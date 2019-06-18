Fantasy Football 2019 auction draft strategy: Values, projections, and pricing from award-winning analysts

Fantasy Football auction drafts are popular because they require a considerable amount of skill and strategy. Managers are given a budget, usually $100 or $200, and bid on each NFL player until all their money is gone. You can bid on any player, so you can target anyone you'd like. Spend too much on the big names early, however, and the depth of your team will take a hit because you won't have the funds to grab quality players later in the draft. But if you aren't aggressive enough, you can also end up short on top-end talent. Before you figure out your 2019 Fantasy Football auction strategy, a little expert help could go a long way. That's why you need see the consensus 2019 Fantasy Football auction values, projections, and rankings over at SportsLine.

Their optimal auction prices were derived from the combined values from top CBS Sports Fantasy analysts Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Jamey Eisenberg, a trio of proven, award-winning experts with decades of experience helping Fantasy players win their leagues. Averaging their values gives you the most thorough rankings possible, so you can confidently know these prices and Fantasy football action draft tips will give you the edge you need.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football auction values 2019 say that with a $100 budget, Cardinals running back David Johnson, who finished ninth among running backs in Fantasy points last season, is worth almost $27, making him one of the top-10 most valuable players overall in 2019.

Johnson was a breakout Fantasy star in 2016 before a wrist injury cost him much of 2017. He was back on the field for most of last season, but playing in an Arizona offense that struggled mightily with Josh Rosen under center, Johnson's numbers fell short of expectations. Now, with No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray at quarterback, Johnson should see his value spike, but you don't want to blow your budget if the price is too steep.

Another piece of Fantasy football auction draft advice we'll give away: You shouldn't spend more than $8 on any quarterback, and Tom Brady is only worth $1 in the consensus rankings.

Brady has been a Fantasy stud for the New England Patriots for years, but the experts warn against blowing any significant chunk of your budget on him in 2019. Brady finished outside the top 10 in Fantasy points for quarterbacks in 2018, and now he'll be without long-time top target Rob Gronkowski (retirement) in 2019.

SportsLine's Fantasy football auction values 2019 say Brady is worth the same as quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Dak Prescott, so don't be the player in your league who gets burned by overpaying for the big name.

SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football auction values have also placed surprising price tags on several players in new offenses like Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, and they've identified three tight ends that are worth paying a significant price for.

So what price you should pay for every player in auction drafts? And which tight ends are worth stretching your budget for? Visit SportsLine now to see consensus 2019 Fantasy football auction values, all from a team of award-winning analysts.