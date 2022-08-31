james-conner-1400.jpg
USATSI

Our final 12-team, PPR mock draft prior to Labor Day weekend was great. No, it was amazing. Actually, it was supremely freaking awesome.

This is actually a league we play out as part of our CBS Sports Draft-A-Thon to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It's a six-hour, non-stop Fantasy Football show that starts at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ and continues on our Fantasy Football Today YouTube page until midnight. 

If you are able to donate to this worthy cause, please check out our Tiltify page here.

What is the Draft-A-Thon? It's a draft advice show presented to you by the Fantasy Football Today team that will feature a slew of the best industry guests -- some of the biggest names giving you some of the most actionable advice you'll need for your drafts. And some of those names were in this draft.

Along with me, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard from CBS Sports, this draft featured Adam Rank and Marcas Grant of the NFL Network, Andy Holloway of the Fantasy Footballers, Joe Pisapia of FantasyPros, Jake Ciely and Nando Di Fino of The Athletic, Scott Fish of the Scott Fish Bowl and Chris Harris of Harris Football. And we have professional wrestler Eric Young from Impact Wrestling in this league because he's a knowledgeable Fantasy player -- and he's awesome.

You will not find a better 12-team, PPR mock draft heading into the busiest Fantasy Football draft weekend of the year. I promise you. This. Is. It.

Between the Draft-A-Thon on Wednesday night and this mock draft, you will be more prepared than ever before for your Fantasy league. How can you go wrong?

Study this mock draft and each of the teams, especially if you know your draft slot. The analysts here are unbelievable at what they do, and I'm thankful they took the time to help us with this draft and the Draft-A-Thon. You will also be rewarded with Fantasy knowledge -- and hopefully a championship -- if you follow their advice.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST with six reserves for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Rank, NFL Network
2. Andy Holloway, Fantasy Footballers
3. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
4. Joe Pisapia, FantasyPros
5. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
6. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
7. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
8. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
9. Nando Di Fino, The Athletic
10. Eric Young, Impact Wrestling
11. Marcas Grant, NFL Network
12. Chris Harris, Harris Football

