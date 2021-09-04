The first rounds of Fantasy football 2021 drafts can be scripted ahead of time. However, a proven set of 2021 Fantasy football rankings can help guide you through any unforeseen 2021 Fantasy football picks in the early rounds. They can also help you find the top 2021 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks throughout the middle to late rounds that can ultimately lead you to a championship. Your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep isn't complete until thinking through all the scenarios.

Which quarterbacks can you grab late if you miss out on the top-tier options? Which players will generate value compared to their 2021 Fantasy football ADP?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. That's just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine's model has been high on.

It's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2021 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB picks.

Top 2021 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2021 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen jumped from 21st in the Fantasy football QB rankings as a rookie to sixth in the 2019 season before topping all quarterbacks last year. He can't improve upon that ranking, but Allen's stats could increase with Emmanuel Sanders now in the fold, adding to Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. Buffalo didn't make any notable additions to its backfield, so Allen should continue to operate as their goal line runner after posting eight rushing touchdowns last year.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Arguably the most gifted quarterback in the league, Mahomes captains the NFL's most explosive offense. He led the league with 316 passing yards per game last year and could challenge for the single-season passing yardage record with the schedule expanding to 17 games. Improvements across the Chiefs' offensive line should keep Mahomes upright and see his name amongst MVP discussions at the end of the year.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: After an offseason of uncertainty and hosting "Jeopardy!," the Green Bay legend is heading back to Lambeau locked in on the 2021 season. He dissected opposing defenses last year, leading the league with 48 touchdown passes and throwing just five picks. A strong Aaron Jones-A.J. Dillon backfield should keep defenses honest, giving Rodgers plenty of upside again in 2021.

Top 2021 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2021 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers: McCaffrey's stats from 2017 to 2019 read like a receiver and running back combined into one player. His 2020 campaign was derailed by multiple injuries, but the upside is too high to pass up on in 2021. SportsLine's model designates him as the clear-cut RB1, making him a logical selection at the top of Fantasy football drafts.

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: If there's a player who can push McCaffrey for that top spot, it might be Cook. He's not as prolific as a receiver, but he's one of the best all-around backs in the NFL. If he can stay healthy, Cook could go over 2,000 yards from scrimmage in 2021.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Henry can grind out the tough yards when needed. But don't let his size and bullying style deceive you; he's also a home-run hitter with some of the best top-end speed in the league. He's produced at least one run of 74 or more yards the past four seasons, including a 94-yarder in 2020 and a 99-yarder in 2018.

Top 2021 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2021 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been more gracious with his praise of other receivers like Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard. Don't worry about that cutting into the love he'll be showing Adams, who is heading into a big contract year. Adams is being pushed by Tyreek Hill in SportsLine's rankings, but is as surefire a pick as there is.

2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: Per SportsLine's rankings, no other player offers a greater return based on their 2021 Fantasy football ADP than Hill. No other second-best player in the Fantasy football rankings 2021, regardless of position, is as close to the top dog as Hill is to Adams. After the Chiefs shook off their Super Bowl hangover last year, Hill had double-digit target totals in six of his final nine games.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: Atlanta's Calvin Ridley has closed hard on the Bills' top receiving threat in the rankings. However, Diggs finished with a catch rate of 76.5 percent in 2020, while Ridley's finished at 62.9. Considering Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen is still an ascending talent who took a big step forward last season, and Matt Ryan is well into his decline, Diggs maintains his advantage.

