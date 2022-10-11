Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Values Chart? The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR S. Barkley NYG 36 39 C. McCaffrey CAR 34 38 N. Chubb CLE 34 34 A. Ekeler LAC 33 37 D. Henry TEN 30 31 J. Taylor IND 27 28 D. Cook MIN 24 25 A. Jones GB 22 24 A. Kamara NO 21 23 L. Fournette TB 21 23 D. Pierce HOU 21 23 J. Jacobs LV 20 23 B. Hall NYJ 19 20 J. Mixon CIN 18 20 D. Swift DET 17 20 M. Sanders PHI 17 18 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 15 16 D. Montgomery CHI 15 17 K. Walker III SEA 14 14 J. Dobbins BAL 12 13 M. Gordon DEN 11 12 R. Stevenson NE 11 12 J. Wilson SF 11 12 N. Harris PIT 10 12 J. Robinson JAC 10 10 C. Patterson ATL 10 10 D. Singletary BUF 9 10 K. Hunt CLE 9 10 J. Conner ARI 9 10 T. Pollard DAL 9 10 R. Mostert MIA 9 9 E. Elliott DAL 9 9 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 9 9 A. Dillon GB 8 9 Ja. Williams DET 8 9 C. Akers LAR 8 8 T. Etienne JAC 7 9 D. Harris NE 7 7 E. Benjamin ARI 6 7 A. Mattison MIN 6 6 M. Carter NYJ 6 6 E. Mitchell SF 6 6 R. White TB 6 6 K. Herbert CHI 5 5 T. Allgeier ATL 5 5 K. Gainwell PHI 5 5 D. Henderson Jr. LAR 5 5 N. Hines IND - 6 J. McKissic WAS - 5 A. Gibson WAS - 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR C. Kupp LAR 37 41 J. Jefferson MIN 32 36 S. Diggs BUF 31 35 D. Adams LV 27 30 M. Evans TB 24 28 J. Chase CIN 24 27 T. Hill MIA 23 26 A. Brown PHI 20 22 A. St. Brown DET 19 23 D. Samuel SF 19 21 C. Sutton DEN 18 22 C. Lamb DAL 18 22 D. Metcalf SEA 18 22 M. Williams LAC 16 19 T. Higgins CIN 16 18 T. Lockett SEA 15 19 M. Pittman IND 15 18 G. Davis BUF 14 17 C. Godwin TB 14 17 J. Waddle MIA 14 16 C. Kirk JAC 13 16 M. Thomas NO 13 16 C. Olave NO 13 16 M. Brown ARI 12 16 D. Smith PHI 12 15 A. Lazard GB 11 14 K. Allen LAC 11 14 D. Hopkins ARI 11 13 T. McLaurin WAS 10 13 D. Johnson PIT 10 13 J. Jeudy DEN 10 13 A. Cooper CLE 10 13 D. London ATL 9 12 B. Cooks HOU 9 12 A. Thielen MIN 8 11 D. Moore CAR 8 10 R. Bateman BAL 8 9 R. Doubs GB 7 9 G. Pickens PIT 7 9 J. Meyers NE 5 9 G. Wilson NYJ 5 7 D. Mooney CHI 5 6 M. Valdes-Scantling KC 5 6 J. Dotson WAS 5 6 C. Samuel WAS - 7 A. Pierce IND - 7 R. Moore ARI - 6 Z. Jones JAC - 6 T. Boyd CIN - 6

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 27 31 M. Andrews BAL 23 27 D. Goedert PHI 10 13 T. Higbee LAR 9 13 Z. Ertz ARI 9 13 D. Njoku CLE 8 11 D. Waller LV 8 10 K. Pitts ATL 8 10 T. Hockenson DET 8 10 T. Hill NO 8 8 P. Freiermuth PIT 7 9 G. Kittle SF 7 8 H. Hurst CIN 7 8 G. Everett LAC 5 5

Quarterback