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Adam Rank - NFLN J. Taylor RB IND
2 Fantasy Footballers C. McCaffrey RB CAR
3 Heath Cummings C. Kupp WR LAR
4 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros J. Jefferson WR MIN
5 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB LAC
6 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Henry RB TEN
7 Dave Richard D. Cook RB MIN
8 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. Chase WR CIN
9 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic D. Adams WR LV
10 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling J. Mixon RB CIN
11 Marcas Grant - NFLN S. Diggs WR BUF
12 Chris Harris - Harris Football A. Kamara RB NO
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Chris Harris - Harris Football N. Harris RB PIT
14 Marcas Grant - NFLN A. Jones RB GB
15 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling S. Barkley RB NYG
16 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic D. Swift RB DET
17 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl C. Lamb WR DAL
18 Dave Richard T. Kelce TE KC
19 Jake Ciely - The Athletic N. Chubb RB CLE
20 Jamey Eisenberg L. Fournette RB TB
21 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros J. Williams RB DEN
22 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
23 Fantasy Footballers K. Allen WR LAC
24 Adam Rank - NFLN D. Montgomery RB CHI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Adam Rank - NFLN T. Hill WR MIA
26 Fantasy Footballers D. Samuel WR SF
27 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CAR
28 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros K. Pitts TE ATL
29 Jamey Eisenberg M. Pittman WR IND
30 Jake Ciely - The Athletic T. Higgins WR CIN
31 Dave Richard M. Evans WR TB
32 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl E. Elliott RB DAL
33 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic A. Brown WR PHI
34 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling C. Sutton WR DEN
35 Marcas Grant - NFLN J. Conner RB ARI
36 Chris Harris - Harris Football T. McLaurin WR WAS
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Chris Harris - Harris Football M. Thomas WR NO
38 Marcas Grant - NFLN A. Robinson WR LAR
39 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling J. Allen QB BUF
40 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic T. Etienne RB JAC
41 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl B. Hall RB NYJ
42 Dave Richard D. Johnson WR PIT
43 Jake Ciely - The Athletic B. Cooks WR HOU
44 Jamey Eisenberg M. Williams WR LAC
45 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros G. Davis WR BUF
46 Heath Cummings A. Dillon RB GB
47 Fantasy Footballers M. Brown WR ARI
48 Adam Rank - NFLN D. Pierce RB HOU
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Adam Rank - NFLN C. Godwin WR TB
50 Fantasy Footballers C. Edmonds RB MIA
51 Heath Cummings C. Akers RB LAR
52 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros J. Waddle WR MIA
53 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jeudy WR DEN
54 Jake Ciely - The Athletic A. Gibson RB WAS
55 Dave Richard J. Dobbins RB BAL
56 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl G. Kittle TE SF
57 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic D. Waller TE LV
58 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling D. Metcalf WR SEA
59 Marcas Grant - NFLN J. Jacobs RB LV
60 Chris Harris - Harris Football J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Chris Harris - Harris Football E. Mitchell RB SF
62 Marcas Grant - NFLN R. Bateman WR BAL
63 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling D. Mooney WR CHI
64 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic L. Jackson QB BAL
65 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl R. Stevenson RB NE
66 Dave Richard J. Herbert QB LAC
67 Jake Ciely - The Athletic A. Cooper WR CLE
68 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
69 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros J. Hurts QB PHI
70 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC
71 Fantasy Footballers A. Thielen WR MIN
72 Adam Rank - NFLN A. St. Brown WR DET
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Adam Rank - NFLN D. Smith WR PHI
74 Fantasy Footballers K. Murray QB ARI
75 Heath Cummings E. Moore WR NYJ
76 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros T. Pollard RB DAL
77 Jamey Eisenberg A. Lazard WR GB
78 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Schultz TE DAL
79 Dave Richard C. Kirk WR JAC
80 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl D. London WR ATL
81 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic H. Renfrow WR LV
82 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling D. Harris RB NE
83 Marcas Grant - NFLN M. Stafford QB LAR
84 Chris Harris - Harris Football D. Hopkins WR ARI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Chris Harris - Harris Football D. Goedert TE PHI
86 Marcas Grant - NFLN B. Aiyuk WR SF
87 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling R. Penny RB SEA
88 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic C. Patterson RB ATL
89 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl G. Pickens WR PIT
90 Dave Richard D. Singletary RB BUF
91 Jake Ciely - The Athletic T. Lance QB SF
92 Jamey Eisenberg K. Hunt RB CLE
93 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros K. Toney WR NYG
94 Heath Cummings T. Lockett WR SEA
