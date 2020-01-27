Fantasy Football 2020: Uncertainty reigns for Derrick Henry, Kareem Hunt in early running back projections

January is too early for projections at any position, but especially for running back in 2020. That doesn't mean the process is futile, quite the opposite. The process can be enlightening as to what to watch for in the coming months, and it can highlight situations that could provide great value.

One of the most obvious is in Tennessee. Derrick Henry is an unrestricted free agent and therefore he won't be found in the projections for the Titans. If he re-signs he would be a top-10 back, but it's even more interesting if he doesn't. What if the Titans let him walk and then draft a running back early? Could Henry find a situation this desirable on the open market? What if they choose Melvin Gordon or Kareem Hunt instead?

Speaking of Gordon, his absence in Los Angeles leaves an enormous opportunity for both Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. Of course, that opportunity could look a lot less enticing after the NFL draft. You just have to wonder how high running back is on the Chargers' priority list. It wouldn't be very high for me if I had Ekeler and Jackson and the holes the Chargers currently have.

Hunt is in the projections for the Browns, because he's a restricted free agent, but his projections could be as volatile as any. From Week 10 on, Hunt was the No. 17 running back in PPR leagues. Nick Chubb was No. 15. But a recent incident with the police complicates his future in Cleveland and possibly the NFL. Hunt only received a speeding ticket but there was marijuana and an open container in the vehicle. Hunt's past could cause the league to act on something they might normally ignore.

It's also still possible the Browns don't tender Hunt and the league also doesn't punish him for this most recent incident. After all, he wasn't arrested. In that case he could legitimately land a starting job on an NFL team and would easily be a top-15 running back. He's still just 24 years old so his Dynasty value is every bit as much in flux as his redraft value. He would easily be a top-10 Dynasty back if it wasn't for his problems off the field. He was one of the biggest risers of the 2019 season at running back, but could easily slide or rise again in the coming months.

If Hunt did leave Cleveland, it would be a big boost to Chubb, who would be be a top-five back and surefire first-round pick. In the first nine weeks of 2019, Chubb was the No. 4 back on a per-game basis in non-PPR.

But it's not just free agency and the draft that should give you pause. Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Chubb and Ezekiel Elliott will all have new head coaches. Dalvin Cook and Leonard Fournette will have new offensive coordinators. Even Alvin Kamara could be looking at a new quarterback if Drew Brees decides to hang up his cleats.

There's a lot to sort out before 2020 draft season gets underway, but here's where we're starting: