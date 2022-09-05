While there is no substitute for the guaranteed volume most top-end running backs get on a weekly basis, there is also more to consider when it comes to all of your 2022 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks. This year features plenty of depth at all the skill positions, but knowing where to slot your top targets in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings is part of piecing together a winning 2022 Fantasy football strategy. If you don't have a shot at taking one of the top running backs with your 2022 Fantasy football picks, what can you do to make sure you still get production from the position and potentially snag one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers? If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Taylor was being drastically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Ekeler but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.

It's been high on Fantasy football sleepers like A.J. Brown in 2020, Henry in 2019, McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen was essentially the top quarterback in last year's Fantasy preseason rankings across the board, and he delivered with just under a 25 points per game average. Allen has played in one of the highest-volume passing offenses in the league over the past few years, but so much of his value is wrapped up in his rushing ability. He finished with the third most rushing yards by a quarterback last season, with 763 yards and he scored six touchdowns in addition to his 4,407 yards passing with 36 scores.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes enters this season with concern about his production now that star receiver Tyreek Hill is with the Miami Dolphins. However, tight end Travis Kelce is still part of the offense and the team signed JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scantling in the offseason. Mahomes has thrown for at least 4,700 yards in three of the last four seasons.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: The scouting report on Jackson is similar to that of Allen's, although Baltimore is a notorious run-first offense. After the cavalcade of running back injuries the Ravens running backs suffered last year during the preseason, Jackson was asked to throw the ball more and he showed that he could handle it with 1,519 passing yards and eight touchdowns through the first five games last season. See more top QBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: Taylor took over the Colts offense last season and finished with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns. Indianapolis may not be inclined to give him another 332 carries this year, but it's tough to argue with 5.3 yards per carry through his first two seasons. Taylor somehow found time to log 40 receptions last season as well, so he's proven himself to be a generational all-purpose back.

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Henry suffered the first significant injury of his career last season, when he missed nine games with a foot fracture. He made it back in time for the playoffs, but looked like a player coming back from a long-term injury when he ran for just 3.1 yards per carry against Cincinnati. Still, he has averaged 115.5 yards per game over the last three seasons and should be ready to roll for Week 1.

3. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler has established himself as the top all-purpose running back in the league and had 1,558 total yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021. Even though he has expressed desire to dial back his usage this season, the Chargers don't have a second back who has proven he can provide a comparable level of production. The Chargers are considered Super Bowl contenders this season, and Ekeler is a clear focal point of that calculus. See more top RBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Coming off one of the greatest statistical seasons in the history of the NFL, Kupp is an easy choice for Fantasy managers to make as a high first round pick. Though it's far-fetched to believe the reigning Super Bowl MVP can repeat his 145-catch, 1,947-yard, 16-touchdown performance from the 2021 regular season, the Rams' offense might be even more dynamic with the addition of Allen Robinson in 2022. Another monster season likely awaits Matthew Stafford's favorite receiving target.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: New coach Kevin O'Connell brings with him an offensive background, making the Vikings' offense one to keep an eye on for NFL fans this season. Though Dalvin Cook is one of the league's top running backs, Jefferson, in his third season, has established himself as one of the NFL's most dynamic receivers and Minnesota's best player on offense. His consistency thus far in his career has been astounding: 14 games of 100-plus receiving yards and 14 with at least one touchdown. He's a target hog for quarterback Kirk Cousins and should improve upon last year's 1,600 yard receiving season.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow's college teammate at LSU had a dynamic rookie season that culminated in a Super Bowl appearance for Cincinnati. Chase also won plenty of Fantasy managers their 2021 league championships with the best receiving game of the year for any player, a 266-yard, three-touchdown performance in a Week 17 overtime win against Kansas City. The Bengals' second year receiver had a tendency to be big play-dependent, but still a worthy choice in the first round of PPR and standard league drafts. See more top WRs here.

