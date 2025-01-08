We always like to hold our first mock draft for the next season right after Week 18 ends. It's a fun exercise to see what we just learned from the 17 games we just watched. And that's what we did Tuesday with our first 12-team, PPR mock draft for 2025.
A lot will change between now and August when most real drafts start happening, including free agency and the NFL Draft. Rosters will look different, and coaching changes will alter offenses.
But we can still have fun doing mock drafts now. And what I wanted to see with this mock draft was what would happen in Round 1.
Ja'Marr Chase was the No. 1 overall pick, which makes sense. He just won the Triple Crown by leading the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17).
Saquon Barkley went No. 2 and Bijan Robinson was No. 3, and those two running backs will be debated all offseason about who should be drafted first. As of now, I lean toward Robinson over Barkley based on their age when next season kicks off (23 and 28).
Justin Jefferson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Amon-Ra St. Brown were the next three selections, and I like all of them as top seven overall picks. I would draft Puka Nacua ahead of St. Brown as of now, and Nacua fell to No. 10 overall here.
Christian McCaffrey went at No. 7 overall, and it will be interesting to see where he gets drafted in 2025. He'll be 29 in June, and he only played four games in 2024 due to Achilles and knee injuries. But, as we know, when healthy he can still be dominant, and hopefully that's the case next season.
De'Von Achane went No. 8, CeeDee Lamb went No. 9, Bucky Irving went No. 11 and Malik Nabers went No. 12. The biggest surprise of this group was Irving, who should be drafted in Round 2 and not Round 1.
I had the No. 12 pick, and I was torn on three players for two selections with Nabers, Nico Collins, and Brian Thomas Jr. I decided on Nabers and Collins, but all three of these receivers have top-five upside in 2025.
I went with a Hero-RB strategy with this team when I drafted Rashee Rice in Round 3 and Kenneth Walker III in Round 4. Rice will hopefully come back from his knee injury at 100 percent and be the No. 1 receiver for the Chiefs, and he averaged 21.3 PPR points in three healthy games in 2024.
Chris Godwin could be a steal in Round 5 depending on where he plays next season since he's an unrestricted free agent. He'll be 29 in February and coming off an ankle injury, but he averaged 19.1 PPR points in seven games in 2024 and looked like a star.
I hope I can draft George Kittle in Round 6 in every league next season (he led all tight ends with 15.8 PPR points per game), and I got one of my favorite breakout candidates for 2025 in Round 7 with Ricky Pearsall. You'd think I'm a 49ers fan after this draft.
My quarterback is Kyler Murray, who I drafted in Round 11, and my final two picks were Kayshon Boutte and Jalen Coker. Both of those guys could be sleepers in 2025, especially if the Patriots get the right coaching staff to help Drake Maye.
The fun thing about this roster will be figuring out my running back corps behind Walker. I took a chance on Travis Etienne in Round 8, and hopefully, the new coaching staff in Jacksonville will get him back on track. He was among the biggest busts in 2024 as a Round 2 pick, but he still has the potential to be a top-20 running back in the right system.
The other three running backs on this roster are Isaac Guerendo, Trey Benson, and Jordan Mason, and hopefully one of them becomes a featured running back in 2025. Guerendo and Mason -- more 49ers -- should compete for the No. 2 job behind McCaffrey, and we know that's a valuable role. And Mason is a restricted free agent this offseason, so he could be on a different team with the chance to start.
Benson did little as a rookie in 2024 behind James Conner, and Conner will return to Arizona in 2025. But he also turns 30 in May, and Benson could emerge as a significant playmaker for the Cardinals if Father Time catches up to Conner next season.
I hope you enjoy the results of this first mock draft for 2025. Get ready for many more mock drafts to come, in different formats as well. We're just getting started to prepare you to dominate your Fantasy leagues next season.
