Our final 12-team, PPR mock draft prior to Labor Day weekend was great. No, it was amazing. Actually, it was supremely freaking awesome.

This is actually a league we play out as part of our CBS Sports Draft-A-Thon to raise money for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It's a six-hour, non-stop Fantasy Football show that starts at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday on CBS Sports HQ and continues on our Fantasy Football Today YouTube page until midnight.

If you are able to donate to this worthy cause, please check out our Tiltify page here.

What is the Draft-A-Thon? It's a draft advice show presented to you by the Fantasy Football Today team that will feature a slew of the best industry guests -- some of the biggest names giving you some of the most actionable advice you'll need for your drafts. And some of those names were in this draft.

Along with me, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard from CBS Sports, this draft featured Adam Rank and Marcas Grant of the NFL Network, Andy Holloway of the Fantasy Footballers, Joe Pisapia of FantasyPros, Jake Ciely and Nando Di Fino of The Athletic, Scott Fish of the Scott Fish Bowl and Chris Harris of Harris Football. And we have professional wrestler Eric Young from Impact Wrestling in this league because he's a knowledgeable Fantasy player -- and he's awesome.

You will not find a better 12-team, PPR mock draft heading into the busiest Fantasy Football draft weekend of the year. I promise you. This. Is. It.

Between the Draft-A-Thon on Wednesday night and this mock draft, you will be more prepared than ever before for your Fantasy league. How can you go wrong?

Study this mock draft and each of the teams, especially if you know your draft slot. The analysts here are unbelievable at what they do, and I'm thankful they took the time to help us with this draft and the Draft-A-Thon. You will also be rewarded with Fantasy knowledge -- and hopefully a championship -- if you follow their advice.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST with six reserves for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Rank, NFL Network

2. Andy Holloway, Fantasy Footballers

3. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

4. Joe Pisapia, FantasyPros

5. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

6. Jake Ciely, The Athletic

7. Dave Richard, CBS Sports

8. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

9. Nando Di Fino, The Athletic

10. Eric Young, Impact Wrestling

11. Marcas Grant, NFL Network

12. Chris Harris, Harris Football