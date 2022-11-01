Since its creation in 2011, CBS Sports has been the home of the original Fantasy Football Trade Values Chart, designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Values Chart? The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 20% of the value in any trade where one side has two or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for your 2022 season. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

Running Back

Player tm Non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 44 48 A. Ekeler LAC 41 45 D. Henry TEN 39 40 S. Barkley NYG 37 39 N. Chubb CLE 33 33 K. Walker III SEA 29 29 J. Jacobs LV 28 30 D. Cook MIN 28 29 A. Kamara NO 26 30 D. Pierce HOU 25 27 J. Mixon CIN 23 25 T. Etienne JAC 22 24 A. Jones GB 21 23 J. Taylor IND 21 22 R. Stevenson NE 18 21 M. Sanders PHI 18 18 L. Fournette TB 17 19 D. Foreman CAR 15 16 D. Swift DET 14 16 D. Montgomery CHI 13 14 R. Mostert MIA 13 13 C. Patterson ATL 13 13 D. Singletary BUF 12 13 T. Pollard DAL 12 13 N. Harris PIT 10 12 E. Elliott DAL 10 10 J. Conner ARI 9 10 Ja. Williams DET 8 8 C. Edwards-Helaire KC 7 8 C. Hubbard CAR 7 8 K. Hunt CLE 6 7 M. Carter NYJ 6 7 E. Benjamin ARI 6 7 K. Herbert CHI 6 6 R. White TB 6 6 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 6 6 G. Edwards BAL 6 6 A. Dillon GB 5 5 J. Robinson NYJ 5 5 D. Harris NE 5 5 A. Mattison MIN 5 5 J. Dobbins BAL 5 5 M. Gordon DEN 5 5 K. Gainwell PHI 5 5 L. Murray DEN 5 5 A. Gibson WAS - 6 N. Hines IND - 5

Wide Receiver

Player tm Non PPR C. Kupp LAR 37 41 S. Diggs BUF 34 38 T. Hill MIA 33 37 J. Jefferson MIN 32 36 D. Adams LV 25 29 J. Chase CIN 24 28 D. Hopkins ARI 22 26 A. Brown PHI 21 24 M. Evans TB 20 23 C. Lamb DAL 17 21 J. Waddle MIA 16 19 D. Metcalf SEA 16 19 A. St. Brown DET 15 19 C. Godwin TB 15 18 A. Cooper CLE 15 18 T. Higgins CIN 15 17 D. Samuel SF 15 17 T. Lockett SEA 15 17 T. McLaurin WAS 14 17 D. Moore CAR 13 16 C. Olave NO 13 15 G. Davis BUF 13 15 D. Smith PHI 12 15 M. Williams LAC 11 14 J. Smith-Schuster KC 10 13 C. Sutton DEN 10 12 M. Pittman IND 10 12 J. Jeudy DEN 10 12 B. Aiyuk SF 10 12 A. Lazard GB 9 12 A. Thielen MIN 8 11 C. Kirk JAC 8 11 K. Allen LAC 7 9 D. Mooney CHI 7 8 J. Meyers NE 6 10 T. Boyd CIN 6 9 G. Wilson NYJ 6 8 D. Johnson PIT 5 8 R. Moore ARI 5 7 B. Cooks HOU 5 6 M. Thomas NO 5 6 R. Bateman BAL 5 6 G. Pickens PIT 5 6 C. Samuel WAS - 5 A. Pierce IND - 5

Tight End

Player tm Non PPR T. Kelce KC 28 32 M. Andrews BAL 23 27 G. Kittle SF 15 18 D. Goedert PHI 10 12 K. Pitts ATL 9 10 P. Freiermuth PIT 8 10 Z. Ertz ARI 8 10 D. Njoku CLE 8 9 G. Everett LAC 7 8 G. Dulcich DEN 7 8 D. Waller LV 7 8 T. Hockenson MIN 6 7 D. Schultz DAL 5 7 T. Higbee LAR 5 7 T. Hill NO 5 5

Quarterback