The New York Jets ranked 31st and 32nd in scoring in 2019 and 2020, respectively. The team has not thrown 20 touchdown passes since 2016! Pro Football Focus graded the Jets offensive line as the second-worst pass blocking unit in the NFL in 2020. Congratulations, 2021 first-round draft pick Zach Wilson!

I suspect they will be brutal offensively yet again, but the NFL draft is a night for optimism, so let's give it a try!

Wilson walks into a situation that could be much better than what we've seen these last four years, especially if Corey Davis and second-year offensive tackle Mekhi Becton can build off encouraging 2020 seasons and the Jets can add productive talent with picks 23 and 34 in this draft. What will it all mean for the Jets wide receivers?

Let's take a look at their top three options:

Corey Davis

65 catches, 984 yards, 5 TDs in 14 games with Tennessee in 2020

THE CASE FOR: Davis was a Top 30 wide receiver in 2020 while competing with A.J. Brown and Jonnu Smith for targets and touchdowns. He is the top option now and escapes a Titans offense that is consistently in the bottom 5 in pass attempts. It's easy to make the case for his best season yet.

THE CASE AGAINST: You have to be skeptical about a player who has his breakout season in a contract year. And while the Jets may throw more passes than the Titans, it is very hard to see the Jets throwing more touchdown passes.

59 catches, 699 yards and 6 touchdowns in 12 games in 2020

THE CASE FOR: Crowder has been WR35 and WR30 per game in PPR leagues in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Imagine how good he could be with competent QB play!

THE CASE AGAINST: He's had competent QB play in Washington and still wasn't a standout. We know he's incredibly inconsistent, and just how good do we think Zach Wilson can be as a rookie, anyway? Most rookie QBs struggle, though they seem to be having more success in recent seasons.

23 catches, 357 yards and 0 TDs in 9 games

THE CASE FOR: He's a big receiver who ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, so let's ignore his quiet rookie season and remember his raw talent. Plus, he's not going to cost you much in drafts and there is a chance he is the best receiver on the team.

THE CASE AGAINST: There is also a chance that he's the third-best receiver on the team, and you never want to be the third option in a bad offense.

NFFC average draft position since April 1 has Corey Davis at 126 overall, Jamison Crowder at 157 and Denzel Mims at 169. At these ADPs, Davis has the best value. I'd gladly take him in Round 11.

As I said, I expect the Jets to be bad offensively, but I do see some reason for optimism.