2020 NFL Draft: Cam Akers in the mix to replace Todd Gurley in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams probably aren't going to replace the production of peak Todd Gurley in their offense, but they still need someone to try. Thursday night they drafted Cam Akers, who instantly becomes the favorite to lead the Rams in carries in 2020. But he won't win the job without a fight.

Akers topped 1,000 rushing yards in both his freshman and sophomore seasons at Florida State and scored 18 touchdowns in his final year. He has the potential to be a three-down back in the long run, but probably isn't there yet despite 30 receptions in 2019. Akers tested well at the combine, and his 4.47 40 at 217 pounds fits right in with some of the best at the position.

While the Rams do have Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown to compete for touches, they also run a gap-blocking scheme that fits Akers skillset very well. This landing spot is definitely among the upper half, and his path to 250 touches is more clear than that of Jonathan Taylor or D'Andre Swift.

Akers average draft position will be determined by how quickly he rises to the top of the Rams depth chart. Henderson serves as a good example of why you shouldn't assume the new guy will win the role. Henderson never did beat out Brown in 2019 and Brown figures to open camp atop the depth chart.

For now, I'll rank Akers as a sixth- or seventh-round pick in redraft. If we get to August and he looks more like the starter, he could vault as high as the third round. Henderson falls a round or two, possibly into the double-digit rounds. He could still win the job, but he looks like a heavy underdog now. Brown remains a late-round sleeper who could deliver weekly value.

In Dynasty, Akers is a late first-round pick in rookie-only drafts. He's worth a fifth-round pick in a startup as a borderline top-24 running back. It's not hard to envision a scenario where he's the best rookie running back in 2020 and we're all laughing about how he was under drafted. But there's also significant risk in a three-headed race during an offseason that will be abbreviated in a best-case scenario.He just doesn't have the talent of Taylor or Swift, which is why it's harder to assume he'll win the job right away.