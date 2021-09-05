Every NFL roster is down to 53 active players, leaving several notable names on the market. Former New England quarterback Cam Newton is the headliner, but John Brown and Russell Okung are also free agents. Newton is no longer listed in most 2021 Fantasy football rankings and he is not someone who is being talked about when it comes to 2021 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes.

Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017 were Fantasy football sleepers.

Top 2021 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2021 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Buffalo's coaching staff has taken perhaps the most analytical approach to football of any NFL team. The Bills began their preseason game against Green Bay with 16 consecutive pass attempts. Allen is already the top option among quarterbacks due to his phenomenal 2020 campaign, but a heavier dose of the passing game could lead to historic numbers this year.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes was the automatic top quarterback in Fantasy football drafts prior to Allen's breakout season. Mahomes is one of the safest picks, as he is going to throw plenty of touchdowns. He adds upside on the ground as well, but his arm is the reason he has landed second in SportsLine's 2021 Fantasy football QB rankings.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore is almost guaranteed to be one of the best regular-season teams in the NFL again this season, which is the only thing that Fantasy football owners are concerned with. Jackson has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons. An improvement in the passing game could lead to a jump as far as his numbers are concerned, so he is third on the list of quarterbacks.

Top 2021 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2021 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers: McCaffrey is being selected as the top pick in most drafts for good reason. He is not only dynamic in the ground game, but he is also a valuable receiving option. McCaffrey played more than 85 percent of offensive snaps in all but two games during the 2019 season and is healthy again this year.

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: Cook is the best option if you have the second pick in your draft. He is expected to have another impressive season in Minnesota's run-heavy offense. The offensive line improved when the Vikings selected tackle Christian Darrisaw in the first round of the draft. Cook also faces Detroit's soft defense twice, creating an opportunity for two big games.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Tennessee might have added Julio Jones in the offseason, but the offense is still going to run through Derrick Henry. The 2020 rushing champion finished third in PPR scoring last year and has now had at least 380 carries in each of the last two seasons. Henry is the favorite to lead the league in carries, yards and touchdowns in 2021.

Top 2021 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2021 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: Adams is coming off the best season of his career, catching 115 passes for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns on his way to earning first-team All-Pro honors. Even after a tumultuous offseason in which the Packers failed to meet his contract demands, he's still a gamer who knows he has a strong shot at winning a title in what may be his final season with Aaron Rodgers.

2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: Since being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Hill has been one of the most productive receivers on a per target basis. He's ranked fifth or better in Fantasy points per target in four of his five seasons and never ranked worse than 11th among receivers in that category. He's coming off a season in which he averaged a career-high 9.0 targets per game and there's no reason to think he'll slow down in 2021.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: Diggs had already established himself as a strong Fantasy wide receiver in Minnesota, but he took his game to another level with Josh Allen in 2020. Diggs led the NFL in targets (166), receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535), and even with the potential for regression, it's hard to see him dropping below 100 catches in 2021 barring injury. He's the clear No. 1 option in a dynamic offense.

