Quarterback Josh Allen, running back Jonathan Taylor, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and tight end Mark Andrews were the top-scoring Fantasy players at their respective positions in 2021. Now that the 2022 Fantasy football draft prep has hit a peak, the search is on to find this year's top scorers in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Not all of your 2022 Fantasy football picks are likely to hit to that extent, but finding value throughout drafts will set your roster up for a championship run. Allen, Taylor, Kupp, and Andrews will likely be top 2022 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks, but who else should you target as part of your 2022 Fantasy football strategy? And which players are currently overvalued or undervalued at their 2022 Fantasy football ADP? If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Taylor was being drastically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Ekeler but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.That's just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine's model has been high on.

It's been high on Fantasy football sleepers like A.J. Brown in 2020, Henry in 2019, McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those likely made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Top 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: Allen has topped all quarterbacks in Fantasy points in back-to-back seasons, and there's no reason to think he won't do the same in 2022. He's in an offense that perfectly suits his skills throwing the ball and operating as a goal-line runner. The Bills' offense can even take a step forward in 2022 with Gabriel Davis elevated to a starter's role after he showed a strong rapport with Allen last year. Part of what makes Allen the top QB in Fantasy football rankings 2022 is his durability, as he's one of three quarterbacks to start every game since the 2019 season.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Mahomes enters the 2022 Fantasy football season with eight straight games with multiple TD passes, three of those coming in last year's playoff run. Many are wondering how Mahomes will fare without Tyreek Hill, but the QB has already proven he's still elite without the speedster out wide. During a four-game stretch when Hill was injured in 2019, Mahomes averaged 363.3 passing yards along with eight TDs and zero interceptions.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: The 2019 MVP averaged 22.9 Fantasy points per game last year during his 11 games when fully healthy. Baltimore plans on going back to its roots as a run-heavy offense, and that's what catapulted Jackson to being the league's top player a few years ago. An extra motivation is him being in a contract year and a big season could set him up for the largest contract in NFL history.

Top 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: The bruising Wisconsin product had a second-year surge in 2021, jumping from 1,168 yards and 11 touchdowns to 1,811 and 18. He's not quite the pass-catcher that somebody like Alvin Kamara, Austin Ekeler or Christian McCaffrey is, but he did up his receptions from 36 to 40 last season. With Matt Ryan giving the Colts an upgrade at quarterback, defenses might not stack the box as much. He'll have challengers, but Taylor has a strong chance to be Fantasy's RB1 again in 2022.

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: He made a case as one of the most balanced backs in the league last year. His 911 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground both marked career-highs. His pass-catching skills put him in the elite tier, especially in PPR leagues. He was targeted 94 times last season and he made 70 catches for 647 yards and eight touchdowns.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Though he'll occasionally take a screen pass to the house, Henry's value overwhelmingly comes as a more traditional back. The Titans run plenty of two tight end and fullback sets, so Henry is trying to get downhill behind that size. He missed about half of the 2021 season with a toe injury, but he's been remarkably durable outside of that during his career, so he'll again compete for top Fantasy back in 2022.

Top 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp is coming off the Receiving Triple Crown with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 TD as his connection with Matthew Stafford proved to be a historic one. Coach Sean McVay's innovative offense always puts Kupp in the best positions to be successful and then the receiver, himself, is a threat after the catch. While it may be difficult to foresee Kupp having a similar season in 2022, there is precedent for a receiver having back-to-back elite seasons. Calvin Johnson rewrote the NFL record books in 2012 and then finished as a top-three Fantasy WR the next year. The common link between Johnson and Kupp is Stafford, who clearly won't hesitate to throw his top wideout's direction in the 2022 NFL season.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: No player in NFL history has more receiving yards thru his first two seasons than Jefferson's 3,016. He finished among the top six last year in receptions (108), receiving yards (1,616) and touchdowns (10), despite playing in a run-first offense. With former QB Kevin O'Connell now Minnesota's head coach, the Vikings will be more balanced in 2022 which will give Jefferson more opportunities to prove his merit near the top of our Fantasy football rankings 2022.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: After struggling with drops during preseason, Chase quickly rectified himself during the 2021 regular season and exploded during the postseason. Over his last 17 games counting both the regular season and playoffs, Chase has 89 grabs for 1,882 yards and 10 touchdowns. His connection with Joe Burrow didn't miss a beat from their LSU days and he plays in an offense which has room to grow. The Bengals attempted just the 20th most passes in the league last year, and with the success of Burrow-to-Chase, one can expect a big jump in volume this year.