95 Fantasy Footballers T. Burks WR TEN
96 Adam Rank - NFLN R. Woods WR TEN
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Adam Rank - NFLN M. Gordon RB DEN
98 Fantasy Footballers M. Sanders RB PHI
99 Heath Cummings J. Robinson RB JAC
100 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros R. Moore WR ARI
101 Jamey Eisenberg T. Brady QB TB
102 Jake Ciely - The Athletic M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
103 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE DET
104 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl N. Collins WR HOU
105 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic C. Olave WR NO
106 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling D. Parker WR NE
107 Marcas Grant - NFLN Z. Ertz TE ARI
108 Chris Harris - Harris Football R. Wilson QB DEN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Chris Harris - Harris Football M. Carter RB NYJ
110 Marcas Grant - NFLN N. Hines RB IND
111 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling K. Gainwell RB PHI
112 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic J. Jones WR TB
113 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl C. Kmet TE CHI
114 Dave Richard K. Walker III RB SEA
115 Jake Ciely - The Athletic K. Herbert RB CHI
116 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henderson RB LAR
117 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros I. Pacheco RB KC
118 Heath Cummings B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
119 Fantasy Footballers J. McKissic RB WAS
120 Adam Rank - NFLN Z. White RB LV
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Adam Rank - NFLN J. Cook RB BUF
122 Fantasy Footballers S. Moore WR KC
123 Heath Cummings J. Dotson WR WAS
124 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros M. Gallup WR DAL
125 Jamey Eisenberg A. Mattison RB MIN
126 Jake Ciely - The Athletic T. Boyd WR CIN
127 Dave Richard I. McKenzie WR BUF
128 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl T. Allgeier RB ATL
129 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic D. Chark WR DET
130 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling G. Wilson WR NYJ
131 Marcas Grant - NFLN R. White RB TB
132 Chris Harris - Harris Football C. Claypool WR PIT
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Chris Harris - Harris Football R. Mostert RB MIA
134 Marcas Grant - NFLN R. Doubs WR GB
135 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling D. Knox TE BUF
136 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic M. Mack RB HOU
137 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl A. Pierce WR IND
138 Dave Richard K. Drake RB LV
139 Jake Ciely - The Athletic M. Jones WR JAC
140 Jamey Eisenberg J. Palmer WR LAC
141 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros J. Meyers WR NE
142 Heath Cummings J. Tolbert WR DAL
143 Fantasy Footballers P. Freiermuth TE PIT
144 Adam Rank - NFLN E. Engram TE JAC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Adam Rank - NFLN K. Cousins QB MIN
146 Fantasy Footballers K. Hamler WR DEN
147 Heath Cummings M. Ingram RB NO
148 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros J. Burrow QB CIN
149 Jamey Eisenberg K. Osborn WR MIN
150 Jake Ciely - The Athletic C. Watson WR GB
151 Dave Richard R. Gage WR TB
152 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl D. Prescott QB DAL
153 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic M. Davis RB BAL
154 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling D. Foreman RB CAR
155 Marcas Grant - NFLN I. Spiller RB LAC
156 Chris Harris - Harris Football A. Rodgers QB GB
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Chris Harris - Harris Football K. Golladay WR NYG
158 Marcas Grant - NFLN C. Samuel WR WAS
159 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling P. Campbell WR IND
160 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic R. Anderson WR CAR
161 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl E. McPherson K CIN
162 Dave Richard Z. Jones WR JAC
163 Jake Ciely - The Athletic J. McKinnon RB KC
164 Jamey Eisenberg D. Njoku TE CLE
165 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros J. Williams WR DET
166 Heath Cummings J. Williams RB DET
167 Fantasy Footballers W. Robinson WR NYG
168 Adam Rank - NFLN Bears DST CHI
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Adam Rank - NFLN Y. Koo K ATL
170 Fantasy Footballers Colts DST IND
171 Heath Cummings J. Tucker K BAL
172 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros 49ers DST SF
173 Jamey Eisenberg Rams DST LAR
174 Jake Ciely - The Athletic Browns DST CLE
175 Dave Richard Eagles DST PHI
176 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl Bills DST BUF
177 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic Ravens DST BAL
178 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling Saints DST NO
179 Marcas Grant - NFLN Packers DST GB
180 Chris Harris - Harris Football Buccaneers DST TB
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Chris Harris - Harris Football T. Bass K BUF
182 Marcas Grant - NFLN R. Blankenship K IND
183 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling H. Butker K KC
184 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic G. Joseph K MIN
185 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl Z. Moss RB BUF
186 Dave Richard D. Carlson K LV
187 Jake Ciely - The Athletic C. Dicker K LAR
