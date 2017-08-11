Fantasy Football 2017 Sleepers: Rankings and ADP from same model that called LeGarrette Blount's breakout

Last season, LeGarrette Blount was the 33rd running back off the board in CBS fantasy football league drafts, lower than guys like Matt Jones and Chris Ivory.

The result: a league-leading 18 TDs and a place in the New England Patriots' record book.

The team at SportsLine was all over Blount from the start. Their model had him as a top-12 running back, and anyone who listened to their advice probably made a run at their league title.



SportsLine's model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing their cheat sheets for this season.



SportsLine's cheat sheets, which are available for leagues on any major fantasy football site, are updated four times a day. Any big injuries or depth chart moves will be reflected almost instantly, so you never have to worry about having old intel.



One sleeper you should home in on during your draft: Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders. Coming off a forgettable four-TD campaign, SportsLine's model has Sanders (sixth-round ADP) ranked similarly to hot names like Amari Cooper and Dez Bryant (third-rounders). Don't sleep on Sanders.



Another shocker: Titans receiver Eric Decker. Many Fantasy footballers are sleeping on Decker, but despite him playing in a run-first offense, SportsLine has the eighth-rounder ranked higher than both Julian Edelman (fourth round ADP) and Alshon Jeffery (fifth).



SportsLine also is high on a running back you can get in the ninth round who will out-perform backs like C.J. Anderson (fifth round), Blount (seventh), and even Adrian Peterson (seventh).



So what sleepers should you snatch in your fantasy football draft? And what huge running back can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get fantasy football cheat sheets from the model that called LeGarrette Blount's huge breakout last season and find out.