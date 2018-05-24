Fantasy Football 2018 Rankings & Busts: Model that beat experts warns about Philip Rivers, Mark Ingram

Last season, Derek Carr was plucked off Fantasy Football draft boards as a consensus top-10 quarterback ahead of guys like Philip Rivers (28 touchdowns) and Ben Roethlisberger (4,251 yards). Instead of repeating his 28-touchdown campaign from 2016, Carr face-planted. He failed to top 3,500 yards passing and threw 13 interceptions.

The team at SportsLine was all off Carr last year. Their model, which was used to power Fantasy Football projections at the three largest sites, had Carr finishing well outside the top 10. He ended the season as the 19th-ranked QB.

Before you draft this year, you need to check out SportsLine's cheat sheets. When it came to ranking players last season, the model beat human experts when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was the closest to the hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. That could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Plus, their cheat sheets are available for every major Fantasy Football site, so no matter where you play, you can use them. And they're updated every four hours, so any time news breaks, you'll have the latest fantasy football rankings at your fingertips. As soon as a player is suspended or injured, SportsLine immediately updates its cheat sheets.

One huge bust SportsLine is predicting this season: Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. He has thrown over 30 touchdown passes in three of his past five seasons, but SportsLine's cheat sheets have him ranked lower than Blake Bortles (21 touchdowns last season), Dak Prescott (22) and even first-year starter Patrick Mahomes. Don't be fooled by Rivers' preseason hype.

Another player you'll want to steer clear of is new Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree. He has scored at least eight touchdowns in three straight seasons, but SportsLine's cheat sheets have him ranked lower than Pierre Garcon (zero TDs last season), Randall Cobb (four) and Cooper Kupp (five). Crabtree might have upside as Baltimore's No. 1 receiver, but don't reach for this Fantasy Football bust.

At running back, steer clear of Mark Ingram of the Saints. He is coming off his best year as a pro, but will be suspended for the first four games of the 2018 regular season. SportsLine's model has Ingram ranked lower than backs like Alex Collins (six touchdowns last season), Jay Ajayi (one) and Joe Mixon (four). Avoid Ingram and let your friends draft this Fantasy Football bust.

SportsLine's cheat sheets are also calling for a big-name running back to bust in a major way. Rather than targeting him, their projections call for Kenyan Drake, Dion Lewis and Isaiah Crowell to have similar production.

So what busts should you avoid in your Fantasy Football draft? And what big-name running back could ruin your season? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Derek Carr's face-plant last season and find out.