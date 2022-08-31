Our final 12-team, PPR mock draft prior to Labor Day weekend was great. No, it was amazing. Actually, it was supremely freaking awesome.
This is actually a league we play out as part of our CBS Sports Draft-A-Thon to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It's a six-hour, non-stop Fantasy Football show that starts at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ and continues on our Fantasy Football Today YouTube page until midnight.
If you are able to donate to this worthy cause, please check out our Tiltify page here.
What is the Draft-A-Thon? It's a draft advice show presented to you by the Fantasy Football Today team that will feature a slew of the best industry guests -- some of the biggest names giving you some of the most actionable advice you'll need for your drafts. And some of those names were in this draft.
Along with me, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard from CBS Sports, this draft featured Adam Rank and Marcas Grant of the NFL Network, Andy Holloway of the Fantasy Footballers, Joe Pisapia of FantasyPros, Jake Ciely and Nando Di Fino of The Athletic, Scott Fish of the Scott Fish Bowl and Chris Harris of Harris Football. And we have professional wrestler Eric Young from Impact Wrestling in this league because he's a knowledgeable Fantasy player -- and he's awesome.
You will not find a better 12-team, PPR mock draft heading into the busiest Fantasy Football draft weekend of the year. I promise you. This. Is. It.
Between the Draft-A-Thon on Wednesday night and this mock draft, you will be more prepared than ever before for your Fantasy league. How can you go wrong?
Study this mock draft and each of the teams, especially if you know your draft slot. The analysts here are unbelievable at what they do, and I'm thankful they took the time to help us with this draft and the Draft-A-Thon. You will also be rewarded with Fantasy knowledge -- and hopefully a championship -- if you follow their advice.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST with six reserves for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Adam Rank, NFL Network
2. Andy Holloway, Fantasy Footballers
3. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
4. Joe Pisapia, FantasyPros
5. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
6. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
7. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
8. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
9. Nando Di Fino, The Athletic
10. Eric Young, Impact Wrestling
11. Marcas Grant, NFL Network
12. Chris Harris, Harris Football
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|Fantasy Footballers
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|3
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|5
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|6
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Henry RB TEN
|7
|Dave Richard
|D. Cook RB MIN
|8
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. Chase WR CIN
|9
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|D. Adams WR LV
|10
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|11
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|12
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|A. Kamara RB NO
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|N. Harris RB PIT
|14
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|A. Jones RB GB
|15
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|16
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|D. Swift RB DET
|17
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|18
|Dave Richard
|T. Kelce TE KC
|19
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|20
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Fournette RB TB
|21
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|J. Williams RB DEN
|22
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|23
|Fantasy Footballers
|K. Allen WR LAC
|24
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|T. Hill WR MIA
|26
|Fantasy Footballers
|D. Samuel WR SF
|27
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CAR
|28
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|29
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Pittman WR IND
|30
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|31
|Dave Richard
|M. Evans WR TB
|32
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|33
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|A. Brown WR PHI
|34
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|35
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|J. Conner RB ARI
|36
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|M. Thomas WR NO
|38
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|A. Robinson WR LAR
|39
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|J. Allen QB BUF
|40
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|T. Etienne RB JAC
|41
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|42
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|43
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|44
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Williams WR LAC
|45
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|G. Davis WR BUF
|46
|Heath Cummings
|A. Dillon RB GB
|47
|Fantasy Footballers
|M. Brown WR ARI
|48
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|D. Pierce RB HOU
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|C. Godwin WR TB
|50
|Fantasy Footballers
|C. Edmonds RB MIA
|51
|Heath Cummings
|C. Akers RB LAR
|52
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|J. Waddle WR MIA
|53
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|54
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|55
|Dave Richard
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|56
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|G. Kittle TE SF
|57
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|D. Waller TE LV
|58
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|59
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|60
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|J. Smith-Schuster WR KC
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|E. Mitchell RB SF
|62
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|63
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|64
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|65
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|66
|Dave Richard
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|67
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|A. Cooper WR CLE
|68
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|69
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|70
|Heath Cummings
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|71
|Fantasy Footballers
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|72
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|D. Smith WR PHI
|74
|Fantasy Footballers
|K. Murray QB ARI
|75
|Heath Cummings
|E. Moore WR NYJ
|76
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|77
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Lazard WR GB
