We always like to hold our first mock draft for the next season right after Week 18 ends. It's a fun exercise to see what we just learned from the 17 games we just watched. And that's what we did Tuesday with our first 12-team, PPR mock draft for 2025.

A lot will change between now and August when most real drafts start happening, including free agency and the NFL Draft. Rosters will look different, and coaching changes will alter offenses.

But we can still have fun doing mock drafts now. And what I wanted to see with this mock draft was what would happen in Round 1.

Ja'Marr Chase was the No. 1 overall pick, which makes sense. He just won the Triple Crown by leading the NFL in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and receiving touchdowns (17).

Saquon Barkley went No. 2 and Bijan Robinson was No. 3, and those two running backs will be debated all offseason about who should be drafted first. As of now, I lean toward Robinson over Barkley based on their age when next season kicks off (23 and 28).

Justin Jefferson, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Amon-Ra St. Brown were the next three selections, and I like all of them as top seven overall picks. I would draft Puka Nacua ahead of St. Brown as of now, and Nacua fell to No. 10 overall here.

Christian McCaffrey went at No. 7 overall, and it will be interesting to see where he gets drafted in 2025. He'll be 29 in June, and he only played four games in 2024 due to Achilles and knee injuries. But, as we know, when healthy he can still be dominant, and hopefully that's the case next season.

De'Von Achane went No. 8, CeeDee Lamb went No. 9, Bucky Irving went No. 11 and Malik Nabers went No. 12. The biggest surprise of this group was Irving, who should be drafted in Round 2 and not Round 1.

I had the No. 12 pick, and I was torn on three players for two selections with Nabers, Nico Collins, and Brian Thomas Jr. I decided on Nabers and Collins, but all three of these receivers have top-five upside in 2025.

I went with a Hero-RB strategy with this team when I drafted Rashee Rice in Round 3 and Kenneth Walker III in Round 4. Rice will hopefully come back from his knee injury at 100 percent and be the No. 1 receiver for the Chiefs, and he averaged 21.3 PPR points in three healthy games in 2024.

Chris Godwin could be a steal in Round 5 depending on where he plays next season since he's an unrestricted free agent. He'll be 29 in February and coming off an ankle injury, but he averaged 19.1 PPR points in seven games in 2024 and looked like a star.

I hope I can draft George Kittle in Round 6 in every league next season (he led all tight ends with 15.8 PPR points per game), and I got one of my favorite breakout candidates for 2025 in Round 7 with Ricky Pearsall. You'd think I'm a 49ers fan after this draft.

My quarterback is Kyler Murray, who I drafted in Round 11, and my final two picks were Kayshon Boutte and Jalen Coker. Both of those guys could be sleepers in 2025, especially if the Patriots get the right coaching staff to help Drake Maye.

The fun thing about this roster will be figuring out my running back corps behind Walker. I took a chance on Travis Etienne in Round 8, and hopefully, the new coaching staff in Jacksonville will get him back on track. He was among the biggest busts in 2024 as a Round 2 pick, but he still has the potential to be a top-20 running back in the right system.

The other three running backs on this roster are Isaac Guerendo, Trey Benson, and Jordan Mason, and hopefully one of them becomes a featured running back in 2025. Guerendo and Mason -- more 49ers -- should compete for the No. 2 job behind McCaffrey, and we know that's a valuable role. And Mason is a restricted free agent this offseason, so he could be on a different team with the chance to start.

Benson did little as a rookie in 2024 behind James Conner, and Conner will return to Arizona in 2025. But he also turns 30 in May, and Benson could emerge as a significant playmaker for the Cardinals if Father Time catches up to Conner next season.

