Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Values Chart? The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR A. Ekeler LAC 42 46 D. Henry TEN 40 41 C. McCaffrey SF 39 43 N. Chubb CLE 34 34 K. Walker III SEA 32 32 S. Barkley NYG 28 29 D. Cook MIN 27 28 T. Etienne JAC 26 27 J. Taylor IND 25 27 J. Jacobs LV 24 26 J. Mixon CIN 24 26 A. Jones GB 20 22 R. Stevenson NE 19 21 A. Kamara NO 18 20 D. Pierce HOU 18 19 T. Pollard DAL 18 19 J. Conner ARI 14 16 J. Wilson MIA 14 15 M. Sanders PHI 14 14 N. Harris PIT 13 15 D. Montgomery CHI 13 14 D. Foreman CAR 13 13 D. Singletary BUF 11 12 R. White TB 11 12 A. Gibson WAS 10 12 C. Patterson ATL 10 10 Ja. Williams DET 10 10 E. Elliott DAL 9 9 R. Mostert MIA 9 9 I. Pacheco KC 8 8 M. Carter NYJ 7 8 L. Fournette TB 7 7 L. Murray DEN 7 7 K. Drake BAL 6 7 E. Mitchell SF 6 6 D. Swift DET 5 6 S. Perine CIN 5 6 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 5 5 K. Hunt CLE 5 5 K. Herbert CHI 5 5 J. Robinson NYJ 5 5 A. Mattison MIN 5 5 D. Harris NE 5 5 M. Gordon FA 5 5 G. Edwards BAL 5 5 J. Dobbins BAL 5 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR J. Jefferson MIN 37 41 T. Hill MIA 36 40 D. Adams LV 35 39 S. Diggs BUF 33 37 J. Chase CIN 28 32 D. Hopkins ARI 27 31 J. Waddle MIA 21 25 C. Lamb DAL 19 23 A. Brown PHI 19 22 A. Cooper CLE 18 22 T. Lockett SEA 18 21 M. Evans TB 18 21 C. Godwin TB 17 21 T. McLaurin WAS 16 20 T. Higgins CIN 16 19 C. Kirk JAC 15 19 D. Metcalf SEA 13 16 B. Aiyuk SF 13 15 D. Samuel SF 13 15 A. St. Brown DET 12 16 C. Olave NO 12 15 G. Davis BUF 12 14 J. Smith-Schuster KC 11 15 D. Smith PHI 11 15 K. Allen LAC 10 14 A. Lazard GB 9 12 M. Williams LAC 9 11 C. Sutton DEN 8 11 G. Wilson NYJ 8 11 J. Jeudy DEN 8 10 C. Watson GB 8 10 M. Pittman IND 7 9 G. Pickens PIT 7 8 J. Meyers NE 6 10 R. Moore ARI 5 7 D. Peoples-Jones CLE 5 7 D. Mooney CHI 5 6 T. Boyd CIN 5 6 T. Burks TEN - 6 P. Campbell IND - 6

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 30 34 M. Andrews BAL 20 23 G. Kittle SF 16 18 T. Hockenson MIN 9 12 D. Schultz DAL 9 11 P. Freiermuth PIT 9 11 C. Kmet CHI 7 8 D. Goedert PHI 6 7 T. Higbee LAR 5 7 D. Njoku CLE 5 6 D. Waller LV 5 5 D. Knox BUF 5 5 J. Johnson NO 5 5

Quarterback