Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Values Chart? The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR S. Barkley NYG 37 39 C. McCaffrey CAR 36 40 A. Ekeler LAC 35 39 N. Chubb CLE 34 34 D. Henry TEN 30 31 J. Taylor IND 27 28 D. Cook MIN 24 25 B. Hall NYJ 23 25 L. Fournette TB 22 26 J. Jacobs LV 21 24 D. Pierce HOU 21 23 A. Kamara NO 21 23 K. Walker III SEA 21 21 J. Mixon CIN 18 20 A. Jones GB 17 19 M. Sanders PHI 17 17 D. Swift DET 16 19 D. Montgomery CHI 15 16 R. Stevenson NE 13 14 D. Singletary BUF 12 13 D. Henderson Jr. LAR 11 13 N. Harris PIT 11 13 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 11 12 E. Elliott DAL 11 11 J. Dobbins BAL 10 11 J. Conner ARI 10 11 C. Patterson ATL 10 10 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 10 10 J. Wilson SF 10 10 T. Etienne JAC 9 11 K. Hunt CLE 9 10 Ja. Williams DET 8 9 R. Mostert MIA 8 8 T. Pollard DAL 7 8 D. Harris NE 7 7 E. Mitchell SF 7 7 J. Robinson JAC 7 7 E. Benjamin ARI 6 7 A. Dillon GB 6 6 A. Mattison MIN 6 6 R. White TB 6 6 M. Gordon DEN 6 6 M. Carter NYJ 5 5 K. Herbert CHI 5 5 K. Gainwell PHI 5 5 L. Murray DEN 5 5 N. Hines IND - 6 A. Gibson WAS - 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR C. Kupp LAR 37 41 J. Jefferson MIN 35 39 S. Diggs BUF 28 32 T. Hill MIA 26 30 D. Adams LV 25 29 J. Chase CIN 25 28 M. Evans TB 23 27 A. Brown PHI 19 21 A. St. Brown DET 17 21 D. Metcalf SEA 17 20 D. Samuel SF 17 19 C. Lamb DAL 16 20 M. Pittman IND 16 20 C. Godwin TB 16 19 T. Higgins CIN 16 18 G. Davis BUF 15 17 D. Smith PHI 14 18 M. Williams LAC 14 17 T. Lockett SEA 14 17 C. Sutton DEN 14 17 J. Waddle MIA 14 16 C. Olave NO 13 16 A. Cooper CLE 13 16 A. Lazard GB 12 15 D. Hopkins ARI 12 15 K. Allen LAC 10 13 C. Kirk JAC 10 12 D. Johnson PIT 9 12 A. Thielen MIN 9 12 T. McLaurin WAS 9 11 B. Cooks HOU 8 11 J. Jeudy DEN 8 10 M. Thomas NO 8 10 B. Aiyuk SF 8 10 R. Bateman BAL 8 9 D. London ATL 6 8 A. Pierce IND 6 8 R. Doubs GB 6 8 D. Mooney CHI 6 7 J. Meyers NE 5 9 J. Smith-Schuster KC 5 7 G. Pickens PIT 5 6 R. Moore ARI - 7 G. Wilson NYJ - 6 C. Samuel WAS - 5 T. Boyd CIN - 5 D. Moore CAR - 5

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 27 31 M. Andrews BAL 24 28 G. Kittle SF 11 14 D. Goedert PHI 11 13 Z. Ertz ARI 10 14 P. Freiermuth PIT 9 11 D. Waller LV 8 10 D. Njoku CLE 7 10 K. Pitts ATL 7 9 T. Hockenson DET 7 9 T. Higbee LAR 7 9 T. Hill NO 6 6 G. Everett LAC 5 5

Quarterback