Our Fantasy Football Today podcast is the best podcast in the industry. That's obviously a biased opinion, but I'll put our crew up against anyone when it comes to the quality of our show.

Adam Aizer is the No. 1 podcast host in the business, and it's a joy to work with analysts like Heath Cummings, Dave Richard, Dan Schneier and Chris Towers on a daily basis, along with our producer, Thomas Shafer. But the most amazing part of the show is our audience.

You guys make our show what it is. Your interaction with us via Twitter, email and comments on our YouTube channel (insert link here) -- even the bad ones -- are awesome. We greatly appreciate you taking the time to listen and watch our show.

As a small token of our appreciation, we like to play in a league with you. Every year, you submit hundreds of entries for our 14-team, PPR Podcast League, and Adam meticulously looks at each one (emails and audio/video submissions) in detail over several days. It's a difficult process to determine the winners, and it's always fun to participate in this league.

We held the draft Monday night, and you can check out the results below. This is a great guide for those of you in a 14-team, PPR league, and you can see how non-analysts like to build their teams.

I share my team with Todd Rones, a loyal listener and experienced Fantasy manager. We had the No. 8 pick, and we had several tough decisions to make with our roster.

The first three picks were easy with Dalvin Cook, Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel. I'm worried about Samuel this season based on his Average Draft Position, which was 20.8 as WR6 on Monday on CBS Sports. But getting him at No. 36 overall as WR14 was probably the steal of the draft.

In 14-team leagues, running back depth could be an issue, so we selected Dameon Pierce in Round 4. That might seem too soon, but I like him better than guys like J.K. Dobbins, Chase Edmonds and Cam Akers, who were the next running backs to come off the board.

In Round 5, we decided to get our tight end in Dallas Goedert, and I was thrilled with that move. He has breakout potential this season and can be a top-five Fantasy tight end this year.

We struggled with our Round 6 pick to draft a third receiver or a running back. Our choices were Christian Kirk and Rhamondre Stevenson, and we went with Kirk as our flex. We'll find out if that's a mistake or not, but I love Kirk as a breakout receiver in Jacksonville.

Our only disagreement came in Round 7 when Tom Brady was still on the board, and I would have drafted him there. Todd wanted to wait for Kirk Cousins, so we went with Hunter Renfrow instead. We got Cousins next in Round 8, and I love our starting lineup.

Now, our biggest issue is running back depth, so we closed out our draft with Alexander Mattison, Raheem Mostert, Mike Davis and Eno Benjamin with four of our final five picks before getting our DST (Ravens) and kicker (Robbie Gould). We also drafted Joshua Palmer as a No. 5 receiver in Round 12.

I like our chances in this league, but it will be tough competition this season. Our audience knows how to build a Fantasy roster -- probably because they get quality advice from a good podcast.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), kicker and DST with six reserves for a 15-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

2. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

3. Chris Warner, Podcast Listener

4. Ruth Allanbrook, Podcast Listener

5. Cassidy Skaggs, Podcast Listener

6. David Klein, Podcast Listener

7. Lindsay Wolfe, Podcast Listener

8. Jamey Eisenberg/Todd Rones CBS Sports/Podcast Listener

9. Zachary Hudnall, Podcast Listener

10. Dave Richard/Sam Sklar CBS Sports/Podcast Listener

11. Stephen Close, Podcast Listener

12. David Woods, Podcast Listener

13. Trenton Clifton, Podcast Listener

14. Yannick Devost, Podcast Listener