I hope you enjoy the results of this first mock draft for 2025. Get ready for many more mock drafts to come, in different formats as well. We're just getting started to prepare you to dominate your Fantasy leagues next season.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Joel Cox, CBS Sports VP Business Development
3. Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
4. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
5. Brandon Howard, Fantasy Editor
6. Robert Thomas, FFT Facebook Moderator
7. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff
8. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
9. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Austin Ramos, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff
12. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings J. Chase WR CIN
2 Joel Cox S. Barkley RB PHI
3 Daniel Schneier B. Robinson RB ATL
4 Adam Aizer J. Jefferson WR MIN
5 Brandon Howard J. Gibbs RB DET
6 Rob Thomas A. St. Brown WR DET
7 Jake Grogins C. McCaffrey RB SF
8 Jacob Gibbs D. Achane RB MIA
9 Meron Berkson C. Lamb WR DAL
10 Dave Richard P. Nacua WR LAR
11 Austin Ramos B. Irving RB TB
12 Jamey Eisenberg M. Nabers WR NYG
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jamey Eisenberg N. Collins WR HOU
14 Austin Ramos M. Evans WR TB
15 Dave Richard B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
16 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB BAL
17 Jacob Gibbs A. Brown WR PHI
18 Jake Grogins J. Cook RB BUF
19 Rob Thomas J. Taylor RB IND
20 Brandon Howard T. Hill WR MIA
21 Adam Aizer D. London WR ATL
22 Daniel Schneier B. Bowers TE LV
23 Joel Cox B. Hall RB NYJ
24 Heath Cummings T. McBride TE ARI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Heath Cummings K. Williams RB LAR
26 Joel Cox L. Jackson QB BAL
27 Daniel Schneier J. Jacobs RB GB
28 Adam Aizer C. Brown RB CIN
29 Brandon Howard J. Daniels QB WAS
30 Rob Thomas G. Wilson WR NYJ
31 Jake Grogins T. McLaurin WR WAS
32 Jacob Gibbs C. Hubbard RB CAR
33 Meron Berkson T. Higgins WR CIN
34 Dave Richard A. Kamara RB NO
35 Austin Ramos J. Dobbins RB LAC
36 Jamey Eisenberg R. Rice WR KC
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jamey Eisenberg K. Walker III RB SEA
38 Austin Ramos L. McConkey WR LAC
39 Dave Richard J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
40 Meron Berkson J. Allen QB BUF
41 Jacob Gibbs Z. Flowers WR BAL
42 Jake Grogins I. Pacheco RB KC
43 Rob Thomas M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
44 Brandon Howard J. Williams WR DET
45 Adam Aizer S. LaPorta TE DET
46 Daniel Schneier J. Addison WR MIN
47 Joel Cox G. Pickens WR PIT
48 Heath Cummings J. Hurts QB PHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Heath Cummings J. Mixon RB HOU
50 Joel Cox D. Adams WR NYJ
51 Daniel Schneier C. Sutton WR DEN
52 Adam Aizer J. Burrow QB CIN
53 Brandon Howard X. Worthy WR KC
54 Rob Thomas D. Montgomery RB DET
55 Jake Grogins C. Olave WR NO
56 Jacob Gibbs J. Conner RB ARI
57 Meron Berkson D. Smith WR PHI
58 Dave Richard T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
59 Austin Ramos C. Kupp WR LAR
60 Jamey Eisenberg C. Godwin WR TB
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jamey Eisenberg G. Kittle TE SF
62 Austin Ramos J. Herbert QB LAC
63 Dave Richard J. Waddle WR MIA
64 Meron Berkson T. Pollard RB TEN
65 Jacob Gibbs J. Reed WR GB
66 Jake Grogins D. Moore WR CHI
67 Rob Thomas T. Hockenson TE MIN
68 Brandon Howard D. Samuel WR SF
69 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
70 Daniel Schneier R. Odunze WR CHI
71 Joel Cox J. Jennings WR SF
72 Heath Cummings J. Downs WR IND
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Heath Cummings C. Ridley WR TEN
74 Joel Cox M. Andrews TE BAL
75 Daniel Schneier B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
76 Adam Aizer A. Jones RB MIN
77 Brandon Howard J. Jeudy WR CLE
78 Rob Thomas B. Aiyuk WR SF
79 Jake Grogins T. Kelce TE KC
80 Jacob Gibbs K. Shakir WR BUF
81 Meron Berkson K. Coleman WR BUF
82 Dave Richard P. Mahomes QB KC
