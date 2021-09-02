The Patriots surprised the NFL world on Tuesday by releasing veteran quarterback Cam Newton. That leaves rookie Mac Jones as the starter, and now it's time to adjust your 2021 Fantasy football strategy. Quarterbacks have the potential to put up big numbers under Bill Belichick, so Jones should see a sharp rise in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings now that he's the clear-cut QB1. The changes could also have a ripple effect that impacts the 2021 Fantasy football ADP for Patriots like Damien Harris, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Nelson Agholor.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. That's just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine's model has been high on.

It's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2021 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: A new generation of mobile, strong-armed quarterbacks have taken the NFL by storm. From a Fantasy perspective, SportsLine's model believes Allen is the best of the best for 2021. He shook off accuracy concerns in 2020, completing almost 70 percent of his passes for over 4,500 yards and 37 touchdowns. Having him in your lineup is like carrying an extra running back as well since he's scored at least eight rushing touchdowns in each of his three NFL seasons.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes was last seen getting crushed by Tampa Bay's defensive front in the Super Bowl. However, the Chiefs made offseason moves to address those protection issues, so those struggles shouldn't deter Fantasy players. Mahomes might not match Allen in rushing stats, but his mobility keeps plays alive so he can make sometimes unthinkable throws down the field.

3. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: After an offseason of uncertainty and hosting "Jeopardy!," the Green Bay legend is heading back to Lambeau locked in on the 2021 season. He dissected opposing defenses last year, leading the league with 48 touchdown passes and throwing just five picks. A strong Aaron Jones-A.J. Dillon backfield should keep defenses honest, giving Rodgers plenty of upside again in 2021.

Top 2021 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2021 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers: McCaffrey had a forgetful 2020 with two separate injuries that limited him to just three games. Still, you can't forget the durability he showed his first three years in the league, when he had 926 touches without missing a single game. Paired with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, McCaffrey's 2021 season should look much more like what we saw out of him in 2019.

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: The talent was always there with Cook, but the durability was missing. Both have been present in the last two NFL seasons, in which Cook has averaged over 127 yards from scrimmage per game. He's both a crafty goal-line runner and a home run threat, as four of his 17 touchdowns in 2020 were at least 20 yards in distance.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: There's not a strong track record for running backs in the years after they posted 2,000 rushing yards, but there's also not a lengthy track record of running backs built like the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry. While 2,000 yards in back-to-back years is asking too much, SportsLine's model sees Henry as the clear-cut RB3.

Top 2021 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2021 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: Following Greg Jennings, James Jones and Jordy Nelson, Adams is the latest receiver to become Aaron Rodgers' favorite target, and he might be the best. The former second-rounder is one of the league's best route-runners with sure hands to match. Rodgers and Adams have hooked up numerous times for touchdowns on the back-shoulder throw, which is virtually impossible to guard. Adams found the end zone in 11 of 14 games last season while also averaging over 112 receiving yards in those contests.

2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: Hill has emerged as more than just a deep threat, as the 5-foot-9 receiver has also proven to be one of the best red zone receivers in the league. His 15 touchdowns last year were the second-most in the league and the 22nd-most by any player in NFL history. Hill had 10 receptions inside the 10-yard-line in 2020, two more than Travis Kelce, and he converted those 10 grabs into six touchdowns.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: A former top prospect coming out of high school, Diggs finally reached his full potential when paired with big-armed quarterback Josh Allen. Diggs showed he can be a No. 1 receiver after toiling for years as a No. 2 in Minnesota with a 127-1,535-8 stat line last year. SportsLine's model also acknowledges Diggs' incredible consistency, as he had at least 75 yards or one touchdown in 17 of 19 games last year, including the postseason.

