|13
|156
|A. Rodgers QB NYJ
|14
|157
|W. Robinson WR NYG