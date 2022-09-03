Ever since his breakout 2018 season in which he topped all quarterbacks in Fantasy points, Patrick Mahomes has not matched that magical year. Mahomes has finished outside the top three in the Fantasy football QB rankings the last three years and now has to adjust to wide receiver Tyreek Hill's departure. While he's undoubtedly elite, should Mahomes be the first QB off the board in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? If not, how should you approach the four-time Pro Bowler in your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep Could a young gun like Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow enter the conversation as the first QB you'd want to grab with your 2022 Fantasy football picks? If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Taylor was being drastically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Ekeler but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.That's just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine's model has been high on.

It's been high on Fantasy football sleepers like A.J. Brown in 2020, Henry in 2019, McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those likely made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football cheat sheets 2022 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The Bills' quarterback has clearly been the top Fantasy football QB the last two seasons, throwing for more than 4,400 yards each season, combining for 73 touchdown passes and rushing for 14 more. He's the 2022 oddsmakers' preseason choice for NFL Regular Season MVP for good reason. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Allen could pass and rush for a combined 50 scores this season.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Though he's only played four full seasons as a starter, if Mahomes retired today, he'd be a strong bet for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's how incredible his performance has been since 2018. The Chiefs have made at least the AFC Championship Game in all of Mahomes' four seasons as a starter, though in a strengthened AFC, that looks like a taller task in 2022. With his most dynamic weapon, Tyreek Hill, now in Miami, the Chiefs' QB may suffer a dip in passing touchdowns from his 37.5 average over the past two seasons. Either way, a 4,500 yard, 30-plus touchdown season is a virtual lock for one of the game's greats.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Fantasy managers look back to Jackson's 2019 MVP season of 36 touchdown passes, 1,206 yards rushing, and seven rushing scores and hope for a repeat while the Ravens quarterback seeks a mammoth long term contract extension. Though Baltimore's receiving corps are thin outside of tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson's 2022 Fantasy football projections are buoyed by his rushing stats. Last year in only 12 games, Jackson nearly rushed for 800 yards. If healthy, another 1,000-yard season on the ground seems like a virtual certainty, keeping him among the elite quarterbacks in Fantasy drafts this season. See more top QBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: As a rookie in 2020, Taylor had 253 rushing yards in his final regular season game and carried that momentum into the 2021 season. He is a true three-down back and was so impressive last year that he relegated Nyheim Hines to the bench in passing situations. Taylor had 104 more touches in 2021 than 2020, yet his efficiency increased along with his volume. His yards per carry and his yards per touch went up, big reasons why the model has him at No. 1.

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers finally handed over the reins to Ekeler near the goal line in 2021 and the results likely left them wondering why they hadn't done so earlier. He had more carries inside the 10-yard-line (25) than he had in the previous two seasons combined (21) and punched in 10 touchdowns from that position. Add that to his elite pass-catching skills with a 70-647-8 receiving line and you have as complete a running back as any in the league.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: In the eight games Henry played last year, the Titans averaged 32.5 rushing attempts. In the nine games without Henry, the Titans averaged 32.3. Thus, their offense is the same no matter who is in the backfield, but that offense looks exponentially better when a cyborg like Henry is getting carries. A new wrinkle Tennessee added before Henry got hurt was using him in screens, as he was on pace for more receptions and receiving yards last year than he had in the previous two years combined. See more top RBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: He is coming off a historic season, finishing as the No. 1 receiver in points per game, receiving yards and target share with over 200 total targets. Kupp led the NFL with 16 touchdowns, which is something that has only happened six times since 2007. While some slight regression is possible this season, Kupp still deserves to be the first wide receiver off the board.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings have a new coaching staff, but most of their key offensive weapons are back this year. Jefferson was held out in the preseason, which should come as no surprise considering his accolades. He has the most receiving yards in NFL history in a player's first two seasons and is the second-highest graded receiver ever during that stretch, according to Pro Football Focus.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase was able to break Jefferson's record for most receiving yards in a rookie season, so he will now have his sights set on breaking Jefferson's record for most receiving yards through two years. Chase averaged 18.0 yards per reception, which ranked second-best in the NFL last year. He was targeted at an even higher rate during the playoffs, signaling that the best is yet to come for the young wideout. See more top WRs here.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings, advice

Now that you know who the top three at each position are, you'll want to see the full Fantasy football rankings 2022 and cheat sheets from SportsLine. The model has identified a stunner in the top five at quarterback, and knowing who it is can give you a huge edge in your league. Head to SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets.

So who should you target in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that has a history of making league-winning calls, and find out.