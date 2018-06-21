Fantasy Football 2018 Rankings, Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Larry Fitzgerald, Latavius Murray

Heading into last season, many experts had Derek Carr high up on their fantasy football rankings. Coming off a 28-touchdown performance and the acquisition of bruiser Marshawn Lynch, Carr was expected to thrive. Instead of having another career campaign, Carr face-planted, posting 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Carr was one of the biggest fantasy football busts last season and crushed the hopes of any owner who drafted him.

The team at SportsLine saw Carr's setback coming. Their model, which was used to power Fantasy Football projections at the three largest sites, had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. He ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB.

When it came to ranking players last season, the model beat human experts when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week.

And they're updated every four hours, so any time news breaks, you'll have the latest fantasy football rankings at your fingertips. As soon as a player is suspended or injured, SportsLine immediately updates its cheat sheets.

One huge bust SportsLine is predicting this season: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. He has thrown over 30 touchdown passes in three of his past five seasons, but SportsLine's cheat sheets have him ranked lower than Blake Bortles (21 touchdowns last season), Dak Prescott (22) and even first-year starter Patrick Mahomes. Don't be fooled by Rivers' preseason hype.

A receiver you'll want to steer clear of is Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald. Despite working with three quarterbacks in 2017, Fitzgerald posted his third consecutive 100-catch, 1,000-yard campaign. And he has scored six or more touchdowns in four of his last five seasons.



However, with yet another unsettled quarterback situation following the retirement of Carson Palmer, Fitzgerald is ranked lower than Marquise Goodwin (two touchdowns last season), Emmanuel Sanders (two) and Pierre Garcon (zero) on SportsLine's cheat sheets. Fitzgerald is a fantasy football bust you'll want to steer completely clear of in the early rounds of your draft.

At running back, steer clear of Vikings RB Latavius Murray. Murray, who has scored 20 TDs over the last two seasons, will share carries with second-year running back Dalvin Cook, who's returning from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 4. SportsLine's model has Murray ranked lower than Marlon Mack (three touchdowns last season), Doug Martin (three) and Devontae Booker (one). Avoid Murray and let your friends draft this Fantasy Football bust.

SportsLine's cheat sheets are also calling for a big-name running back to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Kenyan Drake, Dion Lewis and Isaiah Crowell to have similar production.

Their projections call for Kenyan Drake, Dion Lewis and Isaiah Crowell to have similar production.