Players often age themselves out of contention for being a top-flight option at their position, but at 44-years-old, who is doubting Tom Brady? The reigning Super Bowl MVP finished as the eighth-best quarterback in the Fantasy football QB rankings last season, and there is plenty of reason to expect even more from him this year.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Bills quarterback Josh Allen was being drastically undervalued. His Fantasy football ADP was barely in the top 70, but the model pegged him as a top-five Fantasy quarterback, a QB1 who would finish well ahead of players like Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Drew Brees. Allen ended up being the No. 2-scoring Fantasy QB, outscoring all three of those quarterbacks and even surpassing Patrick Mahomes. That's just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine's model has been high on.

It's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2021 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2021 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Despite going in the second round of 12-team PPR 2021 Fantasy drafts, SportsLine's projections have Allen as the clear top QB again this season. Allen was the most-blitzed quarterback in the NFL last year, but was only sacked half as often as other starters like Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson or Carson Wentz.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs' star QB completed the most passes of over ten yards in the league last season and was second in completions over 20 yards. Mahomes' production was staggering despite the fact that Kansas City receivers dropped the fifth-most passes in the NFL from starting quarterbacks.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Jackson gets plenty of guff for being a more dangerous runner than passer in the Ravens' run-heavy offense. However, only 17 percent of his attempts last season were deemed "poor" passes, compared to Brady, who saw 20 percent of his passes fall into that category. Jackson also lost two fewer fumbles in 2020 than Allen, despite rushing 57 more times.

Top 2021 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2021 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers. He's the No. 1 pick in your Fantasy league for a reason. It might be hard to believe, but McCaffrey is only entering his fourth season in the league. After injuries derailed his 2020, the Panthers running back should return to form in a big way in 2021.

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings. Cook has been a Fantasy mainstay for the last two seasons and shows no signs of slowing down. His game hit another level in 2020, as he averaged 111 yards and found the end zone 16 times. The Vikings bring back Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, so they should provide Cook enough support to continue mashing opposing defenses.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans. The Titans doubled down on Henry last season, giving him a new career-high in carries with 378. They were rewarded with a career-high in rushing yards with 2,027 and yards per carry with 5.4. Even if he takes a step back, Henry is so productive that he'll still be one of the top backs in the league.

Top 2021 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2021 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: Adams led all NFL receivers last season in red zone targets. His 10 receptions for 30-plus yards in 2020 were tied for third-most in the NFL with Minnesota's Justin Jefferson. Adams also only played in 14 games last season, so he stands to improve on both those stats with an extra regular season game in 2021.

2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: Amazingly, Hill's 135 targets from 2020 were the ninth-most of all NFL receivers, but he only took 22 percent of the Chiefs' team targets. The argument for Hill is that his explosiveness maximizes his Fantasy efficiency, but his actual volume is hidden by the sheer number of passes thrown in K.C. He remains an extreme value even as the second receiver in SportsLine's rankings.

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: Diggs led all NFL receivers last season in catchable passes, which likely stunned many considering Josh Allen's accuracy concerns ahead of last year. Allen is projected to be the top option in the 2021 Fantasy football QB rankings again this year, so there is major value in taking his top target. The Bills passed at the highest clip of any team last season, so the table is set for Diggs to dominate.