83 Austin Ramos I. Likely TE BAL
84 Jamey Eisenberg R. Pearsall WR SF
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jamey Eisenberg T. Etienne RB JAC
86 Austin Ramos J. Warren RB PIT
87 Dave Richard D. Swift RB CHI
88 Meron Berkson N. Harris RB PIT
89 Jacob Gibbs R. Shaheed WR NO
90 Jake Grogins S. Diggs WR HOU
91 Rob Thomas J. Brooks RB CAR
92 Brandon Howard D. Njoku TE CLE
93 Adam Aizer J. McMillan WR TB
94 Daniel Schneier Q. Johnston WR LAC
95 Joel Cox R. Stevenson RB NE
96 Heath Cummings M. Pittman WR IND
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Heath Cummings Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
98 Joel Cox J. Meyers WR LV
99 Daniel Schneier R. Dowdle RB DAL
100 Adam Aizer J. Ford RB CLE
101 Brandon Howard J. Wright RB MIA
102 Rob Thomas J. Love QB GB
103 Jake Grogins T. Spears RB TEN
104 Jacob Gibbs J. Goff QB DET
105 Meron Berkson R. White RB TB
106 Dave Richard T. Bigsby RB JAC
107 Austin Ramos M. Mims WR DEN
108 Jamey Eisenberg I. Guerendo RB SF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jamey Eisenberg T. Benson RB ARI
110 Austin Ramos N. Chubb RB CLE
111 Dave Richard J. Smith TE MIA
112 Meron Berkson T. Kraft TE GB
113 Jacob Gibbs D. Mooney WR ATL
114 Jake Grogins M. Brown WR KC
115 Rob Thomas A. Cooper WR BUF
116 Brandon Howard B. Allen RB NYJ
117 Adam Aizer R. Doubs WR GB
118 Daniel Schneier R. Bateman WR BAL
119 Joel Cox J. Williams RB DEN
120 Heath Cummings B. Mayfield QB TB
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings J. McLaughlin RB DEN
122 Joel Cox C. Kirk WR JAC
123 Daniel Schneier X. Legette WR CAR
124 Adam Aizer Z. Moss RB CIN
125 Brandon Howard K. Pitts TE ATL
126 Rob Thomas B. Corum RB LAR
127 Jake Grogins T. Dell WR HOU
128 Jacob Gibbs J. Ferguson TE DAL
129 Meron Berkson D. Kincaid TE BUF
130 Dave Richard J. Burton WR CIN
131 Austin Ramos J. Polk WR NE
132 Jamey Eisenberg K. Murray QB ARI
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mason RB SF
134 Austin Ramos P. Freiermuth TE PIT
135 Dave Richard D. Johnson WR HOU
136 Meron Berkson K. Allen WR CHI
137 Jacob Gibbs R. Davis RB BUF
138 Jake Grogins L. Schoonmaker TE DAL
139 Rob Thomas A. Ekeler RB WAS
140 Brandon Howard T. Allgeier RB ATL
141 Adam Aizer A. Estime RB DEN
142 Daniel Schneier B. Purdy QB SF
143 Joel Cox C. Tillman WR CLE
144 Heath Cummings W. Robinson WR NYG
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Heath Cummings D. Douglas WR NE
146 Joel Cox D. Goedert TE PHI
147 Daniel Schneier B. Nix QB DEN
148 Adam Aizer C. Williams QB CHI
149 Brandon Howard T. Thornton WR KC
150 Rob Thomas S. Darnold QB MIN
151 Jake Grogins C. Stroud QB HOU
152 Jacob Gibbs D. Wicks WR GB
153 Meron Berkson O. Zaccheaus WR WAS
154 Dave Richard S. McCormick RB LV
155 Austin Ramos M. Washington WR MIA
156 Jamey Eisenberg K. Boutte WR NE
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jamey Eisenberg J. Coker WR CAR
158 Austin Ramos J. Fields QB PIT
159 Dave Richard M. Lloyd RB GB
160 Meron Berkson E. Wilson RB GB
161 Jacob Gibbs D. Maye QB NE
162 Jake Grogins K. Mitchell RB BAL
163 Rob Thomas N. Brown WR WAS
164 Brandon Howard D. Walker WR BAL
165 Adam Aizer A. Thielen WR CAR
166 Daniel Schneier D. Hopkins WR KC
167 Joel Cox C. Watson WR GB
168 Heath Cummings D. Singletary RB NYG
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Chase WR CIN
2 24 T. McBride TE ARI
3 25 K. Williams RB LAR
4 48 J. Hurts QB PHI
5 49 J. Mixon RB HOU
6 72 J. Downs WR IND
7 73 C. Ridley WR TEN
8 96 M. Pittman WR IND
9 97 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
10 120 B. Mayfield QB TB
11 121 J. McLaughlin RB DEN
12 144 W. Robinson WR NYG
13 145 D. Douglas WR NE
14 168 D. Singletary RB NYG
Joel Cox
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB PHI
2 23 B. Hall RB NYJ
3 26 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 47 G. Pickens WR PIT
5 50 D. Adams WR NYJ
6 71 J. Jennings WR SF
7 74 M. Andrews TE BAL
8 95 R. Stevenson RB NE
9 98 J. Meyers WR LV
10 119 J. Williams RB DEN
11 122 C. Kirk WR JAC
12 143 C. Tillman WR CLE