As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
3. Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
4. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
5. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor
6. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
7. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff
8. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
9. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Austin Ramos, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|Joel Cox
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|3
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|4
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|5
|Brandon Howard
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|6
|Rob Thomas
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|7
|Jake Grogins
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|8
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Achane RB MIA
|9
|Meron Berkson
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|10
|Dave Richard
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|11
|Austin Ramos
|B. Irving RB TB
|12
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Collins WR HOU
|14
|Austin Ramos
|M. Evans WR TB
|15
|Dave Richard
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|16
|Meron Berkson
|D. Henry RB BAL
|17
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Brown WR PHI
|18
|Jake Grogins
|J. Cook RB BUF
|19
|Rob Thomas
|J. Taylor RB IND
|20
|Brandon Howard
|T. Hill WR MIA
|21
|Adam Aizer
|D. London WR ATL
|22
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Bowers TE LV
|23
|Joel Cox
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|24
|Heath Cummings
|T. McBride TE ARI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Heath Cummings
|K. Williams RB LAR
|26
|Joel Cox
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|27
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|28
|Adam Aizer
|C. Brown RB CIN
|29
|Brandon Howard
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|30
|Rob Thomas
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|31
|Jake Grogins
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|32
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|33
|Meron Berkson
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|34
|Dave Richard
|A. Kamara RB NO
|35
|Austin Ramos
|J. Dobbins RB LAC
|36
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Rice WR KC
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|38
|Austin Ramos
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|39
|Dave Richard
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|40
|Meron Berkson
|J. Allen QB BUF
|41
|Jacob Gibbs
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|42
|Jake Grogins
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|43
|Rob Thomas
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|44
|Brandon Howard
|J. Williams WR DET
|45
|Adam Aizer
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|46
|Daniel Schneier
|J. Addison WR MIN
|47
|Joel Cox
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|48
|Heath Cummings
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Heath Cummings
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|50
|Joel Cox
|D. Adams WR NYJ
|51
|Daniel Schneier
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|52
|Adam Aizer
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|53
|Brandon Howard
|X. Worthy WR KC
|54
|Rob Thomas
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|55
|Jake Grogins
|C. Olave WR NO
|56
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Conner RB ARI
|57
|Meron Berkson
|D. Smith WR PHI
|58
|Dave Richard
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|59
|Austin Ramos
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|60
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Godwin WR TB
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Kittle TE SF
|62
|Austin Ramos
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|63
|Dave Richard
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|64
|Meron Berkson
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|65
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Reed WR GB
|66
|Jake Grogins
|D. Moore WR CHI
|67
|Rob Thomas
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|68
|Brandon Howard
|D. Samuel WR SF
|69
|Adam Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|70
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|71
|Joel Cox
|J. Jennings WR SF
|72
|Heath Cummings
|J. Downs WR IND
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Heath Cummings
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|74
|Joel Cox
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|75
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|76
|Adam Aizer
|A. Jones RB MIN
|77
|Brandon Howard
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|78
|Rob Thomas
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|79
|Jake Grogins
|T. Kelce TE KC
|80
|Jacob Gibbs
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|81
|Meron Berkson
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|82
|Dave Richard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|83
|Austin Ramos
|I. Likely TE BAL
|84
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|86
|Austin Ramos
|J. Warren RB PIT
|87
|Dave Richard
|D. Swift RB CHI
