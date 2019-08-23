Fantasy Football 2019 auction draft strategy: Top values, projections, and pricing from award-winning analysts

The NFL regular season kicks off soon, meaning it's peak 2019 Fantasy football draft season. And while snake Fantasy drafts remain popular, more players are trying out Fantasy football auction drafts, a style that puts every player up for a league-wide bid. The best 2019 Fantasy football auction strategy will allow you to build a balanced roster that doesn't overpay for top players, but also has enough firepower to win your league. So before entering any league, be sure to see the 2019 Fantasy football auction values and pricing from the team at SportsLine. They have compiled values from some of the top Fantasy analysts in the nation, and their 2019 Fantasy Football auction prices, projections, and rankings will help you know exactly how much to shell out for every player this year.

Their optimal auction prices were derived from the combined values from top CBS Sports Fantasy analysts Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Jamey Eisenberg, a trio of proven, award-winning experts with decades of experience helping Fantasy players win their leagues. Averaging their values gives you the most thorough rankings possible, so you can confidently know these prices and get Fantasy football action draft tips will give you the edge you need.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football auction values 2019 say that with a $100 budget, Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is worth $29, making him the most valuable receiver and one of the top-five most valuable players overall. With a $200 budget, he'd be worth $58.

Hopkins tied Antonio Brown for the second-most Fantasy points for a receiver in 2018, and he had a strong finish to the regular season, turning 39 targets into 31 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns over the last three weeks. With Deshaun Watson healthier this season after battling a chest injury last year, the experts like Hopkins' chances of being the No. 1 overall receiver in the league this year, ahead of Brown, Tyreek Hill, Julio Jones and other top receivers.

Another piece of Fantasy football auction advice we'll give away: You shouldn't spend more than $9 on any quarterback, and Tom Brady is only worth $1 in the consensus rankings.

Brady has been a Fantasy stud for the New England Patriots for years, but the experts warn against blowing any significant chunk of your budget on him in 2019. Brady finished outside the top 10 in Fantasy points for quarterbacks in 2018, and now he'll be without longtime top target Rob Gronkowski (retirement) in 2019.

SportsLine's Fantasy football auction values 2019 say Brady is worth the same as quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Dak Prescott, so don't be the player in your league who gets burned by overpaying for the big name.

SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football auction values have also placed surprising price tags on several players in new offenses like Le'Veon Bell and Odell Beckham Jr., and they've made the call on exactly how much Ezekiel Elliott is worth as he continues his contract holdout.

So what price you should pay for every player in auction drafts? And is Ezekiel Elliott still worth stretching your budget for? Visit SportsLine now to see consensus 2019 Fantasy football auction values, all from a team of award-winning analysts, and find out.