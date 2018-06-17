Fantasy Football 2018 Rankings and Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Brandin Cooks, Latavius Murray

Derek Carr was snatched off fantasy football draft boards early and often last year. He was taken earlier than veteran stalwarts like Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers after a hot 2016 in which he threw for 28 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Many experts' fantasy football rankings had him as one of their highest-rated quarterbacks. However, Carr failed to live up to expectations, disappointing owners everywhere with a 22:13 TD:INT ratio. He was one of the biggest fantasy football busts of last season and shattered plenty of championship hopes.

The team at SportsLine saw Carr's setback coming. Their model, which was used to power Fantasy Football projections at the three largest sites, had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. He ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB.

One huge bust SportsLine is predicting this season: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. He has thrown over 30 touchdown passes in three of his past five seasons, but SportsLine's cheat sheets have him ranked lower than Blake Bortles (21 touchdowns last season), Dak Prescott (22) and even first-year starter Patrick Mahomes. Don't be fooled by Rivers' preseason hype.

A receiver you'll want to steer clear of is new Rams wideout Brandin Cooks. He has recorded over 1,000 yards and at least seven TDs in three straight seasons, but only two Rams wide receivers eclipsed 600 yards last year. Running back Todd Gurley is the focal point of head coach Sean McVay's offense, while QB Jared Goff and WR Cooper Kupp formed a strong connection in Los Angeles last year. That could leave newly-acquired Cooks as the odd man out.



SportsLine's cheat sheets have Cooks ranked lower than Emmanuel Sanders (two touchdowns last season), Pierre Garcon (zero) and Kenny Golladay (three). Cooks is a fantasy football bust you'll want to steer completely clear of in the early rounds of your draft.

At running back, steer clear of Vikings RB Latavius Murray. Murray, who has scored 20 TDs over the last two seasons, will share carries with second-year running back Dalvin Cook, who's returning from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 4. SportsLine's model has Murray ranked lower than Marlon Mack (three touchdowns last season), Doug Martin (three) and Devontae Booker (one). Avoid Murray and let your friends draft this Fantasy Football bust.

SportsLine's cheat sheets are also calling for a big-name running back to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Kenyan Drake, Dion Lewis and Isaiah Crowell to have similar production.

