Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Values Chart? The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 44 48 A. Ekeler LAC 42 46 D. Henry TEN 39 40 S. Barkley NYG 38 40 N. Chubb CLE 34 34 K. Walker III SEA 30 30 D. Cook MIN 28 29 T. Etienne JAC 27 28 D. Pierce HOU 26 28 J. Taylor IND 25 27 J. Mixon CIN 24 26 A. Jones GB 22 24 J. Jacobs LV 21 22 A. Kamara NO 19 21 M. Sanders PHI 18 18 R. Stevenson NE 17 18 D. Foreman CAR 16 16 T. Pollard DAL 13 14 C. Patterson ATL 13 13 D. Montgomery CHI 11 12 J. Wilson MIA 10 11 N. Harris PIT 9 11 R. White TB 9 10 J. Conner ARI 9 10 E. Elliott DAL 9 9 M. Carter NYJ 8 9 D. Singletary BUF 8 8 Ja. Williams DET 8 8 L. Fournette TB 7 7 R. Mostert MIA 7 7 I. Pacheco KC 7 7 K. Drake BAL 6 7 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 6 6 D. Henderson Jr. LAR 6 6 E. Mitchell SF 6 6 A. Gibson WAS 5 7 D. Swift DET 5 7 K. Hunt CLE 5 5 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 5 5 K. Herbert CHI 5 5 J. Robinson NYJ 5 5 A. Mattison MIN 5 5 D. Harris NE 5 5 M. Gordon DEN 5 5 G. Edwards BAL 5 5 J. Dobbins BAL 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR T. Hill MIA 38 42 J. Jefferson MIN 38 42 S. Diggs BUF 33 37 D. Adams LV 30 34 D. Hopkins ARI 29 33 J. Chase CIN 27 31 A. Brown PHI 23 26 J. Waddle MIA 21 25 C. Lamb DAL 21 25 C. Kirk JAC 17 21 T. Lockett SEA 17 20 M. Evans TB 16 20 T. McLaurin WAS 15 19 A. St. Brown DET 15 19 C. Godwin TB 15 19 A. Cooper CLE 15 18 D. Metcalf SEA 15 18 T. Higgins CIN 14 16 M. Williams LAC 13 16 B. Aiyuk SF 13 15 D. Samuel SF 13 15 J. Smith-Schuster KC 12 15 G. Davis BUF 12 14 D. Smith PHI 11 14 C. Olave NO 11 13 A. Lazard GB 9 11 R. Moore ARI 8 12 G. Wilson NYJ 8 11 D. Moore CAR 8 10 J. Jeudy DEN 8 10 D. Mooney CHI 8 9 K. Toney KC 8 9 C. Sutton DEN 7 9 C. Watson GB 7 8 J. Meyers NE 6 10 M. Pittman IND 6 9 G. Pickens PIT 6 7 K. Allen LAC 5 7 T. Boyd CIN 5 7 D. Peoples-Jones CLE 5 7 A. Thielen MIN 5 6 D. Johnson PIT 5 6 C. Samuel WAS - 5 Z. Jones JAC - 5

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 30 34 M. Andrews BAL 22 25 G. Kittle SF 13 14 T. Hockenson MIN 11 15 D. Schultz DAL 9 12 P. Freiermuth PIT 8 10 C. Kmet CHI 8 9 K. Pitts ATL 7 8 T. Higbee LAR 6 8 D. Njoku CLE 6 7 D. Goedert PHI 5 6 G. Dulcich DEN 5 5 D. Waller LV 5 5 D. Knox BUF 5 5 J. Johnson NO 5 5

Quarterback