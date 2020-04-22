Fantasy Football 2020 NFL Draft Profiles: Do any later-round tight ends have big Fantasy upside?

Over the past couple months, the CBS Fantasy team has been churning out prospect profiles for the 2020 NFL Draft with a specific focus on Fantasy. All of these include a statistical breakdown, strengths and weaknesses, a Fantasy-focused player comp and our favorite landing spot, and I can't recommend them enough as snapshots of who these prospects are and what to expect from them.

This is a weak tight end class, but we have full profiles on three of the more intriguing names:

But there are a few other tight ends worth discussing, so here are some brief thoughts on three more to keep an eye on this week, sorted in order of their CBS Sports prospect rankings.

Adam Trautman

Height: 6 feet 5 inches

Weight: 255 pounds

Trautman comes out of the FCS, where he posted 70 catches for 916 yards and 14 touchdowns last year at Dayton, and had at least 500 yards and five scores in each of the two seasons prior. A tight end with plenty of size, Trautman reportedly performed well at the Senior Bowl against more advanced competition and then put up great numbers in the agility drills at the Combine, though his 4.8 40-yard dash time was subpar. Reportedly a strong blocker as well, Trautman's all-around skill set could help him see the field if his skills translate the jump from FCS. For Fantasy, he profiles as more of a PPR guy than the more modern, field-stretching tight ends, but those agility numbers make it easier on him to create separation in those short areas of the field.

Harrison Bryant

Height: 6 feet 5 inches

Weight: 243 pounds

Bryant was a very productive pass-catcher at Florida Atlantic, going for over 1,000 yards in his final season and over 2,000 in his career. He looked to be considered one of the top options at the position, but had a poor Combine that has taken some of the shine off his star. His 4.74 40 was the best number he put up, and it's just average, while he struggled in the agility drills and jumps, and his arm length is in the second percentile for the position. He's also reportedly a poor blocker, so his collegiate receiving production is holding up the entire profile. The production was great, and suggests he's good at the untestable elements of route running like reading holes in the defense. The question is whether he can keep doing that at the NFL level after finding success in Conference USA.

Brycen Hopkins

Height: 6 feet 4 inches

Weight: 245 pounds

Hopkins is another modern move tight end with a basketball background. Like many others, he offers little in the way of blocking, and if he finds a spot at the next level it will be in the passing game. His 4.66 40-yard dash wasn't terrible but was fairly weak for a tight end with that profile, and his burst and agility scores weren't outstanding either. He also didn't catch more than 25 balls or total more than 400 receiving yards in a season until his redshirt junior season at Purdue, though he did finish his college career with a solid 61-830-7 line as a redshirt senior. Drops were also an issue for Hopkins, and he looks more like a depth option than a Fantasy force at the next level.