188 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gay K LAR
189 Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros D. Hopkins K LAC
190 Heath Cummings Broncos DST DEN
191 Fantasy Footballers R. Succop K TB
192 Adam Rank - NFLN I. Smith TE MIN
Team by Team
Adam Rank - NFLN
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Taylor RB IND
2 24 D. Montgomery RB CHI
3 25 T. Hill WR MIA
4 48 D. Pierce RB HOU
5 49 C. Godwin WR TB
6 72 A. St. Brown WR DET
7 73 D. Smith WR PHI
8 96 R. Woods WR TEN
9 97 M. Gordon RB DEN
10 120 Z. White RB LV
11 121 J. Cook RB BUF
12 144 E. Engram TE JAC
13 145 K. Cousins QB MIN
14 168 Bears DST CHI
15 169 Y. Koo K ATL
16 192 I. Smith TE MIN
Fantasy Footballers
Rd Pk Player
1 2 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 23 K. Allen WR LAC
3 26 D. Samuel WR SF
4 47 M. Brown WR ARI
5 50 C. Edmonds RB MIA
6 71 A. Thielen WR MIN
7 74 K. Murray QB ARI
8 95 T. Burks WR TEN
9 98 M. Sanders RB PHI
10 119 J. McKissic RB WAS
11 122 S. Moore WR KC
12 143 P. Freiermuth TE PIT
13 146 K. Hamler WR DEN
14 167 W. Robinson WR NYG
15 170 Colts DST IND
16 191 R. Succop K TB
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 3 C. Kupp WR LAR
2 22 M. Andrews TE BAL
3 27 D. Moore WR CAR
4 46 A. Dillon RB GB
5 51 C. Akers RB LAR
6 70 P. Mahomes QB KC
7 75 E. Moore WR NYJ
8 94 T. Lockett WR SEA
9 99 J. Robinson RB JAC
10 118 B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
11 123 J. Dotson WR WAS
12 142 J. Tolbert WR DAL
13 147 M. Ingram RB NO
14 166 J. Williams RB DET
15 171 J. Tucker K BAL
16 190 Broncos DST DEN
Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 21 J. Williams RB DEN
3 28 K. Pitts TE ATL
4 45 G. Davis WR BUF
5 52 J. Waddle WR MIA
6 69 J. Hurts QB PHI
7 76 T. Pollard RB DAL
8 93 K. Toney WR NYG
9 100 R. Moore WR ARI
10 117 I. Pacheco RB KC
11 124 M. Gallup WR DAL
12 141 J. Meyers WR NE
13 148 J. Burrow QB CIN
14 165 J. Williams WR DET
15 172 49ers DST SF
16 189 D. Hopkins K LAC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 20 L. Fournette RB TB
3 29 M. Pittman WR IND
4 44 M. Williams WR LAC
5 53 J. Jeudy WR DEN
6 68 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
7 77 A. Lazard WR GB
8 92 K. Hunt RB CLE
9 101 T. Brady QB TB
10 116 D. Henderson RB LAR
11 125 A. Mattison RB MIN
12 140 J. Palmer WR LAC
13 149 K. Osborn WR MIN
14 164 D. Njoku TE CLE
15 173 Rams DST LAR
16 188 M. Gay K LAR
Jake Ciely - The Athletic
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Henry RB TEN
2 19 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 30 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 43 B. Cooks WR HOU
5 54 A. Gibson RB WAS
6 67 A. Cooper WR CLE
7 78 D. Schultz TE DAL
8 91 T. Lance QB SF
9 102 M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
10 115 K. Herbert RB CHI
11 126 T. Boyd WR CIN
12 139 M. Jones WR JAC
13 150 C. Watson WR GB
14 163 J. McKinnon RB KC
15 174 Browns DST CLE
16 187 C. Dicker K LAR
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Cook RB MIN
2 18 T. Kelce TE KC
3 31 M. Evans WR TB
4 42 D. Johnson WR PIT
5 55 J. Dobbins RB BAL
6 66 J. Herbert QB LAC
7 79 C. Kirk WR JAC
8 90 D. Singletary RB BUF
9 103 T. Hockenson TE DET
10 114 K. Walker III RB SEA
11 127 I. McKenzie WR BUF
12 138 K. Drake RB LV
13 151 R. Gage WR TB
14 162 Z. Jones WR JAC
15 175 Eagles DST PHI
16 186 D. Carlson K LV
Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Chase WR CIN
2 17 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 32 E. Elliott RB DAL
4 41 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 56 G. Kittle TE SF
6 65 R. Stevenson RB NE
7 80 D. London WR ATL
8 89 G. Pickens WR PIT
9 104 N. Collins WR HOU
10 113 C. Kmet TE CHI
11 128 T. Allgeier RB ATL
12 137 A. Pierce WR IND
13 152 D. Prescott QB DAL
14 161 E. McPherson K CIN
15 176 Bills DST BUF
16 185 Z. Moss RB BUF
Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Adams WR LV
2 16 D. Swift RB DET
3 33 A. Brown WR PHI
4 40 T. Etienne RB JAC
5 57 D. Waller TE LV
6 64 L. Jackson QB BAL
7 81 H. Renfrow WR LV
8 88 C. Patterson RB ATL
9 105 C. Olave WR NO
10 112 J. Jones WR TB
11 129 D. Chark WR DET
12 136 M. Mack RB HOU
13 153 M. Davis RB BAL
14 160 R. Anderson WR CAR
15 177 Ravens DST BAL
16 184 G. Joseph K MIN
Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 15 S. Barkley RB NYG
3 34 C. Sutton WR DEN
4 39 J. Allen QB BUF
5 58 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 63 D. Mooney WR CHI
7 82 D. Harris RB NE
8 87 R. Penny RB SEA
9 106 D. Parker WR NE
10 111 K. Gainwell RB PHI
11 130 G. Wilson WR NYJ
12 135 D. Knox TE BUF
13 154 D. Foreman RB CAR
14 159 P. Campbell WR IND
15 178 Saints DST NO
16 183 H. Butker K KC
Marcas Grant - NFLN
Rd Pk Player
1 11 S. Diggs WR BUF
2 14 A. Jones RB GB
3 35 J. Conner RB ARI
4 38 A. Robinson WR LAR
5 59 J. Jacobs RB LV
6 62 R. Bateman WR BAL
7 83 M. Stafford QB LAR
8 86 B. Aiyuk WR SF
9 107 Z. Ertz TE ARI
10 110 N. Hines RB IND
11 131 R. White RB TB
12 134 R. Doubs WR GB
13 155 I. Spiller RB LAC
14 158 C. Samuel WR WAS
15 179 Packers DST GB
16 182 R. Blankenship K IND
Chris Harris - Harris Football
Rd Pk Player
1 12 A. Kamara RB NO
2 13 N. Harris RB PIT
3 36 T. McLaurin WR WAS
4 37 M. Thomas WR NO
5 60 J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
6 61 E. Mitchell RB SF
7 84 D. Hopkins WR ARI
8 85 D. Goedert TE PHI
9 108 R. Wilson QB DEN
10 109 M. Carter RB NYJ
11 132 C. Claypool WR PIT
12 133 R. Mostert RB MIA
13 156 A. Rodgers QB GB
14 157 K. Golladay WR NYG
15 180 Buccaneers DST TB
16 181 T. Bass K BUF