Trey Lance's 2022 Fantasy football ADP has been unaffected much by San Francisco's decision to keep its incumbent starter, Jimmy Garoppolo, on the roster as a backup quarterback. Lance having an established backup may affect the 2022 Fantasy football strategy for managers in their drafts. The upside of the second-year QB is reflected in Lance's spot in the 2022 Fantasy football rankings, as he's a top-12 player at his position despite limited playing time as a rookie. The downside is if he struggles at the beginning of the season, Lance is at risk of benching for the proven Garoppolo and therefore becomes one of the riskier 2022 Fantasy football QB, RB and WR picks. If you're looking for 2022 Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Colts running back Taylor was being drastically undervalued. Taylor was being drafted behind running backs like Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott and Ekeler but the SportsLine projection model predicted that he'd outproduce all of those backs and be a fixture in your Fantasy football lineups. The result: Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns to finish as the overall RB1 in 2021.That's just one example of a league-winning pick that SportsLine's model has been high on.

It's been high on Fantasy football sleepers like A.J. Brown in 2020, Henry in 2019, McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those likely made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice and the latest Fantasy football tiers.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football cheat sheets 2022 and draft advice, along with its top Fantasy QB, WR, RB picks. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football QB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football QB picks:

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: The Bills' quarterback has clearly been the top Fantasy football QB the last two seasons, throwing for more than 4,400 yards each season, combining for 73 touchdown passes and rushing for 14 more. He's the 2022 oddsmakers' preseason choice for NFL Regular Season MVP for good reason. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Allen could pass and rush for a combined 50 scores this season.

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: Though he's only played four full seasons as a starter, if Mahomes retired today, he'd be a strong bet for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's how incredible his performance has been since 2018. The Chiefs have made at least the AFC Championship Game in all of Mahomes' four seasons as a starter, though in a strengthened AFC, that looks like a taller task in 2022. With his most dynamic weapon, Tyreek Hill, now in Miami, the Chiefs' QB may suffer a dip in passing touchdowns from his 37.5 average over the past two seasons. Either way, a 4,500 yard, 30-plus touchdown season is a virtual lock for one of the game's greats.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: Fantasy managers look back to Jackson's 2019 MVP season of 36 touchdown passes, 1,206 yards rushing, and seven rushing scores and hope for a repeat while the Ravens quarterback seeks a mammoth long term contract extension. Though Baltimore's receiving corps are thin outside of tight end Mark Andrews, Jackson's 2022 Fantasy football projections are buoyed by his rushing stats. Last year in only 12 games, Jackson nearly rushed for 800 yards. If healthy, another 1,000-yard season on the ground seems like a virtual certainty, keeping him among the elite quarterbacks in Fantasy drafts this season. See more top QBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football RB rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football RB picks:

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: The former collegiate standout at the University of Wisconsin has excelled for Indianapolis in his two NFL seasons. He's coming off of an 1,800-yard, 18-touchdown season and despite not being a primary receiving threat out of the backfield, is the safest choice in drafts. Taylor shouldn't last past the third pick in any league format and is a worthy choice with the No. 1 pick.

2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: With L.A.'s offense being among the league's most dynamic, Ekeler has a chance to approach his 20 touchdowns in 2021. If there is one concern about the diminutive running back, it's that he's coming off a 276-touch workload, significantly higher than any of his previous four seasons. If Ekeler can duplicate his 2019 numbers, 1,500 combined yards, double-digit touchdowns, and 80 receptions, he's a strong choice in the top five picks of drafts.

3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: Despite offering no real receiving threat out of the backfield, Henry is a fantasy owners' dream when it comes to the potential of explosive weeks. Over his past three regular seasons, including an injury-shortened 2021 campaign, Henry has posted 15 games with multiple touchdowns and 21 games with more than 100 yards rushing. The two-time NFL rushing leader looks to bounce back in 2022. Anything short of 1,700 yards would be a disappointment for the league's most physical and feared runner. See more top RBs here.

Top 2022 Fantasy football WR rankings

Here's a look at SportsLine's top three 2022 Fantasy football WR picks:

1. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: The reigning Super Bowl MVP posted the second highest regular season receiving yardage total in 2021 and was the cog behind many Fantasy football championships. It's very unlikely that he'll repeat the 145-catch, 1,947-yard, 16-touchdown performance from last year, but that doesn't mean Kupp won't retain first round Fantasy value. A 110-catch, 1,500-yard, 10-touchdown season makes Kupp a worthy choice as the top receiver off the board in drafts.

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: The sky is the limit for the third year pro from LSU in new coach Kevin O'Connell's wide open offense. In his two NFL seasons, Jefferson has proven to be remarkably consistent, with 14 games of 100-plus receiving yards and 14 with at least one touchdown. Even more encouraging is that Minnesota's top receiver saw double-digit targets in 11 of 17 games last season. Jefferson looks to be one of the safest picks in the top half of the first round in 2022 Fantasy football drafts.

3. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: The 2021 rookie exploded in his first season and helped lead his team to its first Super Bowl appearance in more than three decades. He also helped his Fantasy football managers win their leagues with a 266-yard, three-touchdown performance in Week 17's Fantasy championship games. Though Chase had 10-plus targets in only five games, that number looks to grow in an improving Cincinnati offense. His 2022 upside is off the charts. See more top WRs here.

