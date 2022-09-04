Hitting on your 2022 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks will be the biggest determinant on how your season will play out. For many, these could be the first five or six 2022 Fantasy football picks, so nailing your 2022 Fantasy football rankings is key. Cooper Kupp was in a league of his own at the wide receiver position last year, but it will be hard for him to maintain that level of production in back-to-back years. Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase are chomping at the bit to overtake Kupp in the Fantasy football WR rankings 2022, while Davante Adams also has something to prove without Aaron Rodgers. Which receiver should you go after first in your Fantasy football rankings 2022? If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Taylor was being drastically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Ekeler but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.That's just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine's model has been high on.

It's been high on Fantasy football sleepers like A.J. Brown in 2020, Henry in 2019, McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those likely made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football cheat sheets 2022 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB picks.

Top 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The Bills quarterback is the 2022 preseason favorite for league MVP by oddsmakers for good reason. He's averaged approximately 4,500 yards passing and 37 touchdown passes each of the last two seasons while rushing for more than 1,200 yards and 14 scores. With Buffalo's offense potentially even more dynamic this season, Allen looks to be a great pick for Fantasy managers in the early rounds.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: With his favorite target, the explosive Tyreek Hill now in Miami, Mahomes seems unlikely to repeat his 50 touchdown passes from his MVP season in 2018. Even with a host of new receivers, a 4,500 yard, 35+ touchdown season seems like the floor for the Chiefs QB, who has led his team to at least the AFC Championship Game in all four years as the team's primary starter.

3.Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Coming off an injury-plagued 2021, Jackson has extra motivation to succeed as he's playing for a new long-term contract. The 2019 MVP is nearly.a cinch to rush for more than 1,000 yards when healthy but his touchdown passes have declined steadily the last three seasons, from 36 to 26 to 16. While 40+ combined passing/rushing TDs seems unlikely again, a 30+ TD campaign should make him among the best Fantasy QBs in 2022. See more top QBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: The former collegiate standout at the University of Wisconsin has excelled for Indianapolis in his two NFL seasons. He's coming off of an 1,800-yard, 18-touchdown season and despite not being a primary receiving threat out of the backfield, is the safest choice in drafts. Taylor shouldn't last past the third pick in any league format and is a worthy choice with the No. 1 pick.

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: With L.A.'s offense being among the league's most dynamic, Ekeler has a chance to approach his 20 touchdowns in 2021. If there is one concern about the diminutive running back, it's that he's coming off a 276-touch workload, significantly higher than any of his previous four seasons. If Ekeler can duplicate his 2019 numbers, 1,500 combined yards, double-digit touchdowns, and 80 receptions, he's a strong choice in the top five picks of drafts.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Despite offering no real receiving threat out of the backfield, Henry is a fantasy owners' dream when it comes to the potential of explosive weeks. Over his past three regular seasons, including an injury-shortened 2021 campaign, Henry has posted 15 games with multiple touchdowns and 21 games with more than 100 yards rushing. The two-time NFL rushing leader looks to bounce back in 2022. Anything short of 1,700 yards would be a disappointment for the league's most physical and feared runner. See more top RBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp nearly rewrote the receiving record book on the way to a magical season with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He benefits from playing in a Sean McVay offense and catching passes from a quarterback who loves to zero in on his No. 1 receiver. Even regression from Kupp could have him still topping his position. For example, if Kupp caught five fewer touchdowns last year, he still would have finished as the No. 1 wideout.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: In 2020, Jefferson set the rookie record for receiving yards, and then in 2021, he set the record for most yards by a player within his first two seasons. You can pencil in more records and milestones for the former LSU Tiger, who did the aforementioned while playing in a run-first offense. New Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell should bring more balance to Minnesota, which means even more opportunities for Jefferson to make plays.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Jefferson's rookie record lasted all of one year before his former LSU teammate, Chase, broke it in 2021. He has a rapport with his college QB, Joe Burrow, that few other QB-WR duos can match and that's evident on the field. Many forget that Chase opted out of the 2020 season so he was still getting back into a groove while routinely posting 100-yard games last year. He then finished the year off with a bang, gaining 368 yards in the playoffs, which is the most ever in a single postseason by a rookie. See more top WRs here.

