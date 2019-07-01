Fantasy Football 2019 auction draft strategy: Values, optimal projections, and pricing from award-winning analysts

The 2019 Fantasy football season is just around the corner. NFL training camps will open next month and owners everywhere are wondering what to do with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and where he should be slotted in 2019 Fantasy football auction draft rankings. The Chiefs have suspended Hill indefinitely for an off-the-field issue and he met with NFL investigators for eight hours last week. With drafts starting up soon and the possibility of Hill being suspended multiple games, figuring out how much to spend on the dynamic playmaker might be one of the defining decisions of the season. A solid 2019 Fantasy football auction draft strategy is what sets winning owners apart. That's why you'll want to see the consensus 2019 Fantasy Football auction values, projections, and rankings over at SportsLine. They'll help you figure out how much to shell out for Hill and every other relevant player.

Their optimal auction prices were derived from the combined values from top CBS Sports Fantasy analysts Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Jamey Eisenberg, a trio of proven, award-winning experts with decades of experience helping Fantasy players win their leagues. Averaging their values gives you the most thorough rankings possible, so you can confidently know these prices and Fantasy football action draft tips will give you the edge you need.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football auction values 2019 say that with a $100 budget, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is worth just over $26 and is one of the 10 most valuable players available regardless of position. The former USC star had a strong rookie season with 58 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns, but he broke out last year with 111 catches for 1,426 yards and another seven scores.

With Antonio Brown traded to the Raiders during the offseason, Smith-Schuster becomes the unquestioned No. 1 option in the Steelers' passing game and has the potential to see close to 200 targets in what has become a pass-happy offense. And no Brown also means that he should see more than nine targets in the end zone this season, enhancing his value considerably for Fantasy football owners. He is the third-most valuable wide receiver on the market according to SportsLine's consensus 2019 Fantasy football auction rankings.

Another piece of Fantasy football auction draft advice we'll give away: You shouldn't spend more than $8 on any quarterback, and Tom Brady is only worth $1 in the consensus rankings.

Brady has been a Fantasy stud for the New England Patriots for years, but the experts warn against blowing any significant chunk of your budget on him in 2019. Brady finished outside the top 10 in Fantasy points for quarterbacks in 2018, and now he'll be without long-time top target Rob Gronkowski (retirement) in 2019.

SportsLine's Fantasy football auction values 2019 say Brady is worth the same as quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Dak Prescott, so don't be the player in your league who gets burned by overpaying for the big name.