|78
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Schultz TE DAL
|79
|Dave Richard
|C. Kirk WR JAC
|80
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|D. London WR ATL
|81
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|82
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|D. Harris RB NE
|83
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|M. Stafford QB LAR
|84
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|86
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|87
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|R. Penny RB SEA
|88
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|C. Patterson RB ATL
|89
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|G. Pickens WR PIT
|90
|Dave Richard
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|91
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|T. Lance QB SF
|92
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|93
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|K. Toney WR NYG
|94
|Heath Cummings
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|95
|Fantasy Footballers
|T. Burks WR TEN
|96
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|R. Woods WR TEN
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|98
|Fantasy Footballers
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|99
|Heath Cummings
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|100
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|R. Moore WR ARI
|101
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Brady QB TB
|102
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|M. Valdes-Scantling WR KC
|103
|Dave Richard
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|104
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|N. Collins WR HOU
|105
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|C. Olave WR NO
|106
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|D. Parker WR NE
|107
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|Z. Ertz TE ARI
|108
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|R. Wilson QB DEN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|M. Carter RB NYJ
|110
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|N. Hines RB IND
|111
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|K. Gainwell RB PHI
|112
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|J. Jones WR TB
|113
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|114
|Dave Richard
|K. Walker III RB SEA
|115
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|K. Herbert RB CHI
|116
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|117
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|I. Pacheco RB KC
|118
|Heath Cummings
|B. Robinson Jr. RB WAS
|119
|Fantasy Footballers
|J. McKissic RB WAS
|120
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|Z. White RB LV
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|J. Cook RB BUF
|122
|Fantasy Footballers
|S. Moore WR KC
|123
|Heath Cummings
|J. Dotson WR WAS
|124
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|125
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|126
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|127
|Dave Richard
|I. McKenzie WR BUF
|128
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|T. Allgeier RB ATL
|129
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|D. Chark WR DET
|130
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|131
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|R. White RB TB
|132
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|R. Mostert RB MIA
|134
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|R. Doubs WR GB
|135
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|D. Knox TE BUF
|136
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|M. Mack RB HOU
|137
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|A. Pierce WR IND
|138
|Dave Richard
|K. Drake RB LV
|139
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|M. Jones WR JAC
|140
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Palmer WR LAC
|141
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|J. Meyers WR NE
|142
|Heath Cummings
|J. Tolbert WR DAL
|143
|Fantasy Footballers
|P. Freiermuth TE PIT
|144
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|E. Engram TE JAC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|146
|Fantasy Footballers
|K. Hamler WR DEN
|147
|Heath Cummings
|M. Ingram RB NO
|148
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|149
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Osborn WR MIN
|150
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|C. Watson WR GB
|151
|Dave Richard
|R. Gage WR TB
|152
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|153
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|M. Davis RB BAL
|154
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|D. Foreman RB CAR
|155
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|I. Spiller RB LAC
|156
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|K. Golladay WR NYG
|158
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|C. Samuel WR WAS
|159
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|P. Campbell WR IND
|160
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|161
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|E. McPherson K CIN
|162
|Dave Richard
|Z. Jones WR JAC
|163
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|J. McKinnon RB KC
|164
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Njoku TE CLE
|165
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|J. Williams WR DET
|166
|Heath Cummings
|J. Williams RB DET
|167
|Fantasy Footballers
|W. Robinson WR NYG
|168
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|Bears DST CHI
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|Y. Koo K ATL
|170
|Fantasy Footballers
|Colts DST IND
|171
|Heath Cummings
|J. Tucker K BAL
|172
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|49ers DST SF
|173
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rams DST LAR
|174
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|Browns DST CLE
|175
|Dave Richard
|Eagles DST PHI
|176
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|Bills DST BUF
|177
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|Ravens DST BAL
|178
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|Saints DST NO
|179
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|Packers DST GB
|180
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|Buccaneers DST TB
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|T. Bass K BUF
|182
|Marcas Grant - NFLN
|R. Blankenship K IND
|183
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|H. Butker K KC
|184
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|G. Joseph K MIN
|185
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|186
|Dave Richard
|D. Carlson K LV
|187
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|C. Dicker K LAR
|188
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gay K LAR
|189
|Joe Pisapia - FantasyPros
|D. Hopkins K LAC
|190
|Heath Cummings
|Broncos DST DEN
|191
|Fantasy Footballers
|R. Succop K TB
|192
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|I. Smith TE MIN
