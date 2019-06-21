Fantasy Football 2019 auction draft strategy: Values, top projections, and pricing from award-winning analysts

The 2019 NFL season is approaching quickly and owners are already beginning to plan for upcoming auction drafts. With established stars like Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell on the move this offseason, an auction draft requires an accurate calculation on how a change of scenery might impact the value of every relevant star. With a budget that's typically $100 or $200, every dollar spent has to be well thought-out, and you need to come armed with reliable 2019 Fantasy football auction values to reference. Wait too long to spend and you won't have the horses to ride to a championship. Spend too early and your depth will be shallow. You need to have a perfectly-balanced 2019 Fantasy football auction strategy to come out on top. That's why you won't want to miss the consensus 2019 Fantasy Football auction values, projections, and rankings over at SportsLine.

Their optimal auction prices were derived from the combined values from top CBS Sports Fantasy analysts Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Jamey Eisenberg, a trio of proven, award-winning experts with decades of experience helping Fantasy players win their leagues. Averaging their values gives you the most thorough rankings possible, so you can confidently know these prices and Fantasy football action draft tips will give you the edge you need.

We can tell you SportsLine's Fantasy football auction values 2019 say that with a $100 budget, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is worth just over $27 and is one of the 10 most valuable players available regardless of position. Jones is a six-time Pro Bowler who led the league in receiving yards for the second time in his career last season with 1,677 yards.

After scoring just three times in 2017 and failing to score in his first seven games of the 2018 season, Jones got hot and scored eight times in the final nine weeks to help add touchdown potential to his underlying value as a volume receiver. Jones has had at least 1,400 yards in five consecutive seasons to establish a strong baseline value. His potential to put up close to 2,000 yards and hit double-digit scores makes him the second-most valuable receiver behind DeAndre Hopkins, according to SportsLine.

Another piece of Fantasy football auction draft advice we'll give away: You shouldn't spend more than $8 on any quarterback, and Tom Brady is only worth $1 in the consensus rankings.

Brady has been a Fantasy stud for the New England Patriots for years, but the experts warn against blowing any significant chunk of your budget on him in 2019. Brady finished outside the top 10 in Fantasy points for quarterbacks in 2018, and now he'll be without long-time top target Rob Gronkowski (retirement) in 2019.

SportsLine's Fantasy football auction values 2019 say Brady is worth the same as quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Dak Prescott, so don't be the player in your league who gets burned by overpaying for the big name.

SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football auction values have also placed surprising price tags on several players in new offenses like Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, and they've identified three tight ends that are worth paying a significant price for.

So what price you should pay for every player in auction drafts? And which tight ends are worth stretching your budget for? Visit SportsLine now to see consensus 2019 Fantasy football auction values, all from a team of award-winning analysts.