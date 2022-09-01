Christian McCaffrey is the ultimate 2022 Fantasy football strategy quandary on draft day. When healthy, there's no doubt that the Panthers running back should be among the top 2022 Fantasy football picks. For those who believe he can come close to repeating his 2019 numbers of over 2,500 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns, McCaffrey is a shoe-in at the top of 2022 Fantasy football rankings. But as his 2022 Fantasy football ADP suggests, he's no lock to be among the top-three 2022 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks, even in PPR leagues. If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Taylor was being drastically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Ekeler but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.That's just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine's model has been high on.

It's been high on Fantasy football sleepers like A.J. Brown in 2020, Henry in 2019, McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those likely made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Top 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The Bills' quarterback has clearly been the top Fantasy football QB the last two seasons, throwing for more than 4,400 yards each season, combining for 73 touchdown passes and rushing for 14 more. He's the 2022 oddsmakers' preseason choice for NFL Regular Season MVP for good reason. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Allen could pass and rush for a combined 50 scores this season.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Though he's only played four full seasons as a starter, if Mahomes retired today, he'd be a strong bet for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's how incredible his performance has been since 2018. The Chiefs have made at least the AFC Championship Game in all of Mahomes' four seasons as a starter, though in a strengthened AFC, that looks like a taller task in 2022. With his most dynamic weapon, Tyreek Hill, now in Miami, the Chiefs' QB may suffer a dip in passing touchdowns from his 37.5 average over the past two seasons. Either way, a 4,500 yard, 30-plus touchdown season is a virtual lock for one of the game's greats.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Fantasy managers look back to Jackson's 2019 MVP season of 36 touchdown passes, 1,206 yards rushing, and seven rushing scores and hope for a repeat while the Ravens quarterback seeks a mammoth long term contract extension. Though Baltimore's receiving corps are thin outside of tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson's 2022 Fantasy football projections are buoyed by his rushing stats. Last year in only 12 games, Jackson nearly rushed for 800 yards. If healthy, another 1,000-yard season on the ground seems like a virtual certainty, keeping him among the elite quarterbacks in Fantasy drafts this season. See more top QBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: The Colts hit the reset button in the offseason, ending the Carson Wentz era by bringing in veteran Matt Ryan at quarterback. Taylor is going to remain the primary focus, though, as he led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns last season. His 2,171 total yards were the fourth-most by a running back over the past decade.

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler was a breakout player last year, setting career-highs in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns. He also tied his career-high in receiving touchdowns, catching 70 passes for 647 yards. Ekeler should be on the field for most of the team's offensive snaps and plays behind a strong offensive line.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Outside of a foot injury, Henry was a Fantasy machine last year. He posted at least 17 PPR points in six of his first seven games prior to the foot issue. The 28-year-old is going to be the focal point of the offense in 2022 and only had 257 touches last year, so he should be prepared to be a workhorse again this season. See more top RBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: The reigning Super Bowl MVP was an unstoppable force for the Rams in 2021. With Matthew Stafford as his quarterback, Kupp posted the second highest single season receiving total in NFL history at 1,947 yards on an astounding 145 catches. While his receptions, yards, and 16 touchdowns from last season will be extremely hard to duplicate, he's still a top choice for Fantasy managers, especially in PPR formats. Kupp should be off the board easily in the first eight picks of all 2022 Fantasy football drafts.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: In his two NFL seasons, Jefferson has become one of the league's elite players at his position. His 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021 seem like a floor for the massive potential he might display this season. An 1,800-yard, 12-touchdown season doesn't feel like it's far off. Jefferson is another strong choice in the top half of the first round in all leagues.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Despite sitting out his final collegiate season in 2020, Chase broke onto the scene with his old LSU teammate Joe Burrow and helped lead Cincinnati to the first Super Bowl in more than three decades. He broke the 200-yard receiving barrier twice last season, including the season's top performance, an 11-catch, 266-yard, three-touchdown performance in a win over Kansas City in Week 17. With the Bengals offense looking strong once again, it's a solid gamble that Chase could improve upon his 1,455-yard, 13-touchdown performance from 2021. See more top WRs here.

