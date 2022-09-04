While Travis Kelce is the presumptive alpha dog at the tight end position, who tops the 2022 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR rankings is less clear. Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes have a claim to be the top quarterback, while Derrick Henry wants to reclaim the throne from Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. Cooper Kupp reigned supreme at wideout with a year no one saw coming, but could another receiver be this year's Kupp in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings? There are many hard decisions to be made during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Fantasy football rankings 2022 for every position are key and can help you craft your 2022 Fantasy football strategy. If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Taylor was being drastically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Ekeler but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.That's just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine's model has been high on.

It's been high on Fantasy football sleepers like A.J. Brown in 2020, Henry in 2019, McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those likely made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football cheat sheets 2022 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB picks.

Top 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The Bills quarterback is the 2022 preseason favorite for league MVP by oddsmakers for good reason. He's averaged approximately 4,500 yards passing and 37 touchdown passes each of the last two seasons while rushing for more than 1,200 yards and 14 scores. With Buffalo's offense potentially even more dynamic this season, Allen looks to be a great pick for Fantasy managers in the early rounds.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: With his favorite target, the explosive Tyreek Hill now in Miami, Mahomes seems unlikely to repeat his 50 touchdown passes from his MVP season in 2018. Even with a host of new receivers, a 4,500 yard, 35+ touchdown season seems like the floor for the Chiefs QB, who has led his team to at least the AFC Championship Game in all four years as the team's primary starter.

3.Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Coming off an injury-plagued 2021, Jackson has extra motivation to succeed as he's playing for a new long-term contract. The 2019 MVP is nearly.a cinch to rush for more than 1,000 yards when healthy but his touchdown passes have declined steadily the last three seasons, from 36 to 26 to 16. While 40+ combined passing/rushing TDs seems unlikely again, a 30+ TD campaign should make him among the best Fantasy QBs in 2022. See more top QBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: The NFL leader in rushing yards, total yards and total touchdowns broke out last year despite playing without an elite offensive line. None of the Colts' linemen made first-team All-Pro, which indicates Taylor did much of his damage on his own instead of breezing through huge running lanes. The O-line has improved in 2022, so Taylor could get fewer touches but still have a similar level of production.

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: Ekeler may be the best pass-catching back in the game today and his numbers back that up. His 18 receiving TDs since 2019 are two more than teammate Mike Williams and just two fewer than Keenan Allen. He is such a big factor through the air that he managed to finish as the No. 2 RB in Fantasy points last year despite not reaching 1,000 yards on the ground. Thus, there's still room to grow for the 27-year-old.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: He was on pace to shatter the NFL record for carries last year, so his foot injury may have saved him from additional wear-and-tear. Henry is healthy, as evident by him returning for the playoffs, and Tennessee will rely on him more than ever following A.J. Brown's departure. Any receiving production Henry adds is a bonus since Henry still leads all players in rushing yards since 2019 despite missing half-a-season. See more top RBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Coming off one of the greatest statistical seasons in the history of the NFL, Kupp is an easy choice for Fantasy managers to make as a high first round pick. Though it's far-fetched to believe the reigning Super Bowl MVP can repeat his 145-catch, 1,947-yard, 16-touchdown performance from the 2021 regular season, the Rams' offense might be even more dynamic with the addition of Allen Robinson in 2022. Another monster season likely awaits Matthew Stafford's favorite receiving target.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: New coach Kevin O'Connell brings with him an offensive background, making the Vikings' offense one to keep an eye on for NFL fans this season. Though Dalvin Cook is one of the league's top running backs, Jefferson, in his third season, has established himself as one of the NFL's most dynamic receivers and Minnesota's best player on offense. His consistency thus far in his career has been astounding: 14 games of 100-plus receiving yards and 14 with at least one touchdown. He's a target hog for quarterback Kirk Cousins and should improve upon last year's 1,600 yard receiving season.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow's college teammate at LSU had a dynamic rookie season that culminated in a Super Bowl appearance for Cincinnati. Chase also won plenty of Fantasy managers their 2021 league championships with the best receiving game of the year for any player, a 266-yard, three-touchdown performance in a Week 17 overtime win against Kansas City. The Bengals' second year receiver had a tendency to be big play-dependent, but still a worthy choice in the first round of PPR and standard league drafts. See more top WRs here.