|88
|Meron Berkson
|N. Harris RB PIT
|89
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|90
|Jake Grogins
|S. Diggs WR HOU
|91
|Rob Thomas
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|92
|Brandon Howard
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|93
|Adam Aizer
|J. McMillan WR TB
|94
|Daniel Schneier
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|95
|Joel Cox
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|96
|Heath Cummings
|M. Pittman WR IND
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Heath Cummings
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|98
|Joel Cox
|J. Meyers WR LV
|99
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|100
|Adam Aizer
|J. Ford RB CLE
|101
|Brandon Howard
|J. Wright RB MIA
|102
|Rob Thomas
|J. Love QB GB
|103
|Jake Grogins
|T. Spears RB TEN
|104
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Goff QB DET
|105
|Meron Berkson
|R. White RB TB
|106
|Dave Richard
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|107
|Austin Ramos
|M. Mims WR DEN
|108
|Jamey Eisenberg
|I. Guerendo RB SF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Benson RB ARI
|110
|Austin Ramos
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|111
|Dave Richard
|J. Smith TE MIA
|112
|Meron Berkson
|T. Kraft TE GB
|113
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Mooney WR ATL
|114
|Jake Grogins
|M. Brown WR KC
|115
|Rob Thomas
|A. Cooper WR BUF
|116
|Brandon Howard
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|117
|Adam Aizer
|R. Doubs WR GB
|118
|Daniel Schneier
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|119
|Joel Cox
|J. Williams RB DEN
|120
|Heath Cummings
|B. Mayfield QB TB
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|122
|Joel Cox
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|123
|Daniel Schneier
|X. Legette WR CAR
|124
|Adam Aizer
|Z. Moss RB CIN
|125
|Brandon Howard
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|126
|Rob Thomas
|B. Corum RB LAR
|127
|Jake Grogins
|T. Dell WR HOU
|128
|Jacob Gibbs
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|129
|Meron Berkson
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|130
|Dave Richard
|J. Burton WR CIN
|131
|Austin Ramos
|J. Polk WR NE
|132
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Murray QB ARI
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Mason RB SF
|134
|Austin Ramos
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|135
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson WR HOU
|136
|Meron Berkson
|K. Allen WR CHI
|137
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Davis RB BUF
|138
|Jake Grogins
|L. Schoonmaker TE DAL
|139
|Rob Thomas
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|140
|Brandon Howard
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|141
|Adam Aizer
|A. Estime RB DEN
|142
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Purdy QB SF
|143
|Joel Cox
|C. Tillman WR CLE
|144
|Heath Cummings
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Heath Cummings
|D. Douglas WR NE
|146
|Joel Cox
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|147
|Daniel Schneier
|B. Nix QB DEN
|148
|Adam Aizer
|C. Williams QB CHI
|149
|Brandon Howard
|T. Thornton WR KC
|150
|Rob Thomas
|S. Darnold QB MIN
|151
|Jake Grogins
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|152
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Wicks WR GB
|153
|Meron Berkson
|O. Zaccheaus WR WAS
|154
|Dave Richard
|S. McCormick RB LV
|155
|Austin Ramos
|M. Washington WR MIA
|156
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Boutte WR NE
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Coker WR CAR
|158
|Austin Ramos
|J. Fields QB PIT
|159
|Dave Richard
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|160
|Meron Berkson
|E. Wilson RB GB
|161
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Maye QB NE
|162
|Jake Grogins
|K. Mitchell RB BAL
|163
|Rob Thomas
|N. Brown WR WAS
|164
|Brandon Howard
|D. Walker WR BAL
|165
|Adam Aizer
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|166
|Daniel Schneier
|D. Hopkins WR KC
|167
|Joel Cox
|C. Watson WR GB
|168
|Heath Cummings
|D. Singletary RB NYG
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|24
|T. McBride TE ARI
|3
|25
|K. Williams RB LAR
|4
|48
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|5
|49
|J. Mixon RB HOU
|6
|72
|J. Downs WR IND
|7
|73
|C. Ridley WR TEN
|8
|96
|M. Pittman WR IND
|9
|97
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|10
|120
|B. Mayfield QB TB
|11
|121
|J. McLaughlin RB DEN
|12
|144
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|13
|145
|D. Douglas WR NE
|14
|168
|D. Singletary RB NYG
|Joel Cox
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|2
|23
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|3
|26
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|47
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|5
|50
|D. Adams WR NYJ
|6
|71
|J. Jennings WR SF
|7
|74
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|8
|95
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|9
|98
|J. Meyers WR LV
|10
|119
|J. Williams RB DEN
|11
|122
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|12
|143
|C. Tillman WR CLE
|13
|146
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|14
|167
|C. Watson WR GB
|Daniel Schneier
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|22