13 146 D. Goedert TE PHI
14 167 C. Watson WR GB
Daniel Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 3 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 22 B. Bowers TE LV
3 27 J. Jacobs RB GB
4 46 J. Addison WR MIN
5 51 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 70 R. Odunze WR CHI
7 75 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
8 94 Q. Johnston WR LAC
9 99 R. Dowdle RB DAL
10 118 R. Bateman WR BAL
11 123 X. Legette WR CAR
12 142 B. Purdy QB SF
13 147 B. Nix QB DEN
14 166 D. Hopkins WR KC
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 21 D. London WR ATL
3 28 C. Brown RB CIN
4 45 S. LaPorta TE DET
5 52 J. Burrow QB CIN
6 69 D. Metcalf WR SEA
7 76 A. Jones RB MIN
8 93 J. McMillan WR TB
9 100 J. Ford RB CLE
10 117 R. Doubs WR GB
11 124 Z. Moss RB CIN
12 141 A. Estime RB DEN
13 148 C. Williams QB CHI
14 165 A. Thielen WR CAR
Brandon Howard
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 20 T. Hill WR MIA
3 29 J. Daniels QB WAS
4 44 J. Williams WR DET
5 53 X. Worthy WR KC
6 68 D. Samuel WR SF
7 77 J. Jeudy WR CLE
8 92 D. Njoku TE CLE
9 101 J. Wright RB MIA
10 116 B. Allen RB NYJ
11 125 K. Pitts TE ATL
12 140 T. Allgeier RB ATL
13 149 T. Thornton WR KC
14 164 D. Walker WR BAL
Rob Thomas
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 19 J. Taylor RB IND
3 30 G. Wilson WR NYJ
4 43 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
5 54 D. Montgomery RB DET
6 67 T. Hockenson TE MIN
7 78 B. Aiyuk WR SF
8 91 J. Brooks RB CAR
9 102 J. Love QB GB
10 115 A. Cooper WR BUF
11 126 B. Corum RB LAR
12 139 A. Ekeler RB WAS
13 150 S. Darnold QB MIN
14 163 N. Brown WR WAS
Jake Grogins
Rd Pk Player
1 7 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 18 J. Cook RB BUF
3 31 T. McLaurin WR WAS
4 42 I. Pacheco RB KC
5 55 C. Olave WR NO
6 66 D. Moore WR CHI
7 79 T. Kelce TE KC
8 90 S. Diggs WR HOU
9 103 T. Spears RB TEN
10 114 M. Brown WR KC
11 127 T. Dell WR HOU
12 138 L. Schoonmaker TE DAL
13 151 C. Stroud QB HOU
14 162 K. Mitchell RB BAL
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Achane RB MIA
2 17 A. Brown WR PHI
3 32 C. Hubbard RB CAR
4 41 Z. Flowers WR BAL
5 56 J. Conner RB ARI
6 65 J. Reed WR GB
7 80 K. Shakir WR BUF
8 89 R. Shaheed WR NO
9 104 J. Goff QB DET
10 113 D. Mooney WR ATL
11 128 J. Ferguson TE DAL
12 137 R. Davis RB BUF
13 152 D. Wicks WR GB
14 161 D. Maye QB NE
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 16 D. Henry RB BAL
3 33 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 40 J. Allen QB BUF
5 57 D. Smith WR PHI
6 64 T. Pollard RB TEN
7 81 K. Coleman WR BUF
8 88 N. Harris RB PIT
9 105 R. White RB TB
10 112 T. Kraft TE GB
11 129 D. Kincaid TE BUF
12 136 K. Allen WR CHI
13 153 O. Zaccheaus WR WAS
14 160 E. Wilson RB GB
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 10 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 15 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
3 34 A. Kamara RB NO
4 39 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
5 58 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
6 63 J. Waddle WR MIA
7 82 P. Mahomes QB KC
8 87 D. Swift RB CHI
9 106 T. Bigsby RB JAC
10 111 J. Smith TE MIA
11 130 J. Burton WR CIN
12 135 D. Johnson WR HOU
13 154 S. McCormick RB LV
14 159 M. Lloyd RB GB
Austin Ramos
Rd Pk Player
1 11 B. Irving RB TB
2 14 M. Evans WR TB
3 35 J. Dobbins RB LAC
4 38 L. McConkey WR LAC
5 59 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 62 J. Herbert QB LAC
7 83 I. Likely TE BAL
8 86 J. Warren RB PIT
9 107 M. Mims WR DEN
10 110 N. Chubb RB CLE
11 131 J. Polk WR NE
12 134 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
13 155 M. Washington WR MIA
14 158 J. Fields QB PIT
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 12 M. Nabers WR NYG
2 13 N. Collins WR HOU
3 36 R. Rice WR KC
4 37 K. Walker III RB SEA
5 60 C. Godwin WR TB
6 61 G. Kittle TE SF
7 84 R. Pearsall WR SF
8 85 T. Etienne RB JAC
9 108 I. Guerendo RB SF
10 109 T. Benson RB ARI
11 132 K. Murray QB ARI
12 133 J. Mason RB SF
13 156 K. Boutte WR NE
14 157 J. Coker WR CAR