|B. Bowers TE LV
|3
|27
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|4
|46
|J. Addison WR MIN
|5
|51
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|6
|70
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|7
|75
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|8
|94
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|9
|99
|R. Dowdle RB DAL
|10
|118
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|11
|123
|X. Legette WR CAR
|12
|142
|B. Purdy QB SF
|13
|147
|B. Nix QB DEN
|14
|166
|D. Hopkins WR KC
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|2
|21
|D. London WR ATL
|3
|28
|C. Brown RB CIN
|4
|45
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|5
|52
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|6
|69
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|7
|76
|A. Jones RB MIN
|8
|93
|J. McMillan WR TB
|9
|100
|J. Ford RB CLE
|10
|117
|R. Doubs WR GB
|11
|124
|Z. Moss RB CIN
|12
|141
|A. Estime RB DEN
|13
|148
|C. Williams QB CHI
|14
|165
|A. Thielen WR CAR
|Brandon Howard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|20
|T. Hill WR MIA
|3
|29
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|4
|44
|J. Williams WR DET
|5
|53
|X. Worthy WR KC
|6
|68
|D. Samuel WR SF
|7
|77
|J. Jeudy WR CLE
|8
|92
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|9
|101
|J. Wright RB MIA
|10
|116
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|11
|125
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|12
|140
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|13
|149
|T. Thornton WR KC
|14
|164
|D. Walker WR BAL
|Rob Thomas
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|19
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|30
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|4
|43
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|5
|54
|D. Montgomery RB DET
|6
|67
|T. Hockenson TE MIN
|7
|78
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|8
|91
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|9
|102
|J. Love QB GB
|10
|115
|A. Cooper WR BUF
|11
|126
|B. Corum RB LAR
|12
|139
|A. Ekeler RB WAS
|13
|150
|S. Darnold QB MIN
|14
|163
|N. Brown WR WAS
|Jake Grogins
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|18
|J. Cook RB BUF
|3
|31
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|4
|42
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|5
|55
|C. Olave WR NO
|6
|66
|D. Moore WR CHI
|7
|79
|T. Kelce TE KC
|8
|90
|S. Diggs WR HOU
|9
|103
|T. Spears RB TEN
|10
|114
|M. Brown WR KC
|11
|127
|T. Dell WR HOU
|12
|138
|L. Schoonmaker TE DAL
|13
|151
|C. Stroud QB HOU
|14
|162
|K. Mitchell RB BAL
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Achane RB MIA
|2
|17
|A. Brown WR PHI
|3
|32
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|4
|41
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|5
|56
|J. Conner RB ARI
|6
|65
|J. Reed WR GB
|7
|80
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|8
|89
|R. Shaheed WR NO
|9
|104
|J. Goff QB DET
|10
|113
|D. Mooney WR ATL
|11
|128
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|12
|137
|R. Davis RB BUF
|13
|152
|D. Wicks WR GB
|14
|161
|D. Maye QB NE
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|2
|16
|D. Henry RB BAL
|3
|33
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|40
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|57
|D. Smith WR PHI
|6
|64
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|7
|81
|K. Coleman WR BUF
|8
|88
|N. Harris RB PIT
|9
|105
|R. White RB TB
|10
|112
|T. Kraft TE GB
|11
|129
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|12
|136
|K. Allen WR CHI
|13
|153
|O. Zaccheaus WR WAS
|14
|160
|E. Wilson RB GB
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|2
|15
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|3
|34
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|39
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|5
|58
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|6
|63
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|7
|82
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|8
|87
|D. Swift RB CHI
|9
|106
|T. Bigsby RB JAC
|10
|111
|J. Smith TE MIA
|11
|130
|J. Burton WR CIN
|12
|135
|D. Johnson WR HOU
|13
|154
|S. McCormick RB LV
|14
|159
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|Austin Ramos
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|B. Irving RB TB
|2
|14
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|35
|J. Dobbins RB LAC
|4
|38
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|5
|59
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|6
|62
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|7
|83
|I. Likely TE BAL
|8
|86
|J. Warren RB PIT
|9
|107
|M. Mims WR DEN
|10
|110
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|11
|131
|J. Polk WR NE
|12
|134
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|13
|155
|M. Washington WR MIA
|14
|158
|J. Fields QB PIT
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|2
|13
|N. Collins WR HOU
|3
|36
|R. Rice WR KC
|4
|37
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|5
|60
|C. Godwin WR TB
|6
|61
|G. Kittle TE SF
|7
|84
|R. Pearsall WR SF
|8
|85
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|9
|108
|I. Guerendo RB SF
|10
|109
|T. Benson RB ARI
|11
|132
|K. Murray QB ARI
|12
|133
|J. Mason RB SF
|13
|156
|K. Boutte WR NE
|14
|157
|J. Coker WR CAR